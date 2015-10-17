Whoopi Goldberg Doesn’t Understand Viola Davis’ “Lack of Opportunities” Emmy Speech

What’s the deal with Whoopi Goldberg? Sometimes she’s O.K., but then again she’ll say some of the weirdest, “what the-hell-is-she-talking–about”
stuff.
O.K. I get it. That’s her shtick. She’s not one of your ordinary, run of
the mill black people; That she’s "different" or goes out of her
way to make you think that she is. She follows her own rules. Dances to the
beat of a different drummer. You go right,
she goes left.
Now, most of time, that’s a great thing. But then sometimes, or
at least, in her case, her efforts to be unlike most people, makes her say and do
things that are hard to explain. (And I still haven’t forgotten that infamous Ted Danson/blackface bit she wrote and performed with him).
Now take for instance her recent comments made during an interview for
BET about actress Viola Davis, and her Emmy speech on the lack of opportunities
for black actresses, stating, “The only thing that
separates women of color from anybody else is opportunity."
Well Whoopi doesn’t see it that way at all. In fact, she
said that things are quite the opposite, and that black actresses have a lot
more opportunities than they know what to do with.
She said: “I’m not sure what that [Viola] means;
Opportunity to do what? You know what I mean? The truth of the matter is, there have been plenty of opportunities.
Look at ‘Scandal!’ Kerry Washington is there, and she’s working her booty off. But
they didn’t vote for her. So maybe the question is, “What do you have to do, to
get voted for?” Not that the opportunity is not there. We’ve had lots of
opportunities. See, now, there will be more parts, more dramas because Viola won
an Emmy award. The truth is everyone wants an Emmy, the studios, everyone! So
they’ll hire more Black women.”
First of all, I’m not exactly sure that she meant by the last
part of that quote, so maybe someone can enlighten me. And, yes,
you can argue that there are certainly more opportunities for black actresses
today. But still, they’re still nowhere equal to the opportunities that white
actresses have.
Secondly, Whoopi never addresses that fact that it’s who’s behind
the camera that really wields all the power. Both Viola Davis and Kerry Washington
would not have the chance to play the leads in two very successful TV shows if
it wasn’t for Shonda Rhimes at the helm. Has Whoopi ever created and produced a
TV show starring a black actress or even herself? Instead, exclusively, she has
been hired for projects by others who could have very easily hired someone else.
And just because she has been consistently working since the
late 80’s, does not mean that every other black actress has had the
same experience. Just the opposite. Though of course, there are always
parts for the usual stereotyped roles, such as the caring, selfless and token
black friend, or the sassy black coworker.
And also, by opportunities, does she mean the kind of work that
she’s been doing for the last several years, co-hosting a morning talk show, and doing
occasional small supporting roles in films? Her days as an above the
title, A-list star, during the 1990’s, are long gone. Perhaps that’s not what
Davis has in mind when she talks about opportunities. But maybe for Whoopi, it’s the paying gig that counts, so she can’t complain.
Or is there perhaps a whiff of jealousy here on Whoopi’s
part? Why should Davis get all the acclaim while she’s been around for a lot longer than she has? And though she’s been nominated for Emmys several times, she has never won. Remember she won an Oscar for best supporting actress in "Ghost," but that was nearly 25 years ago, an who remembers that? But Davis has been nominated for Oscar twice, and has never won; so Whoopi has one up on her.
But do you agree with Whoopi or is she talking nonsense?
Love me some Whoopi,but to say that. Has Whoopi been in the "big house" so long she hasn’t look out the window in a minute?
What Whoopi is saying is nuanced. The decision makers are predominately old, white men, who want to remain wealthy. they hire the people who they believe will draw the eyes the sponsors are willing to pay for. So the opportunity are there in proportion to how successful they believe you can be. If people support the shows and the award voter acknowledge the shows more people get the opportunities. Viola is also right, POC have been less often considered for parts.
