Watch: Feel the Anti-Fascist Power of Bernardo Bertolucci’s ‘The Conformist’

Bernardo Bertolucci’s glamorously beautiful investigation into the ugly nature of fascism (both political and emotional) is one of the great movies of the ’70s. Set in the early ’30s, Jean-Louis Trintignant stars as a hired killer working for a clandestine fascist organization who finds himself ordered to assassinate a friend. Bertolucci’s hypnotic, seductive camera movements, combined with his new wave sensibilities, established him as a force to be reckoned with. The ravishing cinematography is by Vittorio Storaro and Georges Delerue composed the elegiac score.
