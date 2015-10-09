Watch a Wonderful South African Short Film Exploring Ancestral Spirits & Deities

Check out this visually-striking, award-winning South African short film titled "Bomlambo – Those of the Water," from director Zwelesizwe Ntuli, which tells a story of a young Xhosa woman named Nobuntu, who has a prophetic dream. She finds a young boy named Siphelele, washed up on shore, and believes that he is a gift from the Abantu Bomlambo – which directly translated means, “the people of the river”, and who are feared, respected and loved ancestral spirits, semi-deities that dwell in the water. Some believe that they take physical form, while others say they only visit in dreams; and others say that they are shape-shifting spirits.
The boy Nobuntu finds (Siphelele) is then put into a position in which he’s forced to fight for what is his new home, in order to feel some new sense of belonging.
The film stars Thembalethu Brian Mncube and Nomsa Makhubu.
It’s a lovely 24-minute short film which I appreciated, and I think you will as well on a cloudy Friday afternoon (if you’re on the east coast anyway).
I post it a few days after I shared a somewhat similar short film from Nigeria titled "Nkiru" which tackled an age-old folktale of love and sacrifice, based on the Diaspora urban legend known as Mami Wata (Mother Water). If you missed it, watch "Nkiru" here. Otherwise, check out "Bomlambo – Those of the Water" below:
Comments
Beautifully done. The ancestors are with us always. They show us the way. Ase!
This is a story that i would dedicate to the AFricans of the Atlantic Slave Raids…..wow…cried all through….Deep….left pondering….Wow….The abundance of Spirit in that Alantic ocean but how many during the East African Arab slave raids….whoooo..very deep…I commend the author…the actors…the musicians, all involved in such a powerful peace…..
Loved it!
Touching… beautiful. Inspiring!
Brought me to tears…….
Beautifully done and I connect with the water deities.
I live between the two worlds as well.
Characters, gentleness in the script and delivery, actors, production value, location all
This film was already posted earlier this year. It’s very good film.
This child is such a great little actor…. A folklore which speaks works of truth because we do have ancestor’s spirits living in the water…
We call them Bemanti…the ones of sacred waters..the life guardians…water is life
Thank you for sharing these strong spiritually beautiful stories from the motherland Africa