Whoopi is lost. She’s been surrounded by white folks so long she’s adapted to their way of thinking. If the opportunities were out there I think Viola, who has been in the business 20+ years, would not have made that statement. So you have one black female lead actress (Kerry Washington) caring a show for the past 5 years and that’s opportunity? Whoopi does realize that this is the 21 Century, right? I don’t see any young black girls being cast as a leads in Hollywood movies or tv shows, It’s always the young white whatever. Zoe Kravitz, in my opinion, is a very talented actress who’s always cast as the best friend/2nd fiddle to someone like JL. Yeah Whoopi, the opportunities still needs a lot of work.
In fact, Whoopi has a Grammy,Tony, Oscar and, yes, an Emmy.
Whoopi’s Emmys are daytime ones. Which are not equivalent to the primetime ones. Whoopi’s Tony is for producing a musical.
Thank you, Sergio, for your comments. Yes, there seems to be more opportunities for People of Color in the entertainment industry, but I agree with Ms. Viola Davis and feel that she had the right to say what she did on her night and when giving her speech. Whoopi, when you won your Emmy, did you feel that the issues regarding People of Color and opportunities in the entertainment industry were resolved? Yes, now that Viola Davis has won an Emmy, it hopefully, won’t be the last one for years and years. Whoopi, you could have shared your opinions and thoughts with Viola privately.
Whoopi is an EGOT, so you’re wrong there Sergio. But past that, Whoopi’s comments are nonsense. She wants to believe that since her wins, the landscape has changed, that SHE has made it change. Unfortunately, that’s not the truth.
Black actresses don’t have the roles written for them that white women have and have to be the very, very best at them to get noticed. White girls on mediocre shows are getting recognition every day.
The tokens never understand their position.
Whoopi’s stance was complete shade. She understood Viola was speaking the truth in her speech. She just refuses to accept black people being right about white people in this country. She insist there must be another narrative because she must work almost exclusively with white people in order to get into the position she has held in the business for two consecutive decades — the only black bitch in town. Roles she would have gotten years ago are going to Latifah, Wanda Sykes, Viola and countless others. She can’t comprehend the change climate that does not include her. There is bitterness there. She said Viola wants and needs the pat on the back via an award. But Whoopi is shameless in her desire for award recognition and work with important filmmakers like Wes Anderson. Whoopi can have several seats because her desire for white supremacist acceptance has led her to self-loathing and self-sabotage for her and her people in a public forum.
Roger, your response is as ridiculous as Goldberg’s comments. First, anyone who accuses another of not allowing someone to have an opinion is not worth listening to. For the last time, can we all agree that yes, everyone IS entitled to an opinion? Can we also agree that if you’re going to put your opinion out into a fully-connected world, that you should expect other people, like Sergio, to respond to that opinion? If you can argue with a way-to-long post that Goldberg in entitled to an opinion, then the SAME is true of Sergio. Second, Goldberg’s comments are completely nonsensical and plain wrong. If Goldberg were correct about there being “plenty” of opportunities for actresses of color and actresses over age 40, she would have numerous more examples than two of the three most popular black women on television (the third being Taraji P. Henson.) Goldberg’s comments are in complete contradiction to what numerous other actresses of color and actresses over age 40 have been saying lately. Goldberg is myopic. Three nominations among a hundred is far from “plenty of opportunities.” IMHO, I do think that Goldberg is jealous because she and her generation weren’t in the position to criticize the system the way Davis, Jennifer Lawrence et al are criticizing it now. Davis is making the demand Goldberg couldn’t make. What I find most irritating about Goldberg, Raven-Symone and all of those women on daytime tv shows is that NONE of them have ANY expertise in any area. They’re simply personalities spouting their uninformed opinions to an equally uninformed public thereby perpetuating the cycle of lies. It’s in all of our best interests to ignore Goldberg’s opinions.
I do not agree with Whoopi. I sense some grime in her point of view. But then, it’s a perspective thing really. However, in the final analysis, I feel she let off too much negative emotion – she oughtta show some love to a successful sister whose turn it is to shine. Love is all that matters.
figures she’d say something totally ignorant….
and as a black woman she’s not that stupid or hell maybe she is
I am disappointed in the #Divide equally disappointed that my good friend Kerry Washington’s name was mentioned in the madness. Kerry doesn’t work for trophy’s she simply loves her craft and is very good at it! Sad that Viola couldn’t give her acceptance speech the way she wanted, reflecting her feelings on #HerNight without some #BullShit. This is not American Idol or some kind of contest where you #JudgeAcceptanceSpeeches People need to calm down there is real shit going on. Congratulations Ms. Viola Davis!
ugh. Comments like this always happen when a black is chosen such as zoe. Antoine fugau and whoopi. Ugh. Scandal just premiered 3 years ago and before that it was gugu and Boris who were network leads and before them I can’t even recall .
