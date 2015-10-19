‘Star Wars’ Movie Marathon Event To Lead Into Opening Day Screening Of ‘The Force Awakens’

There are some big events happening today — Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals, a hugely important Canadian election — but for movie fans around the world, they will be glued to their computers and TV screens for one thing: the new trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It will drop on ESPN tonight during "Monday Night Football" and watched, rewatched, dissected, analyzed and more on the internet afterward. And the fever for ‘The Force Awakens’ will hardly stop there.
On December 17th, one day before the film opens in North America, participating theaters around the country will launch the "Star Wars" Movie Marathon event. It will be exactly what it sounds like, with 2D, digital presentations of the first six movies in the "Star Wars" saga, leading up to the Opening Day screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 3D. And that’s not all.
When the film opens, there will new collectibles and artwork available each week at participating theaters too, giving fans a reason to see ‘The Force Awakens’ more than once, if they weren’t planning to already.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" arrives on December 18th. Check out the press release below about the marathon and more.
Star Wars Marathon Event
The Star Wars Marathon Event is the ultimate fan experience. All seven movies. One epic journey. Guests will see each of the six previously released Star Warsepisodes in digital 2D beginning with The Phantom Menace and concluding with the opening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 3D! Guests will also receive a lanyard featuring exclusive marathon art. Coming December 17.
* See below for list of participating theaters.
Regal Cinemas
Star Wars Saturdays: Each Saturday, from December 19 to January 9, at Regal theatres the first 500 guests who experience Star Wars: The Force Awakens in IMAX will receive a collectable ticket featuring unique Star Wars: The Force Awakens art. New art will be revealed each week.
AMC Theatres
Star Wars Sundays: Each Sunday, from December 20 to January 10, guests who purchase a ticket to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens in IMAX 3D will receive an AMC-exclusive Star Wars print from artist Dan Mumford. A new poster will be revealed each week.
Also, join the celebration at Walt Disney World as AMC Theatres and Disney Parks celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Opening Night Event will take place on December 17, where participants will be among the first to see the new film at AMC Disney Springs 24 and then celebrate together at a private after-hours party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Tickets are available online only at AMCtheatres.com/StarWarsWDW
Cinemark
Cinemark is giving fans the opportunity to receive a pair of exclusive RealD 3DStar Wars glasses. There are three ways guests can get these collectable glasses: By attending the Star Wars Marathon Event on December 17. By attending the first show of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Thursday 12/17 in Cinemark XD, or with the purchase of a Star Wars concession combo, coming in November.
Alamo Drafthouse
As part of the advanced ticketing promotion at participating Alamo Drafthouse locations, you can snag two exclusive, limited Star Wars: The Force Awakenscollectible items: an officially licensed Mondo-designed pint glass and the first ever, double-sized collector’s issue of their very own magazine, BIRTH. MOVIES. DEATH., celebrating 40 years of the Star Wars saga!
El Capitan Theatre
The film will be presented in DOLBY VISION – a state-of-the-art laser projection system that delivers richer colors and distinctly brighter images while preserving deep and dark blacks. When combined with DOLBY ATMOS sound technology, which creates moving audio that surrounds you in three-dimensional space, the picture and sound will excite your senses and inspire your emotions with breathtaking realism.
Fans will also be immersed in an extensive display of costumes and props from the making of the movie and see an all-new laser lightsaber curtain show.
And on opening day one, pick up an exclusive collectible BB-8 button!
Fandango
On Fandango, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ticket buyers will be entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to win a trip to the film’s world premiere. Moviegoers who purchase tickets within the first 24 hours can increase their chances to win. Additionally, ten runners-up can win a collectible “Dark Side” or “Light Side” prize pack.
