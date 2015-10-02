Emma Watson, Marion Cotillard and Meryl Streep Talking About Feminism and Film

Remember not too long ago when every actress walking a red carpet would be asked what she was wearing? Remember not too long ago when actresses were asked about their babies and their boyfriends and/or husbands? I know that those questions won’t go away; that is the nature of the beast. But we have also started to ask women — and yes, it is mostly women — about their feelings on feminism.
We’ve written about this many times before, thanks to Shailene Woodley and others, but it seems that we are hitting some peak feminism here for some reason. Maybe it’s the fact that actresses and others are so much louder and braver, maybe it’s that we are about to have the most radically feminist movie since "Thelma and Louise" to hit our screens shortly ("Suffragette," which is opening the London Film Festival next week).
This week’s peak feminism began with a quite intense Guardian piece asking women about sexism in the industry. Feminism strives to eliminate sexism, but at times, feminism makes people more sexist.
Most of the answers were brutal, and sadly, not surprisingly, it was Emma Watson who took a really interesting take by saying:
"I have experienced sexism in that I have been directed by male directors 17 times and only twice by women."
I watched my Twitter feed go kind of nuts lambasting Watson for her "white feminism," but generally people felt that her comment about being directed by mostly men does not constitute sexism. I disagree. I actually think this is a really smart reading of what sexism is. Here’s the definition: "prejudice, stereotyping or discrimination, typically against women, on the basis of sex." So Emma Watson is spot on. Because she is a star, Watson is an actress who appears in films with a certain level of budget. And there are a lack of opportunities for women to direct the kind of movies she might star in. So, yes, it is because of sexism that Emma Watson has been directed by mostly men and only a couple of women.
On the opposite end is Marion Cottilard, who was very vocal about NOT being a feminist. She also said that feminism has no place in film. Here’s the exact quote:
"Filmmaking is not about gender. You cannot ask a president in a festival like Cannes to have, like, five movies directed by women and five by men."
Filmmaking is absolutely about gender. Women and men each bring their own experiences to their work. In that sense, filmmaking is very much about gender. And it is also about race, class and ability. Stories — which the last time I checked was what filmmaking is — allow us to learn things and experience feelings — and we experience all those emotions as different people. So to think that filmmaking is not about gender is naive at best.
As for the second half of her quote, I think it is perfectly appropriate, if not vital, to demand that festival programmers figure out how to include more women. Everyone knows the stats on female representation at festivals are awful (and only get worse from there), and for Cotillard to given them excuses is another example of her lack of understanding of how sexism pervades her industry.
And I can’t not comment on how this week Meryl Streep was asked in a Time Out London piece in advance of the "Suffragette" screening whether she was a feminist and she called herself a humanist. While Streep has been totally at the vanguard of this conversation she really needs to understand what it means when she does not answer that yes, she is a feminist. She is a leader (whether she likes it or not) in the movement for gender justice in the film business and by not standing as a feminist (which she has said she is multiple times) she sends a she sends the wrong message: that feminism is somehow not compatible with caring for all human beings.
Comments
Remember that French feminism is quite different from "the women’s movement" of the 1970s-80s in America. It’s quite dense academically and existentialist. I don’t think Cotillard would call herself an existentialist, either, without a clear definition. Everyone relax; she’ll clarify this. In any case, it’s her right to label herself or not.
Before we go all crazy on Marion Cotillard’s statement, let’s examine the difference between US feminism and French feminism, as outlined by Colette, de Beauvoir, and more recently by such icons and great thinkers as Luce Iragary, Julia Kristeva, and others. Often French feminism is Marxist, and usually existentialist, and it’s this, not the "burn the bra" American version, which Cotillard would probably have been exposed to growing up. She wouldn’t, I think, call herself existentialist, either; she won’t even call herself a "movie star." It’s the resistance to labels which we can read more accurately here.
In America these days, take a position politically and get all the hate mail and weird messages from the yahoos. If I were in any actor’s shoes, I’d think very carefully about what I wanted to stand up for. Cotillard has done so for the environment, but I don’t blame her for not accepting such a political label without firm definition.
Ultimately, the point at hand here is that female directors are, unfortunately, downcast in a very male-centric industry. They aren’t given equal praise, or, if at all, are written about as having been taught by the men of the industry. It’s not necessarily racist (3rd comment) in the same sense, however what it does show is that firstly, diversity is lacking in film, likewise, female directors aren’t given equal opportunity. Yes, it sexist to assume a female can’t direct a certain film because it should be directed by a male, and thus in many circumstances, women are sometimes poorly represented; there is a stereotype for many actresses regarding their roles. However it must be pointed out that male directors who do identify themselves as feminists, are giving women a strong voice in film, and so, yes, gender is a crucial aspect of the industry in how we perceive it, and how we challenge it.
How is what she says sexism? Did she actually see them picking men over women for the projects she’s done? Does that mean that if you see more women working in a store than men that that’s sexism too? She makes no sense whatsoever. It looks liek you yourself don’t know what sexism is. Emma Watson says one thing and does the exact opposite.
Sanad Naeli: following the logic of this article’s writer, yes! Racism, or at least racial prejudice if you hate the term, exists in that there are too few black directors who are hired for big budget movies Emma Watson usually appears in. It’s structural and spans the industry at least at the Hollywood level.
feminist or not,humanist or not,both feminist or humanist, i love meryl streep for what she is and what she has done for all mankind,men and women,she’s a good role model to all women.she’s doing good and doesn’t do it to advance her career,unlike some celebrities,all their civic actions are well-publicized.they’re doing it just for publicity.meryl streep is one classy human being.
So these women are "naive" and have a "lack of understanding" because they refuse to label themselves with some arbitrary term (‘feminist’) and wear it like a badge of honor simply to pacify people like you? Honestly, why is everyone so obsessed with pressuring people into becoming self identified feminists?
Stop making a saint of Emma Watson.at least Marion is not joining the bandwagon of feminism movement just for the sake of pleasing the feminist.as for Meryl Streep so after all her support to all the women in the world every feminist now hated her just bec she says she’ a humanist.wow
Every waitress I had at a restaurant was all females…not once male….Is that Sexism. She said she was directed by more men than women and then calls it sexism. Then she sends a list to vogue title "directors I want to work with" All were male except ONE. And if she feels that way why dont she make a stand..stop ACCEPTING roles from male directors. Then she says women should feel comfortable in what ever they wear…then she criticises Beyonce and slut shames telling everyone "there’s nothing sexy about showing skin or wearing a mini skirt saying here look at me" but yet women are supposed to feel comfortable in whatever they wear…THEN SHE WORE A MINISKIRT AND BOOTY SHIRTS! Stop defending this girl she’s such a contradiction.
"I have experienced sexism in that I have been directed by male directors 17 times and only twice by women." does that mean you believe you’ve encountered racism in that you haven’t been directed by ANY black people?
Also this week Meryl Streep says "I’m not a feminist" why not mentioned in this Article…
Also Meryl Streep Says She Doesn’t Identify as a Feminist
More like “I talk about feminism, and mention these actresses.”
You also do a poor job of backing up your claims with any evidence. Take a logic and critical thinking class. Then you can debate people on feminism without sounding like an amateur teenage blogger.
” there are a lack of opportunities for women to direct the kind of movies she might star in. ”
I doubt she can prove this allegation. She presents it as though it is a fact, but perhaps there are opportunities but not enough women are able to present themselves for the competition.
Maybe not. Either way, the fact is that we do not know this so making the assumption that it is sexism is bias NOT logic.
The whole article is logically defective and seems to promote a sort of marxism.