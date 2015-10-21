Mel Gibson War Epic ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ Gets Funding From Demarest Media and Kilburn Media

Cross Creek Pictures announced today that the latest war epic from Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge," is set to be produced and financed by Demarest Media and Kilburn Media.
"Hacksaw Ridge" tells the true story of WWII American army medic Demond T. Doss, the first American objector to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during the Battle of Okinawa. The gritty war epic boasts an outstanding cast featuring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, with Sam Worthington, Hugo Weaving and Vince Vaughn rounding out the ensemble.
"Demarest Media has evolved over the last few years with the realization that we want to tell stories in our films that are inspiring, emotionally riveting, and in the best case based on a true event that furthers our understanding of the human condition," said producer William D. Johnson. "I am exhilarated to be in the fortunate position to witness what Mel will accomplish with this first rate cast."
"Since reading this script we knew Kilburn had to be a part of the project," added Kilburn’s Mark Manuel. "It is an incredible story that is now backed by an equally incredible team."
Principal photography for "Hacksaw Ridge" has begun in Sydney, Australia, with a 2016 release being eyed.
Comments
With Mel Gibson it has to be an amazing movie because he has positive attitudes towards the goodness of people. Hollywood has become negative and decadent and takes revenge on any who don’t bow to their agenda of ruining our economy & debasing our nation. If Hollywood destroys the film making base in the US it has a place to grow in Australia.
How come this movie isn’t in the main stream theatre’s. I want to watch it but it’s not at my local theatre. I see that not only is Hollywood determined to dictate their extreme agenda in what they are willing to produce and market. But they are still demonizing Mr. Gibson’s genius, by the negative propaganda that is over 10 years old. Give the guy a break. He’s trying to tell a story about an American Hero. I’m willing to pay to see it!