* Participating Star Wars Marathon Event Theatres
|REGAL CINEMAS TIKAHTNU 16
|Anchorage, AK
|COLONEL GLENN 18
|Little Rock, AR
|AMC WESTGATE 20
|Glendale, AZ
|HARKINS SUPERSTITION SPRINGS 25
|Mesa, AZ
|MARKETPLACE 16
|Tempe, AZ
|CINEMARK PARK PLACE 20
|Tucson, AZ
|MAYA BAKERSFIELD 16
|Bakersfield, CA
|AMC BURBANK 16
|Burbank, CA
|REGAL HACIENDA CROSSINGS 20
|Dublin, CA
|EDWARDS FRESNO 22
|Fresno, CA
|EL CAPITAN
|Hollywood, CA
|CENTURY 20
|Huntington Beach, CA
|EDWARDS SPECTRUM 21
|Irvine, CA
|CINEMARK 22
|Lancaster, CA
|MONTEREY 13
|Monterey, CA
|EDWARDS STADIUM 26
|North Long Beach, CA
|AMC ORANGE 30
|Orange, CA
|AMC ONTARIO MILLS 30
|Ontario, CA
|CENTURY RIVER PARK 16
|Oxnard, CA
|REDWOOD DOWNTOWN 20
|Redwood City, CA
|AMC METREON 16
|San Francisco, CA
|CENTURY 20 OAKRIDGE
|San Jose, CA
|ARCLIGHT 16
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|CARMIKE THOUSAND OAKS 14
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|CENTURY 16 GREENBACK LANE
|Sacramento, CA
|AMC MISSION VALLEY 20
|San Diego, CA
|EDWARDS MIRA MESA 18
|San Diego, CA
|HARKINS NORTHFIELD 18
|Denver, CO
|AMC WESTMINSTER PROMENADE 24
|Westminster, CO
|AMC LOEWS DANBURY 16
|Danbury, CT
|BUCKLAND HILLS 18
|Manchester, CT
|CONNECTICUT POST 14
|Milford, CT
|AMC AVENTURA 24
|Aventura, FL
|CINEMARK PALACE 20
|Boca Raton, FL
|CINEMARK PARADISE 24
|Davie, FL
|DELRAY MARKPLACE 12
|Delray Beach, FL
|AMC REGENCY 24
|Jacksonville, FL
|REGAL KENDALL VILLAGE 16
|Miami, FL
|REGAL WATERFORD LAKES 20
|Orlando, FL
|AMC TALLAHASSEE MALL 20
|Tallahassee, FL
|AMC VETERANS 24
|Tampa, FL
|MUVICO PARISIAN 20
|West Palm Beach, FL
|UNIVERSITY 16
|Athens, GA
|REGAL ATLANTIC STATION 18
|Atlanta, GA
|WARD 16
|Honolulu, HI
|EDWARDS BOISE 21
|Boise, ID
|ADDISON CINEMA
|Addison, IL
|AMC RIVER EAST 21
|Chicago, IL
|REGAL CITY NORTH 14
|Chicago, IL
|CENTURY 12 EVANSTON/CINEARTS 6
|Evanston, IL
|AMC SHOWPLACE NAPERVILLE 16
|Naperville, IL
|ROSEMONT 18
|Rosemont, IL
|AMC SHOWPLACE SCHEREVILLE 16
|Schererville, IN
|GOODRICH HAMILTON 16
|Noblesville, IN
|CEDAR RAPIDS GALAXY 16 CINE
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|CINEMARK 20 JORDAN CREEK
|West Des Moines, IA
|AMC STUDIO 30
|Olathe, KS
|CINETOPIA OVERLAND PARK 18
|Overland Park, KS
|13TH AVE. WARREN
|Wichita, KS
|CINEMARK FAYETTE MALL
|Lexington, KY
|CINEMARK TINSELTOWN USA
|Louisville, KY
|AMC NEWPORT 20
|Newport, KY
|REGAL LOUISIANA BOARDWALK 14
|Bossier City, LA
|AMC BATON ROUGE 16
|Baton Rouge, LA
|AMC ELMWOOD PALACE 20
|Harahan, LA
|AMC WHITE MARSH 16
|Baltimore, MD
|CINEMARK EGYPTIAN 24
|Hanover, MD
|REGAL CINEMAS MAJESTIC 20
|Silver Spring, MD
|AMC LOEWS BOSTON COMM 19
|Boston, MA
|SHOWCASE CINEMAS DE LUX REVERE
|Revere, MA
|NCG TRILLIUM CINEMAS
|Grand Blanc, MI
|CELEBRATION! CINEMA
|Grand Rapids, MI
|NCG EASTWOOD CINEMAS
