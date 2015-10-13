‘Suffragette’ Director Sarah Gavron Explains Why She Didn’t Cast Women of Color

READ MORE: Watch: 2 Clips & New Character Posters For ‘Suffragette’ Starring Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep & More
The Carey Mulligan-starring historical drama "Suffragette" has already stirred up some controversy, thanks to star Meryl Streep (who plays pioneering women’s voting-rights activist Emmeline Pankhurst in the film) commenting on gender imbalance in film criticism, a contentious t-shirt-based marketing campaign and even a red carpet that was recently crashed by protesters at the BFI London Film Festival (via The Wrap).
But director Sarah Gavron is apparently ready to stand up to scrutiny, including questions surrounding the absence of women of color in the cast.
At a luncheon held in the film’s honor today at Tribeca restaurant Locanda Verde, Gavron, alongside screenwriter Abi Morgan, producer Alison Owen and activist Helen Pankhurst — Emmeline Pankhurst’s own great-granddaughter — participated in a half-hour chat about all aspects of the film, but the last question proved to be the most controversial. When asked by a member of the audience why the film didn’t feature women of color, Gavron explained that it was a matter of historical accuracy.
"We interrogated the writ and photographic evidence, and the truth is, it’s very, very different picture from the U.S. The U.S. had a lot of women of color involved in the movement, some who were excluded, some who weren’t excluded. But in the UK, it wasn’t like that, because we had pockets of immigration…it was later, around the war, around the fifties, that really the UK shifted and changed in a really wonderful way to produce what we have today," Gavron said.
Gavron added that there wasn’t a complete absence of minorities involved in the UK movement. "At the time, there were these two prominent Asian aristocrats who were part of the movement," she said. "Emmeline worked with Sophia Duleep Singh — she’s going to have a TV one-parter made about her, and she’s a fascinating character — but she was an aristocrat, and she was treated very differently from the working women. We really wanted to focus on the working women, and so that’s what we did. There were thousands of women in the movement, there were these two women of color."
Although the film follows the women’s voting-rights movement in the UK that took place during the latter part of the 19th century and the early part of the 20th, it is specifically focused on the years 1912 and 1913, when the Pankhurst-led Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) participating in more violent activities against the government.
"There was this one photograph of the 1911 coronation procession, before our film begins, where you’ve got a contingent of women from India, and there were of course lots of women fighting in India for women’s right and for free India," Gavron said. "There were lots of women fighting around the world, and its subsequent movements in the UK when women of color became very prominent, but we were reflecting what was historically true at the time."
Although the film doesn’t feature much racial diversity, it does offer compelling roles for both men and women, something that screenwriter Morgan thinks has already changed the way she writes her scripts. "It’s made me really interrogate the way I write, how often I ask women to take their clothes off instead of men," said Morgan, who also wrote "The Iron Lady" and "Shame." "Why do I cast a man in that role? Can I really interrogate that role and give it to a woman?"
"Suffragette" arrives in theaters on October 23.
READ MORE: Watch: Carey Mulligan and Meryl Streep in Powerful ‘Suffragette’ Trailer
Comments
I do not understand why you keep using the phrase ‘women of colour’ . My skin is the colour white, what’s wrong with saying black women? Is this not political correctness gone too far?
Lol. Jan popping up with the ‘She’s already done SOMETHING to center a Woman of Colour [never mind directed through a white gaze] so she’s ENTITLED to make a film with a wholly hegemonic demographic.
No. This doesn’t give her the right to actively and intentionally erase the experiences of Women of Colour, who were also involved within the movement. Their are plenty of roles that uplift and center White Women, too many to count. Would it really be hard for one to correctly do their research, and include Women of Colour, that serves to represent that under-catered demographic.
another self-hating white person, why was mass immigration "wonderful"? If immigrants are just like us wouldn’t it just be neutral? Is a country becoming less white somehow morally superior? In which case it’s an admission that white=bad which is a pretty loathsome sentiment.
I feel like everything that Martin Luther King worked for is now down the hole. This country has become racist in the past few years and it is ridiculous! Just because she didn’t cast women of color in this particular film you judge her and ask questions?! Why can’t we just say "This is going to be a wonderful film!" Get over it people. We have enough problems in this country without worrying about why she didn’t put women of color in this film.
