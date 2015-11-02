Bleecker Street Acquires 'The Last Word' Starring Amanda Seyfried and Shirley MacLaine

Bleecker Street has announced its acquisition of U.S. distribution rights to "The Last Word." The dramedy, directed by Mark Pellington, will star Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried.

MacLaine stars as an elderly businesswoman who, in an effort to control her image, preemptively writes her own obituary on her own terms. Seyfried portrays a writer for a local newspaper that takes an interest in MacLaine’s odd behavior and begins to investigate, leading MacLaine to a rediscovery of herself, and Seyfried to a life-altering friendship.

Production on "The Last Word" is set to begin in early 2016.

