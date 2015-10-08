Was John Wayne’s Character in John Ford’s ‘The Searchers’ Really a Black Man?

As I also asked previously in an article I wrote about the Lone Ranger (HERE), is John Ford’s classic western "The Searchers" yet another example of black history "lost, stolen or betrayed" as they used to say?
First of all, let me say that I love all movies – all kinds – but westerns just might be my favorite genre. I suppose I got my love of them from my father who loved westerns to death, and I’m convinced he saw maybe every western ever made, even small obscure B westerns, and could tell you the theater he first saw the film in.
And there are so many great westerns that I love, like "The Good and The Bad and The Ugly," "For a Few Dollars More," "Once Upon a Time in the West," "The Wild Bunch," "El Dorado," "Dodge City," "One Eyed Jacks," "Last Train from Gun Hill," "The Long Riders," "Chato’s Land," "The Professionals," "Ulzana’s Raid," "Duel at Diablo," "Django Unchained" and countless others. And I’m discovering old ones for the first time, all the time..
And needless to say, while most of you are waiting for that new "Star Wars" film in December, the two films on the top of my "Must See Now" list this Christmas are Alejandro Inarritu’s, reportedly nearly three hour long, pioneer western "The Revenant" with Leonardo DiCaprio which is basically another retelling of the 1971 western "Man in the Wilderness" with Richard Harris (Like I told you. I know my westerns); And there’s Quentin Tarantino’s also rumored nearly three hour long "The Hateful 8" in its 70MM Ultra Panavision glory, and will be presented with an overture, intermission and exit music just like those reserved seat/road show epic moves of the 1960’s. And then there’s that remake of "The Magnificent Seven" directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington coming out next Sept. Despite the western being declared dead more than once, it’s somehow still alive and kicking.
But "The Searchers," which was first released in 1956, is considered one of the greatest, if not the greatest westerns of all time. The thing is though, just between you and me and these four walls, it isn’t. Like Clint Eastwood’s "Unforgiven," I’ve always found "The Searchers" a colossal bore with a meandering script that spends nearly two hours going nowhere in no particular hurry.
In case you’ve never seen it, it tells a simple story, stretched out to an interminable length, of a ex-Confederate Civil War solider Ethan Edwards (played by John Wayne) who returns home to his brother’s family after years of wandering, trying to get over the fact that his side lost. However, shortly afterwards, his brother’s family is killed by a Comanche raiding party, taking Edwards’ niece, Debbie, hostage.
So Wayne, along with Debbie’s adopted brother, go on a years-long search to find her and bring her back home. However, Edwards is crazed with hatred for Indians in general, and intends to kill those who’ve taken Debbie hostage when he finds her, since she has been basically defiled by those "heathen Indians." Of course, eventually Edwards finds her, swoops her in his arms and takes her back home. End of story.
And no doubt there will be some who will say that I’m out of mind and that "The Searchers" is a masterpiece. You believe what you want, but you’ll never convince me. I’ve seen it several times (at least those times when I haven’t fallen asleep while watching it) and I stand by what i said. Though one day I do have to wrote about Ford’s 1960 Warners film "Sergeant Rutledge" starring Woody Strode as a black Army cavalry officer on trial for raping and killing a white woman – one of Ford’s most fascinating films and pretty daring stuff considering when it was made.
But what’s more interesting is the backstory of "The Searchers." A story that actually would make a more interesting film. And to answer the question I posed at the beginning, it’s yes. "The Searchers" is actually based on the real adventures of a now mostly forgotten black man.
Just like Bass Reeves was the original inspiration for the Lone Ranger, the character of Ethan Edwards in Ford’s film is based on a real black man named Brit Johnson.
Believed to be originally from Kentucky, Johnson was a slave, taken to Texas by his owner, Moses Johnson, who intended to free him once they got there. Unfortunately for Brit, his owner sort of changed his mind (funny how those things happen), but did work out an arrangement with Brit that allowed him some more freedoms than the typical slave, and was allowed to travel about, working as Moses’s ranch foreman in Elm Creek, Texas.
