'Star Wars' Movie Marathon Event To Lead Into Opening Day Screening Of 'The Force Awakens'

There are some big events happening today — Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals, a hugely important Canadian election — but for movie fans around the world, they will be glued to their computers and TV screens for one thing: the new trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It will drop on ESPN tonight during "Monday Night Football" and watched, rewatched, dissected, analyzed and more on the internet afterward. And the fever for ‘The Force Awakens’ will hardly stop there.

On December 17th, one day before the film opens in North America, participating theaters around the country will launch the "Star Wars" Movie Marathon event. It will be exactly what it sounds like, with 2D, digital presentations of the first six movies in the "Star Wars" saga, leading up to the Opening Day screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 3D. And that’s not all.

When the film opens, there will new collectibles and artwork available each week at participating theaters too, giving fans a reason to see ‘The Force Awakens’ more than once, if they weren’t planning to already.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" arrives on December 18th. Check out the press release below about the marathon and more.

Star Wars Marathon Event

The Star Wars Marathon Event is the ultimate fan experience. All seven movies. One epic journey. Guests will see each of the six previously released Star Warsepisodes in digital 2D beginning with The Phantom Menace and concluding with the opening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 3D! Guests will also receive a lanyard featuring exclusive marathon art. Coming December 17.

* See below for list of participating theaters.

Regal Cinemas

Star Wars Saturdays: Each Saturday, from December 19 to January 9, at Regal theatres the first 500 guests who experience Star Wars: The Force Awakens in IMAX will receive a collectable ticket featuring unique Star Wars: The Force Awakens art. New art will be revealed each week.

AMC Theatres

Star Wars Sundays: Each Sunday, from December 20 to January 10, guests who purchase a ticket to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens in IMAX 3D will receive an AMC-exclusive Star Wars print from artist Dan Mumford. A new poster will be revealed each week.

Also, join the celebration at Walt Disney World as AMC Theatres and Disney Parks celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Opening Night Event will take place on December 17, where participants will be among the first to see the new film at AMC Disney Springs 24 and then celebrate together at a private after-hours party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Tickets are available online only at AMCtheatres.com/StarWarsWDW

Cinemark

Cinemark is giving fans the opportunity to receive a pair of exclusive RealD 3DStar Wars glasses. There are three ways guests can get these collectable glasses: By attending the Star Wars Marathon Event on December 17. By attending the first show of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Thursday 12/17 in Cinemark XD, or with the purchase of a Star Wars concession combo, coming in November.

Alamo Drafthouse

As part of the advanced ticketing promotion at participating Alamo Drafthouse locations, you can snag two exclusive, limited Star Wars: The Force Awakenscollectible items: an officially licensed Mondo-designed pint glass and the first ever, double-sized collector’s issue of their very own magazine, BIRTH. MOVIES. DEATH., celebrating 40 years of the Star Wars saga!

El Capitan Theatre

The film will be presented in DOLBY VISION – a state-of-the-art laser projection system that delivers richer colors and distinctly brighter images while preserving deep and dark blacks. When combined with DOLBY ATMOS sound technology, which creates moving audio that surrounds you in three-dimensional space, the picture and sound will excite your senses and inspire your emotions with breathtaking realism.

Fans will also be immersed in an extensive display of costumes and props from the making of the movie and see an all-new laser lightsaber curtain show.

And on opening day one, pick up an exclusive collectible BB-8 button!

Fandango

On Fandango, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ticket buyers will be entered into a sweepstakes for the chance to win a trip to the film’s world premiere. Moviegoers who purchase tickets within the first 24 hours can increase their chances to win. Additionally, ten runners-up can win a collectible “Dark Side” or “Light Side” prize pack.

* Participating Star Wars Marathon Event Theatres