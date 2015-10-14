Watch: Your Short Film Can Be Your Calling Card



"If you really care, you just do whatever you need to do," says filmmaker Saman Kesh in the above video. "You kind of have to be crazy."

Kesh talks about how he got his start as a director while he was a film student at Art Center College of Design and volunteered to direct a music video for Cinnamon Chaser’s first single, "Luv Deluxe." The video was chosen as a Vimeo Staff Pick and Kesh went on to direct more music videos before moving into the narrative world with his short film "Controller" in 2013. He’s now signed on to direct two narrative features, including a feature-length adaptation of "Controller."

Short filmmakers are in luck, because Lexus and The Weinstein Company are accepting director submissions for the 3rd Annual Lexus Short Films Series. You must submit a short film (from two to 20 minutes) that you have previously written and directed and that exemplifies your innovative, creative filmmaking voice.

Four winners will be selected to create new works based on this year’s theme of "Anticipation." The four selected filmmakers will be invited to interpret the meaning for their own narrative and to tell a story based around their vision. The winners will participate in a tour of film festivals around the world to promote their work as part of the Lexus Short Film Series sponsored by Lexus and produced by The Weinstein Company.

Filmmakers will also receive a first look deal, courtesy of The Weinstein Company, as well as an at-home filmmaking and editing suite. The four finalists will be announced at the closing ceremonies of the Napa Valley Film Festival in November 2015.

Previous winners have gone on to screen their films at festivals including Harlem Film Festival, Heartland Film Festival, Hollyshorts Film Festival, New Filmmakers LA and Ottawa International Film Festival.

The submissions deadline is October 25, through Withoutabox.

Take a look at the Lexus website and Withoutabox for more details. Meanwhile, you can find Saman Kesh on Vimeo here.