However, in the fall of 1864, Brit Johnson went on a trip to another town with some other ranchers and farmers to stock up on winter supplies. While they were gone, a Comanche raiding party of 700 invaded Elm Creek, raping and killing people, stealing horses and burning down houses. Among those the Comanche kidnapped and took as hostages, were a white woman named Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, her son, Joseph, daughter, Susan Durgan, along with Susan’s children, Charlotte and Millie Jane.
However, the Comanche also kidnapped Brit Johnson’s wife, Mary, and their two children; though a third child, a son, was killed during the raid. On his return to Elm Creek and discovering what happened, Johnson immediately set off to find his family, but soon eventually found the white women, Fitzpatrick, and with the help of a Comanche Chief named Asa-Havie, who negotiated for her release, returned back to Elm Creek with her.
Determined to go back to find his wife and children, and with Fitzpatrick personally financing his search for her children and his family, Johnson made three more trips with no luck. But then finally on his fourth attempt, Johnson found out from Chief Asa-Havie that the Kiowa were rumoured to be holding some black captives.
Once again, using the chief as his negotiator, not only did Johnson find his family, but also the children of Fitzpatrick except for her granddaughter Millie Jane, who was never found, but was later discovered to have lived the rest of her life as the adopted daughter of a chief.
After his exploits, Johnson became of a local legend, and by the time the Civil War was over, he was officially a free man. He went on to become a successful businessman by using wagon teams to haul freight across the state since.government contracts went to his company, because it was a government policy to favor business contracts with black freedmen at that time.
Unfortunately, it ended rather brutally for Johnson a few years later. In 1871, while leading a wagon train delivering supplies, they were attacked by a Kiowa raiding party. Johnson and the rest of the men put up a brave fight, killing their horses to use them as cover, but they were eventually overwhelmed, tortured, killed and scalped by the Kiowa. An inglorious end to a brave man.
However, many years later, the story of Johnson and his search for his family, and the other captives, became the basis of Alan LeMay’s 1954 novel "The Searchers," which in turn became the movie starring John Wayne and directed by Ford.
But don’t you think Johnson’s real story would make a really fascinating movie? At least, without him getting tortured and dying a gruesome death in the end.
It could’ve been when, in 2010 author Paulette Jiles’ "The Color of Lightning," which is based on the real-life story of Brit Johnson, was optioned for Sir Ridley Scott to direct at 20th Century Fox, and the Oscar-winning screenwriters of "Brokeback Mountain" had been hired to adapt Jiles’ novel.
According to Amazon.com, "The Color of Lightning" is… "a lively exploration of revenge, dedication and betrayal set mainly in Kentucky and Texas near the end of the Civil War. Britt Johnson is a free black man traveling with a larger band of white settlers in search of a better life for his wife, Mary, and their children, despite the many perils of the journey itself. After a war party of 700 Comanche and Kiowa scalp, rape and murder many of the whites, Mary and her children get separated from Britt and become the property of a Native named Gonkon. Britt must wait through the winter before he can set out to rescue and reclaim his wife and children, only to discover that not only does he not have enough money to bargain with the Indians but also that his own family’s fate has as much to do with land disputes and treaties as it does with his determination to get revenge.”
The project was never produced, and there’s no word on if it’s even still in the works. Although you’d think that with what seems like a resurgence of the Western, now would maybe be a good time to revive it.
By the way, there does exist a plaque in Texas commemorating Johnson and his heroic endeavors, he is mainly forgotten now, with his real story radically changed and distorted to become the book and the movie "The Searchers."
But this is not unusual to say the least. There are so many great stories of black men and women who accomplished great things that have been distorted to remove any traces of our earthshaking contributions to the country’s and the world’s history. It’s our duty to bring those stories back to life and not rely on anyone else to do it for us.
Comments
Great find Sergio. "The Searchers" IS a masterpiece but the original story is worthy of remaking.
I put The Searchers right up there with Birth Of Nation films imbued with racist ideology and racist actors to portray them!!
Guess that makes me an old fart just like I also think that Howard Hawks’ Rio Bravo is also a colossal bore as well. His later film El Dorado is far superior using the same basic premise
"And no doubt there will be some who will say that I’m out of my mind and that "The Searchers" is a masterpiece." Yes.
Although you may not be out of your mind. You just have poor taste. Embrace it. Critics literature is full of absurdities like this. If you are a young writer, full of certitudes, you’ll look back at this in a few years with a little embarrassment. It’s fine. In the case you’re already an old fart who won’t evolve anymore, then I’m very sorry for you.
