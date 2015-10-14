‘Interstellar,’ ‘Wolf Of Wall Street,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ More Top IMDB List Of The Best Movies Of The Last 25 Years

I’m not sure how movie fans did it before the internet, but it’s hard to imagine being a contemporary cinephile without IMDB at your fingertips. The site celebrates 25 years in 2015 of bringing movie heads reams of film information, trivia, charts, and a ruthless comments section that is still somewhat like the Wild West. But indeed, it is the users who keep the site moving along and the folks at IMDB have unveiled a look at what movies have captured their attention across two and a half decades.
Vanity Fair has been provided with a handy list of the top ranked film of each year, since IMDB launched in 1990, and the results aren’t hugely surprising. It’s blockbusters that rule the roost, with the foreign film sensation "Intouchables" marking an intriguing anomaly. Movie fans really like Christopher Nolan with five of his films appearing, more than Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, and Quentin Tarantino. And of course "The Shawshank Redemption" is on there, with the movie continuing to maintain its place in the number one slot on the Top Rated Movies of all time list (sorry "The Godfather").
Check out the full rankings below and argue it out in the comments section.
IMDB Top User-Rated Movies By Year
2014: Interstellar
2013: The Wolf of Wall Street
2012: Django Unchained
2011: Intouchables
2010: Inception
2009: Inglourious Basterds
2008: The Dark Knight
2007: Into the Wild
2006: The Departed
2005: Batman Begins
2004: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2002: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
2001: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
2000: Memento
1999: Fight Club
1998: Saving Private Ryan
1997: Life Is Beautiful
1996: Fargo
1995: Se7en
1994: The Shawshank Redemption
1993: Schindler’s List
1992: Reservoir Dogs
1991: The Silence of the Lambs
1990: Goodfellas
