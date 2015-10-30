HBO Dates Martin Scorsese’s ‘Vinyl’ And “Togetherness’ Season 2, But ‘Game Of Thrones’ Might Be Pushed Back

If you’re one for hibernation in early 2016, February of next year would be the month to do it. HBO has confirmed that month will mark the debut for “Vinyl” and the new seasons of “Girls” and “Togetherness.” The most exciting is Martin Scorsese’s return to television with “Vinyl,” a show he co-created with his “Boardwalk Empire” showrunner Terence Winter and Mick Jagger. Ten episodes of the rock ‘n roll show will kick off on February 14th with a two-hour premiere directed by Scorsese himself. It’s a ‘70s set show about the music industry during the punk and disco explosion, and is led by Bobby Cannavale and Olivia Wilde (here’s the trailer if you missed it).

“Togetherness” is the family drama from the Duplass brothers that stars Mark Duplass, Melanie Lynskey and Amanda Peet. It’s a terrifically underrated show and you should catch-up in time for season two if you missed season one. As for “Girls,” it’s heading into season five, with Lena Dunham already considering closing things out with season six. "We’re starting to think about sort of how to wrap up the storylines of these particular young women,” she recently said.

Meanwhile, Vulture has noticed something about the timing of these HBO announcements. The ten episode run of "Vinyl" means it would wrap up on April 24th. Traditionally, that’s the month when "Game Of Thrones" begins (the last season debuted on April 12th). So, what does this mean for the hit fantasy series? Since "Vinyl" has the "Game Of Thrones" Sunday night time slot, it likely means we won’t be seeing "Game Of Thrones" until May 1st at the earliest. That would mark the longest fans have ever waited for HBO’s flagship show, but maybe good things come to those that wait.

Here’s the HBO press release about the upcoming launch dates.

VINYL kicks off its ten-episode season with a two-hour premiere, directed by Martin Scorsese, on SUNDAY, FEB. 14 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). From Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger and Terence Winter, this new drama series is set in 1970s New York City. A ride through the sex- and drug-addled music business at the dawn of punk, disco, and hip-hop, the show is seen through the eyes of a record label president, Richie Finestra, played by Bobby Cannavale, who is trying to save his company and his soul without destroying everyone in his path. Additional series regulars include Olivia Wilde, Ray Romano, Ato Essandoh, Max Casella, P.J. Byrne, J.C. MacKenzie, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Juno Temple, Jack Quaid, James Jagger and Paul Ben-Victor. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger, Terence Winter, Rick Yorn, Victoria Pearman, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, John Melfi and Allen Coulter. Winter serves as showrunner.

The new seasons of the comedy series GIRLS and TOGETHERNESS will debut back-to-back the following week, on SUNDAY, FEB. 21, starting at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

GIRLS begins its ten-episode fifth season SUNDAY, FEB. 21 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT). Created by and starring Lena Dunham, this Emmy®-winning series is a comic look at the assorted humiliations and rare triumphs of a group of girls in their 20s. Dunham executive produces along with Judd Apatow, Jenni Konner, Ilene S. Landress, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Murray Miller and Paul Simms. The cast also includes Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver, Alex Karpovsky, Andrew Rannells, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jake Lacy.

TOGETHERNESS returns for its eight-episode second season SUNDAY, FEB. 21 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). From brothers Jay and Mark Duplass, the show follows four adults living under one roof on the fringes of Los Angeles. Brett (Mark Duplass) and Michelle (Melanie Lynskey) are struggling to rekindle the spark in their relationship, which has puttered out from the stresses of marriage and children. When Brett’s friend Alex (Steve Zissis) and Michelle’s sister, Tina (Amanda Peet), move in with them, the foursome engage in a tragically comedic struggle to follow their personal dreams, while still remaining good friends, siblings and spouses to each other.