First time I’ve heard this theory about Britton Johnson. He’s still a legend in Texas. Have you read The Searchers by Alan LeMay? If you haven’t, I recommend it. It’s the book on which John Ford based his overrated movie. Ford butchered LeMay’s story. Then Glen Frankel wrote The Searchers: The Making of an American Legend. Frankel doesn’t seem to have read LeMay’s novel. He claimed that LeMay based the character of Debbie Edwards on the story of Cynthia Ann Parker. The Comanches killed Cynthia Ann’s family and abducted her when she was eleven. Her son Quanah Parker was one of the last great war chiefs of the Comanches. Dan LeMay, Alan’s son, denies Frankel’s claim. Dan’s book Alan LeMay: A Biography of the Author of The Searchers is worth reading. He says the characters his father created were composites. Alan LeMay did research for his book at the Last Indian Raid Museum in Oberlin, Kansas. Plains Indians took captives all the time. See Gregory Michno’s A Fate Worse Than Death: Indian Captivities in the West, 1830-1885. James Pierson Beckwourth was another larger-than-life Old West character. See Jim Beckwourth: Black Mountain Man, War Chief of the Crows by Elinor Wilson. Beckwourth had ten or twelve books written about him. He lives on in geographic place names. Like Beckwourth Pass in the Sierras. And Beckwourth, a town in Plumas County, California, where his cabin still stands.
Hollywoodism: noun – belief in the purveyance of "white" cultural superiority in all things via filmed entertainment.
Awesome read. Yeah, The Searchers put me to sleep too. But it is a John Ford classic. I always thought 2003’s The Missing starring Tommy Lee Jones and Cate Blanchett had a similar premise. But agreed; a proper version of Britt Johnson’s life would make for an entertaining Western, warts and all.
Having read for years what a masterpiece The Searchers is considered to be, I was both excited and a little wary to finally view it. A film nerd buddy and I watched it together. It was shot beautifully. But it was so blatantly racist I found myself distracted for most of the film. Like, how could THIS be the thing everyone was talking about? Glad to hear that there are other dissenting voices.
The Searchers sounds like The Trackers (1971). The film starred Sammy Davis Jr. and Ernest Borgnine. It is about rancher who’s daughter is kidnapped at their home. He sends help from a old friend by the name of Charlie, but Charlie sends Sammy Davis Jr instead to help find his daughter. Eventually they do find her and other girls who were kidnapped. Same story.
I thought the Searchers was boring too. I rented it a few years back to see if I could watch it as an adult with a different appreciation but it just sat there stinking up the screen. I had the pathos of Waynes character to keep me mildly interested but that was about it. John Wayne gave a lot of white guys a boner no matter what movie he starred in though. They don’t make myths like his anymore.
It has been said or written that the death nell for the Movie Western was delivered by the film Blazing Saddles, where Mel Brooks and Richard Pryor put the truth of the Fascist west on the screen for all to see in satire. Cleavon Little replaced RIchard of course as Richard was deemed a risk to hire with his cokey reputation preceeding him.
Yeah, the story of Britt Johnson is certainly more interesting than the film with John Wayne.
I have to tell you Sergio this is absolutely fascinating information. That John Ford’s THE SEARCHERS (and the book upon which the movie was adapted) was based upon the real life exploits of a Black man really lifts the veil on how the Western itself was often used as a means of proliferating the myth of White supremacy in the context of filmed entertainment. My only caveat here is that I’m of the opinion that THE SEARCHERS is one of John Ford’s masterpieces on race and racism and it fits squarely in the middle of an informal trilogy on White racial myths that Ford was attacking while working within the Hollywood Studio system: The SEARCHERS, THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE and SERGEANT RUTLEGDE are all part of Ford’s intentional attack on America’s racial hypocrisies delivered under the guise of the Western genre. I know I’ll never convince you that THE SEARCHERS is a great film- but in the context of the other two films I mentioned, it was John Ford’s only way has a filmmaker to attack the status quo.
I agree that the story of Brit johnson is great and would make a great film, but as far as I know, The Searchers is based loosely on the story of Cynthia Ann Parker. So, although whitewashing DOES happen in Hollywood, this isn’t a case of it. Sorry.