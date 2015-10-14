Eros International to Release Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Bajirao Mastani'

READ MORE: How Priyanka Chopra Surprised the Cast and Creators of ‘Quantico’ Eros International, a leading company in the Indian film entertainment industry, has announced the release of award-winning Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Bajirao Mastani." The movie will be released globally on December 18. Bhansali is best known internationally for "Devdas," "Black" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela." "Bajirao Mastani" is a tale of romance between Indian Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao, who to his credit never lost a battle in the 41 wars that he fought, and his second wife, Mastani. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra star.



"’Bajirao Mastani’ is a story extremely close to my heart, the one I have lived for several years," said Bhansali. "I am finally making it and thoroughly enjoying the realization of this dream. I am thankful to Eros International for all their support in making this dream come true."

Added Ken Naz, President of American Operations for Eros International, "It’s our sheer pleasure to join hands with a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is best known for the grandeur of his sets, the magnificence of his characters and his unique style of storytelling which etches in the hearts of the audience for a long time. We are thrilled to bring the true Indian global film to audiences across the world."