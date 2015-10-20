Attention Filmmakers: This Filmmaker is Giving You Free Music for Your Soundtrack

I’ve recently decided to make my entire music catalogue, including soundtrack recordings and various other instrumental tracks, completely free to the public. The idea is to provide more free options to fellow DIY filmmakers seeking music for their films. As I have been making music and scoring my own films for nearly a decade, my catalogue has grown into quite a collection – but without a proper release, it seemed selfish to just keep this collection private.
So instead, I’ve created a page on my official website where artists can browse each track. They vary in genres and the collection is ever-growing. I totally understand the frustration in the editing stages of not being able to locate down the right track, especially for free, and decided that instead of trying to release another soundtrack album, I would just allow the public to have an easy option. And since these were created in the most DIY spirit, hopefully they will work alongside other films made in the same nature.
You can preview a few songs below and check out the full catalogue here.
Courtney Fathom Sell is an independent filmmaker, artist and writer who specializes in no-budget productions. His work, which has all been shot on disposable, consumer grade equipment all over the country, spans multiple genres. Sell is currently in post-production on his newest feature documentary "Tracking Issues."
Comments
Thank you so much! I was looking for something like your site…I hope you keep it running & growing! Cheers.
I’m really appreciative of what you’re doing here man. I personally only have the option of making my own score for a project at school or using music that really doesn’t compliment the scene because my lecturer doesnt allow copyrighted music. You doing really helps people in a similar position to me. Thanks.
If all you angry musicians have any real talent and ability why are you getting upset about an amateur musician giving his beats away? If you had any ability this would not be an issue
….And yet exploiting independent filmmakers is okay? Get real music peeps. Not everyone has a big budget. Some people shoot with a micro-budget but still need sound and music.
If all of you ‘struggling’ musicians were any good in your own right you wouldn’t have to worry about an independent film maker sharing his own creations with other DIY peeps. Leave the poor guy alone and let him help out those who need and in the future once they have experimented with film and free tracks they may one day need a new composer to collaborate with. Sadly, you nay sayers and negative bastards will still be trolling blogs making comments about how hard done by you are. Get over it and create.
THANKS A BUNCH!! It is so hard to find music that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg on our indie budget. You have great tracks and I can’t wait to download! That’s for thinking of the starter uppers!
the music sucks… try to listen to this in a cinema…
"it seemed selfish to just keep this collection private." – No it’s selfish to undercut people trying to support their kids with their music. Congratulations, you just became part of the problem.
Thanks for kicking us in the face Courtney. How about you give away your movies for free so specialised musicians who make a living from their music, can have music videos they can’t otherwise afford due to amateurs who make their money nonmusically, undercutting us all.
Seriously, wtf man.
Music has no value,obviously,so why don’t you rather make films that have no music?
What he said ^
How about charging a fee for your music instead? Composers and musicians are struggling enough with filmmakers who doesn’t want to pay for music and your seemingly kind gesture is only feeding the idea that music has no value.
