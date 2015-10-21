Mel Gibson War Epic 'Hacksaw Ridge' Gets Funding From Demarest Media and Kilburn Media

"Hacksaw Ridge" tells the true story of WWII American army medic Demond T. Doss, the first American objector to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during the Battle of Okinawa. The gritty war epic boasts an outstanding cast featuring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, with Sam Worthington, Hugo Weaving and Vince Vaughn rounding out the ensemble.

"Demarest Media has evolved over the last few years with the realization that we want to tell stories in our films that are inspiring, emotionally riveting, and in the best case based on a true event that furthers our understanding of the human condition," said producer William D. Johnson. "I am exhilarated to be in the fortunate position to witness what Mel will accomplish with this first rate cast."

"Since reading this script we knew Kilburn had to be a part of the project," added Kilburn’s Mark Manuel. "It is an incredible story that is now backed by an equally incredible team."

Principal photography for "Hacksaw Ridge" has begun in Sydney, Australia, with a 2016 release being eyed.