Whoopi has a emmy,Grammy,Oscar and a tony .EGOT.one of the few she is also kind.Everybody follow your own path. Honestly and you can get the job done.
Nobody with a brain that’s capable of thinking for itself (or one without capacity for white guilt) understood Viola’s woe is me speech.
WHOOPI happens to be the only black ( correction)
Get your fact right whoop happens to bebthe onky black address that has won aEmmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. When people dont agree with the masses and have their own opinion people get piss. Stop judging people,
Whoopi is UGLY. She KNOWS nothing about what the pretty and talented actors go through. I’m talking about ACTING as a craft. Whoopi is a comedian. She will always be looked at as a comedian. BTW: isn’t she still doing stand up?
Maybe what Whoopi meant to say is that there have been plenty of opportunities to cast black women, but tptb always went the other direction. When a black woman DOES get the part, why does she have to do so much more than her white counterpart to get voted for? That’s the other question I think Whoopi was asking, or at least that’s the way I took it.
Roger You must be the only person who doesn’t know that Sergio is a guy’s name. You haven’t had much experience in the real world have you
Whoopi has an Emmy.
LOL your constant hate for Whoopi Goldberg is hilarious at this point. Sergio you are a loser. A failed actor, writer, director or all 3? Let that woman have her opinion. Whoopi has no reason to be jealous, her and Viola’s career have nothing to do with each other, and I’ve seen her praise Viola so many times, so please don’t speak out of your ass. You don’t have to like her because at the end of the day she’s always going to be famous, highly regarded, and recognized as one of the most talented people to do it. Trust me many people remember her Oscar win and nomination. Because of Whoopi her successors have gone on to win awards and jump start careers after popular characters that she originated. The Color Purple, Ghost, Sister Act. Whoopi has done more for other black actresses then Viola has at this point, so don’t be disrespectful and try to paint her in such a negative light because you’re some sort of jealous Queen. I believe all black actresses are genuinely happy for Viola, the only person who could possible be jealous is Angela Basset, that’s who’s career is struggling as Viola Davis continues her take over. Whoopi is fine and Viola couldn’t do what Whoopi does talent wise because she doesn’t have the equipment. Let the black face incident go, the rest of the world has, get it together girl. Whoopi whether you like it or not is a Giant and an elite black actress and performer, and is now engraved into the fabric of American Culture. Everything you’re queening about is things that other actresses would love to have. Careers are most certainly not guaranteed in this industry. So I guess in your opinion how dare she keeps food on her table by being a talk show host and award winning producer of other projects. I don’t know why you’re so pressed about Whoopi Goldberg, and most people won’t care. So many weak ass untalented actresses who deserve your harsh criticism you choose to fangirl over (zoe saldana to be exact), but we won’t go in that direction. So if you just want to bring up discussion about her comments, that’s fine because I didn’t see anything offensive about it, but we know how you like to reach for something non-existent. But cut the dramatics and leave your one sided personal imaginary feuds with people that actually have a career alone. It ruins your journalistic integrity which you’ve proven before that you don’t really have. Alright now, end of the preach. Sergio do better girl!!!!
Overgeneralize
She’s talking non-sense. I’d like her to riddle off some opportunities that she claims black women have. Smh. I think Kellita Smith is doing a wonderful job in Z Nation. I don’t watch Scandal, Being Mary Jane or Grey’s Anatomy for the longest. But I do watch HTGAWM. Simply, black women have to be ten times better than their white counterparts, and agree to take ALL opportunities. That’s how they got by and have been getting by but they don’t want to just get by Whoopi!!!!! Her experience is not everyone else’s and she shouldn’t