'Interstellar,' 'Wolf Of Wall Street,' 'The Dark Knight,' More Top IMDB List Of The Best Movies Of The Last 25 Years

I’m not sure how movie fans did it before the internet, but it’s hard to imagine being a contemporary cinephile without IMDB at your fingertips. The site celebrates 25 years in 2015 of bringing movie heads reams of film information, trivia, charts, and a ruthless comments section that is still somewhat like the Wild West. But indeed, it is the users who keep the site moving along and the folks at IMDB have unveiled a look at what movies have captured their attention across two and a half decades.

Vanity Fair has been provided with a handy list of the top ranked film of each year, since IMDB launched in 1990, and the results aren’t hugely surprising. It’s blockbusters that rule the roost, with the foreign film sensation "Intouchables" marking an intriguing anomaly. Movie fans really like Christopher Nolan with five of his films appearing, more than Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, and Quentin Tarantino. And of course "The Shawshank Redemption" is on there, with the movie continuing to maintain its place in the number one slot on the Top Rated Movies of all time list (sorry "The Godfather").

Check out the full rankings below and argue it out in the comments section.

IMDB Top User-Rated Movies By Year

2014: Interstellar

2013: The Wolf of Wall Street

2012: Django Unchained

2011: Intouchables

2010: Inception

2009: Inglourious Basterds

2008: The Dark Knight

2007: Into the Wild

2006: The Departed

2005: Batman Begins

2004: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2002: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

2001: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

2000: Memento

1999: Fight Club

1998: Saving Private Ryan

1997: Life Is Beautiful

1996: Fargo

1995: Se7en

1994: The Shawshank Redemption

1993: Schindler’s List

1992: Reservoir Dogs

1991: The Silence of the Lambs

1990: Goodfellas