Berlinale 2016 to Honor Scorsese, Nichols, Fassbinder Cinematographer Michael Ballhaus

The 66th Berlin International Film Festival will award an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement to German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus, whose body of work—more than 130 films in all—includes such classic titles as "The Marriage of Maria Braun" (1979), "The Last Temptation of Christ" (1988) "Goodfellas" (1990). In 2006, Ballhaus received the Berlinale Camera for his unique contribution to film.

After beginning as a still photographer and cameraman, Ballhaus’ career as a cinematographer took off in the 1970s, the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration with Rainer Werner Fassbinder, from "The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant" (1972) to "Maria Braun." Beginning in the 1980s, Ballhaus shifted his focus to the United States, where he worked with renowned directors Mike Nichols, Robert Redford, James L. Brooks, Nancy Meyers, and most especially Martin Scorsese, for whom he shot seven films. (He’ll make it an even eight with Scorsese’s long-in-the-works "Sinatra.")

With the steady hand, and the versatility, to make "Broadcast News" (1987), "Working Girl" (1988), and "Postcards from the Edge" (1990) as well as "The Age of Innocence" (1993) and "The Departed," Ballhaus has become on of the most indispensable DPs in the business—even to his family. His most recent film, 2013’s "3096 Days," was directed by second wife Sherry Hormann.

The award ceremony on Feb. 18, 2016 at 10 p.m. in the Berlinale Palast. The ten films screening in the Berlinale retrospective are:

"Martha" (R. W. Fassbinder, 1974)

"The Color of Money" (Martin Scorsese, 1986)

"Working Girl" (Mike Nichols, 1988)

"The Fabulous Baker Boys" (Steve Kloves, 1989)

"Goodfellas" (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

"Bram Stoker’s Dracula" (Francis Ford Coppola, 1992)

"The Age of Innocence" (Martin Scorsese, 1993)

"Quiz Show" (Robert Redford, 1994)

"Gangs of New York" (Martin Scorsese, 2002)

"3096 Tage" (Sherry Hormann, 2013)