|Lansing, MI
|AMC FORUM 30
|Sterling Heights, MI
|MJR SOUTHGATE 20
|Southgate, MI
|MARCUS OAKDALE
|Oakdale, MN
|AMC ROSEDALE 14
|Roseville, MN
|SHOWPLACE ICON
|St. Louis Park, MN
|RONNIES 20 CINE
|Sappington, MO
|TWIN CREEK
|Bellevue, NE
|REGAL STONECREST AT PIPER GLEN 22
|Charlotte, NC
|AMC SOUTHPOINT 17
|Durham, NC
|AMC GARDEN STATE 16
|Paramus, NJ
|CENTURY RIO 24
|Albuquerque, NM
|REGAL CROSSGATES 18
|Albany, NY
|UA SHEEPSHEAD BAY 14
|Brooklyn, NY
|COLLEGE POINT 12
|College Point, NY
|ISLAND 16 CINEMA DE LUX
|Holtsville, NY
|AMC EMPIRE 25
|New York, NY
|REGAL UNION SQUARE 14
|New York, NY
|AMC LOEWS PORT CHESTER 14
|Port Chester, NY
|CINEMARK TINSELTOWN USA
|Rochester, NY
|AMC LOEWS RACEWAY 10
|Westbury, NY
|REGAL RED ROCK 16
|Las Vegas, NV
|AMC LENOX TOWN CENTER 24
|Columbus, OH
|CINEMARK AT VALLEY VIEW
|Valley View, OH
|WARREN THEATRES
|Moore, OK
|AMC QUAIL SPRNGS 24
|Oklahoma City, OK
|AMC SOUTHROADS 20
|Tulsa, OK
|REGAL BRIDGEPORT VILLAGE 18
|Tigard, OR
|AMC NESHAMINY 24
|Bensalem, PA
|UA KING OF PRUSSIA STADIUM 16
|King of Prussia, PA
|AMC LOEWS WATERFRONT 22
|West Homestead, PA
|PROVIDENCE PLACE CINEMAS 16
|Providence, RI
|THOROUGHBRED 20
|Franklin, TN
|REGAL PINNACLE 18
|Knoxville, TN
|MALCO PARADISO
|Memphis, TN
|ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE SOUTH LAMAR
|Austin, TX
|AMC NORTHPARK 15
|Dallas, TX
|CINEMARK 17
|Dallas, TX
|CINEMARK 20
|El Paso, TX
|AMC GULF POINTE 30
|Houston, TX
|EDWARDS HOUSTON MARQ’E 23
|Houston, TX
|CINEMARK TINSELTOWN 20
|Pflugerville, TX
|CINEMARK WEST PLANO 20
|Plano, TX
|SANTIKOS PALLADIUM 22
|Richmond, TX
|SANTIKOS PALLADIUM
|San Antonio, TX
|MEGAPLEX 20 AT THE DISTRICT
|South Jordan, UT
|CINEMARK TINSELTOWN 17
|Spring, TX
|PARAGON VILLAGE 12
|Fredericksburg, VA
|AMC TYSON CORNER 16
|McLean, VA
|AMC LYNNHAVEN 18
|Virginia Beach, VA
|AMC LOEWS ALDERWOOD MALL 16
|Lynnwood, WA
|LINCOLN SQUARE
|Bellevue, WA
|CENTURY FEDERAL WAY
|Federal Way, WA
|SEATTLE CINERAMA
|Seattle, WA
|AMC RIVER PARK SQUARE 20
|Spokane, WA
|MARCUS PALACE CINEMAS
|Sun Prairie, WI
|MAJESTIC CINEMA OF BROOKFIELD
|Waukesha, WI
|SCOTIABANK THEATRE TORONTO
|Toronto, ON
|SCOTIABANK THEATRE VANCOUVER
|Vancouver, BC
|CINEMA BANQUE SCOTIA MONTREAL
|Montreal, QC
|CINEPLEX ODEON SOUTH EDMONTON
|Edmonton, AB
|SCOTIABANK THEATRE CHINOOK
|Calgary, AB
|LANDMARK CINEMAS 24 KANATA
|Kanata, ON
Comments
”
As part of the advanced ticketing promotion at participating Alamo Drafthouse locations, you can snag two exclusive, limited Star Wars: The Force Awakenscollectible items: an officially licensed Mondo-designed pint glass and the first ever, double-sized collector’s issue of their very own magazine, BIRTH”
I do not agree that
http://alexandermarineusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/portfolio-32-Express-Regal.pdf