Watch: Learn 'The Art of Steadicam' from This Gorgeous Supercut

In this stunning ten-minute compilation of Steadicam shots from the likes of "Kill Bill: Vol. I," "Eyes Wide Shut," and "ER," created by the folks at Refocused Media, characters scale stairs, dance, walk and talk, or drift in and out of the frame—a reminder that the Steadicam, invented by cinematographer Garrett Brown in the 1970s, is one of the most influential developments in film technology of the past 50 years.

Allowing for fluid movement without the distinctive shake of handheld photography, the Steadicam, as the video shows, is responsible for more than a few iconic images—Rocky on top of the world at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, for example—from such master filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick, Richard Linklater, Quentin Tarantino, and many more.

["The Art of Steadicam" video via One Perfect Shot.]