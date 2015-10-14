Eros International to Release Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’

Eros International, a leading company in the Indian film entertainment industry, has announced the release of award-winning Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Bajirao Mastani." The movie will be released globally on December 18. Bhansali is best known internationally for "Devdas," "Black" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela."
"Bajirao Mastani" is a tale of romance between Indian Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao, who to his credit never lost a battle in the 41 wars that he fought, and his second wife, Mastani. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra star.
"’Bajirao Mastani’ is a story extremely close to my heart, the one I have lived for several years," said Bhansali. "I am finally making it and thoroughly enjoying the realization of this dream. I am thankful to Eros International for all their support in making this dream come true."
