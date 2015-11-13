"As Far As I Know I'm Doing It": Rooney Mara Talks 'The Girl In The Spider's Web'

A couple of weeks back, it was announced that Sony was finally moving forward with another movie featuring goth crime-solver Lisbeth Salander, but was pretty much dumping all the talent involved in 2011’s "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo." David Fincher, Rooney Mara, and Daniel Craig are not expected to return, and in fact, the plan is to adapt the latest book in the series, "The Girl in the Spider’s Web," not the the direct ‘Dragon Tattoo’ followups, "The Girl Who Played With Fire" and "The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest." Moreover, very premature word started circulating that Alicia Vikander was an early favorite to take on the lead role. But it would seem, Mara is still very much under the impression she’ll put on the eyeliner again.

Chatting with E!, the actress revealed that no one has told she won’t be coming back. "As far as I know I’m doing it until someone tells me otherwise," Mara said.

The actress has long expressed her enthusiasm about playing the role again, and while the common thinking is that she would never play Lisbeth again without Fincher behind the camera, maybe she’s more open to that idea?

Steven Knight ("Locke," "Burnt," "Eastern Promises") is writing the script for the new movie, and it’ll be interesting to see if producers Amy Pascal and Scott Rudin reach out to Mara. On the one hand, they battled Fincher over casting her in the first place, but certainly she proved herself, and even earned an Oscar nomination for performance. So it’s not outside the realm of possibility, but I won’t be surprised if they do a hard reboot either, and bring in all new talent.