Watch a Wonderful South African Short Film Exploring Ancestral Spirits & Deities

Check out this visually-striking, award-winning South African short film titled "Bomlambo – Those of the Water," from director Zwelesizwe Ntuli, which tells a story of a young Xhosa woman named Nobuntu, who has a prophetic dream. She finds a young boy named Siphelele, washed up on shore, and believes that he is a gift from the Abantu Bomlambo – which directly translated means, “the people of the river”, and who are feared, respected and loved ancestral spirits, semi-deities that dwell in the water. Some believe that they take physical form, while others say they only visit in dreams; and others say that they are shape-shifting spirits.

The boy Nobuntu finds (Siphelele) is then put into a position in which he’s forced to fight for what is his new home, in order to feel some new sense of belonging.

The film stars Thembalethu Brian Mncube and Nomsa Makhubu.

It’s a lovely 24-minute short film which I appreciated, and I think you will as well on a cloudy Friday afternoon (if you’re on the east coast anyway).

I post it a few days after I shared a somewhat similar short film from Nigeria titled "Nkiru" which tackled an age-old folktale of love and sacrifice, based on the Diaspora urban legend known as Mami Wata (Mother Water). If you missed it, watch "Nkiru" here. Otherwise, check out "Bomlambo – Those of the Water" below: