Attention, Filmmakers: Apply to Jenny Slate's Holiday Film Challenge 'It's a Wonderful Short'

Studio 360 and Jenny Slate have teamed up to introduce “It’s a Wonderful Short,” a “holiday film fest” that asks for 30-second or less film submissions about any winter holiday.

Slate will judge the contest, and selected films will be posted to Studio 360’s website. There is no cap on the number of films one person can submit, and any movie-making methods are allowed, including Vine and Instagram, as long as they are uploaded to Youtube or Vimeo.

The deadline for consideration is December 7 at 11:59pm ET. Check out the full submission details here.