PS: Sarah Gavron’s last film was the lovely albeit little seen BRICK LANE about a woman from Bangladesh. In my memory, there are no "anglo" characters in BRICK LANE. Even tho most of it is set in London, all of the major characters–for sure–are members of the South Asian expat community. So I think Sarah Gavron has earned the eight to tell SUFFRAGETTE her way too: www [dot] womenarts [dot] org/film-reviews/bricklane/
So here’s the trend I see here in the USA: Fabricate a scandal (e.g., Planned Parenthood Sting), then innocently ask how anyone with a conscience can support that tainted organization (see Mtich McConnell), blissfully ignoring that the "scandal" was fabricated. Guess what? It works! Cool! Let’s swiftboat Kathryn Bigelow’s ZERO DARK THIRTY. After all, "we already gave her" one Oscar. (Yup, people actually said exactly that to me!) Hey, it worked! OK, let’s try swiftboating Ava DuVernay… Wow! What a plan! Hello, Sarah Gavron. Step right up… Folks, these are faux controversies with no substance (just like HRC’s e-mails). Let’s not get fooled again!!!
Having a mix of different minorities just because we’re putting our present day twisted morales doesn’t mean we can change history. Face it Jennifer back then the UK was 99.9% white. The Africans and Asians you say are documented would have played any role in British Society other than to be a novelty of the white man’s burden or to serve noodles.
If you look at the history of films made by this trio – exclusion of women of colour is de riguer. Aside from the shameful neo colonialist trite that is BRICK LANE – the perfect example of back patting white women saviour complex over. Gross
I’m looking forward to this film. I understand the sentiment behind the criticisms of there being no WOC depicted in this film, but I also understand the constraints a film has in terms of what it can convey in a short period of time. Focusing on the working class portion of this movement makes complete sense and although it would have been nice to have included perhaps a small scene depicting a contingent of Indian women, it can arguably be said it would have come off trite and pandering.
It seems to me the director is aware, and awareness is so important.
I would agree with Everyone if the film was about a movement. But it’s not, everything I have seen tells me its about a woman and how this movement changed her life. You should see what the character sees and not what the audience wants you to see.
There were African, Indian, and Asian women in the UK. This movie chose to ignore that and more importantly ignore the fact that at least some of the oppression WOC in teh UK faced came at the hands of White Women, just like WOC in the US.
Brilliant comment, Ardail! The t-shirt nonsense is just that – nonsense. As for Ms Gavron having to defend herself and/or her work – also nonsense. I look forward to seeing this important film because it is long overdue.
Question for people that have a problem with the casting of this film. If you made a film about your life that only had 10 characters, with you would being 1. What is the racial makeup of the other 9 characters? Let’s make it 20, What is the racial makeup of the other 19 characters? how many of each race are in your film about your own life?
She went with the WOC weren’t invented excuse..
Since this brouhaha started I’ve seen half a dozen photographs that prove the director wrong. Women of color, particularly Indian women, were depicted supporting the movement. Say you didn’t feel their stories warranted inclusion, but don’t say they weren’t there.
"We chose to focus on white people" is a shite excuse. Congrats on the exclusionary process.
Africans and Asians have been documented in the UK since the 11th Century. Ethnic women were deliberately excluded from the Suffragette movement as well as the film. The filmmakers admitting and/or including the exclusion of women of color in the film would be more admirable than saying they were not there according to their ‘research’.
A movie entitled "American Suffragette" could address descendants of slaves. The question can be asked, but considering the demographics of England at the time shows ignorance of the subject.
Good for you Ms. Gavron! It is ridiculous that you even had to defend anything. There is always someone somewhere whose nose is going to be bent about something. I read the article and were I one to freak out about lack of diversity – your answer would have sufficed. I can’t wait to see your film!
Hypocrite, Yes, she does need to defend herself since she is currently promoting a quota in Great Britain that half of all films made must be directly entirely by a woman. Quota is as quota does.
She claims she never thought she could be a director until she saw a film directed by a woman. This role model BS is absurd. He mother was a politician. Her father apparently is a Baron.By that logic I suppose all those over achieving gay men born before it was safe to come out of the closet, is it now?, who thought they were the only one should not have over achieved at all since they had no role models.
The point she was making about not thinking she could be a director until she found out women could make films makes perfect sense, for the simple reason that until about 30 years ago, Hollywood (and the film business in general) was completely dominated by male directors/producers/writers. She wasn’t even talking about being a politician or lawyer like her parents. I don’t know why you found what she was saying so hard to understand, but,then you’re a man—you don’t have to look at things that way, since men dominate pretty much everything.
Even today, men still dominate most of the film business in any country. So, yeah, it’s not hard to see why a quota is needed, because it’s not like you see a heck of a lot of British female directors, let alone female directors in any country (there’s a lot more in America,though.)