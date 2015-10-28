Rom-Com Doc 'Meet the Patels' to Be Remade as Rom Com for Fox Searchlight

The crowd-pleasing "Meet the Patels" is best described as a nonfiction romantic comedy. After breaking up with his girlfriend of two years because she’s not Indian, 30-year-old Ravi allows his parents, who found love through arranged marriage, to find a wife for him. The film, directed by brother-and-sister team Ravi and Geeta Patel, follows Ravi on various dates and chronicles his struggles to satisfy both his traditional parents and his own heart. The single Geeta mostly hides behind the camera, as shy and as closed off as her brother Ravi, an actor by trade, is exuberantly open.

Now comes news that "Meet the Patels" will be remade by Fox Searchlight into a narrative picture. The two Patels will write and direct the fictional adaptation, which gives us hope that the remake will retain the charm and thoughtfulness of the doc. Fingers crossed that the original film’s main weak point, Geeta’s complicated refusal to date, will be elaborated on in the new film.

Geeta Patel previously helmed “Project Kashmir.”

[via Variety]