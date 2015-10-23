Seeking Our Story: The Making of an Oscar Winner: Kathryn Bigelow and “Near Dark”

Kathryn Bigelow

and female filmmakers in general had much to celebrate after the "Hurt Locker" director’s history-making

Oscar win in 2010. But misperceptions — that Bigelow only makes violent, action-filled

films geared towards men or that her success is somehow due to her brief

marriage to James Cameron — have obscured, rather than illuminated, an

understanding of the painter-turned-filmmaker’s success.

Bigelow, who grew up

in a suburb of San Francisco, describes herself as “shy by nature.” In

a work situation, communication and social ability come very easily to her, but “any other situation: not at all,” Bigelow told The Guardian.

After studying painting

at the San Francisco Art Institute, she was awarded a fellowship at 19 with the

Whitney Museum of Art. Bigelow, who had “never been east of Lake Tahoe,” moved

to New York, where she worked with advisers like Susan Sontag and Vito Acconci

while living in an old bank vault. She became part of the downtown art scene of

the ’70s and ’80s, befriending and working with Lawrence Weiner, Philip Glass and Richard Serra and developing a fascination with the films of Peckinpah, Fassbinder

and Hitchcock.

Bigelow explains: “A Malevich or a Mondrian requires

that you come to it with a certain amount of information, a context. And you

don’t necessarily need that with film. A movie is accessible, available. That

was exciting to me from a political standpoint.”

She enrolled at Columbia University for a

master’s in film theory. Upon graduating in 1981, she co-directed her first

feature film with Monty Montgomery, titled “The Loveless.” The film’s cinematography

and stylized ’50s design remains indicative of Bigelow’s artistic eye. Broke

after making “The Loveless” and offered a job teaching B movies at CalArts, Bigelow

moved west to Los Angeles. “Many women in my classes don’t think directing is

realistic to pursue. I try to dispel that notion. They want to produce or

write. When women directing ceases to be a subject, women will be equal,”

Bigelow told People in 1991.

She spent her spare

time writing scripts and was signed by literary agent Nancy Nigrosh, who was

very excited about Bigelow’s desire to overcome Hollywood’s resistance to

anyone outside the “insider directing pool.” (Read the fascinating

write-up by Nigrosh on Bigelow "gaming" the Hollywood system on IndieWire.)

Nigrosh and her fellow

agent, Melinda Jason, paired up Bigelow and Jason’s client, Eric Red. Both

Bigelow and Red wanted to direct, but faced barriers as new faces. They decided

to write two scripts together: one, “Undertow,” to be directed by Red, and the

second, “Near Dark,” to be directed by Bigelow. As Nigrosh explains, since they

co-owned the rights to the screenplays, no one could take away their

attachments to direct the films, unless they made that choice

together. In a 2010 Los Angeles Times’ interview,

Bigelow opened up about her experiences negotiating with a producer who said he

would only hire her to direct “Near Dark” if he could fire her after the first

day.

“Near Dark” became a

cult success after its 1987 release, and Bigelow followed with “Blue Steel” (1989)

and “Point Break” (1991), yet another cult classic. Then came “Strange Days”

(1995), “The Weight of Water” (2000) and the $200 million “K-19: The

Widowmaker” (2002). Bigelow spent the next seven years developing and filming

“The Hurt Locker,” which, of course, went on to win her that 2010 Academy Award

for Best Achievement in Directing. Bigelow’s most recent and controversial film, “Zero Dark Thirty,” also garnered an Oscar nod for best picture in 2013.

Concepts from

Bigelow’s art-world days still inform her work, and she perhaps feels most at

home when discussing the mechanics and intellectual interpretations of film.

Critic Manohla Dargis says Bigelow’s career does seem improbable, not only because she’s working in a

sexist industry, but “also because of the stubborn persistence of her artistic

vision and intellectualism.”

Lauren C. Byrd is a New York based blogger focusing on the canon of women directors with her series 52 Weeks of Women Directors. Follow her on Twitter @laurencbyrd14.



