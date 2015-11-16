Christopher Nolan's 'Memento' Set for Remake

Christopher Nolan’s psychological drama "Memento" premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2000. The mind-bending thriller went on to play at Toronto, Sundance and a variety of other festivals to critical acclaim, before garnering a Best Screenplay Oscar nomination in 2001.

Now, the AMBI Group is making another, newer "Memento."

Of the news, AMBI’s Andrea Iervolino said, "’Memento’ has been consistently ranked as one of the best films of its decade. People who’ve seen ‘Memento’ 10 times still feel they need to see it one more time. This is a quality that we feel really supports and justifies a remake. The bar is set high thanks to the brilliance of Christopher Nolan, but we wouldn’t want it any other way."

AMBI’s Monika Bacardi added, "’Memento’ is a masterpiece that leaves audiences guessing not just throughout the film, but long after as well, which is a testament to its daring approach. We intend to stay true to Christopher Nolan’s vision and deliver a memorable movie that is every bit as edgy, iconic and award-worthy as the original. It’s a big responsibility to deliver something that lives up to the mastery of the original, but we are extremely excited and motivated to bring this puzzle back to life and back into the minds of moviegoers."

The sequel has come about as part of the AMBI Group’s recent purchase of the Exclusive Media Group film library, which also includes "Donnie Darko," "End of Watch," "Rush," "Sliding Doors" and numerous other titles. Other titles that Ambi is currently working on include projects with James Franco, Alec Baldwin, Sarah Jessica Parker and more.

As of now, there isn’t any information on whether the cast or creative team behind "Memento" are set to return. It’s also unclear if the new film will be a remake, reboot, sequel or something else entirely.

