Eddie Redmayne Talks Backlash, Trans Representation and the Power of the Male Gaze in 'The Danish Girl'

English ingendude Eddie Redmayne has never shied away from

challenging material. Whether that means singing live one of Broadway’s most iconic

numbers take after take for Tom Hooper’s "Les

Miserables," physically transforming himself to mirror the Stephen

Hawking’s deteriorating health in James Marsh’s "The

Theory of Everything," or playing a grandiose extraterrestrial tyrant

in Andy and Lana Wachowski’s "Jupiter

Ascending," Redmayne relishes the chance, and often thrives. Earlier this year, the Hawking

biopic earned Redmayne his first Academy Award. And "Jupiter

Ascending," well, it failed in theaters, but has cemented Redmayne new

fans with his performance’s cult appeal.

He’s following this up with his greatest artistic risk yet.

Reteaming with Hooper for "The

Danish Girl," Redmayne offers a daring performance, stepping into the

elegant shoes of Lili Elbe, a pioneer of the transgender movement who carved

her path of transition in a time before there was even had a word to define it.

In early ’20s Copenhagen, no couple is as chic or besotted with each other as

married artists Einar and Gerda Wegener. But their marriage must transform as

Einar identifies the desire to become a woman, to become Lili, who became a

muse to the devoted Gerda (Alicia Vikander).

This is not the first time Redmayne has played a female

role. But with trans awareness on the rise, the casting of this cisgender male

actor was met with some criticism. When Indiewire recently spoke with Redmayne on the

phone about "The Danish Girl," we asked for his response to his

casting backlash, his thoughts on Lili, the burden of representation, what it

was like to feel the weight of the Male Gaze for the first time, and how

playing a woman has affected him personally.

What attracted you to

Lili’s story?

You know I was given this script when I was making "Les

Miserables." Tom Hooper, the director, gave it to me and when I read it I

had no knowledge or no insight into anything about what the story was until I

read it. I find it an incredibly unique love story and a passionate love story,

but also a story about authenticity. And I couldn’t believe I didn’t know

anything about Lili’s story. I suppose what I tend to react to in a script is

something instinctive. When I began to research around it, I thought it would

be a great privilege to play her.

Tom Hooper said you

also spoke with Lana Wachowski about this film.

I was cast by Tom during "Les Miz" four years ago,

but ("The Danish Girl") didn’t have financing. And so it was slightly

on the backburner. So when I was working with Lana (on "Jupiter

Ascending"), I mentioned Gerda and Lili’s story and Lana talked so passionately and beautifully about

Gerda’s artwork, and the paintings of Lili, and "Man Into Woman," the

book that was published after Lili’s death. And she pointed me to where to

start educating myself, specifically to Jan Morris’s book

"Conundrum," and a book by Kate Bornstein called "Gender

Outlaw." So, she really started my education I suppose.

You’ve done biopics

before ("My Week With Marilyn," "Elizabeth: The Golden

Age," "Theory of Everything"), but with the trans community

having a moment right now, how was the weight of bearing the burden of

representation different here?

It’s interesting because you mention the burden of representation.

For me it’s about–I knew that Lili was an icon and that Gerda and Lili’s story

is incredibly special. And getting to play her was a great privilege. And with

that responsibility — I suppose to a similar way that I found playing Stephen

Hawking a year or two ago when I knew that Stephen would see the film

("The Theory of Everything") and it was based on Jane’s book, there

would be the ultimate judge. What it does is it just galvanizes you to work harder and to do as a thorough and as good a

job as you can. Beyond that I suppose, that was all I could do. And I hope I’ve

done an okay job.

Well, you’ve been

attached to this project for a while, but the public only became aware of your

casting a year and a half ago. There’s been an argument about whether or not a

cisgender male "should" play a trans woman. What was that like for

you, and what is your response to that criticism?

I think it’s incredibly important discussion. And I think

it’s also representative of a lot of discrimination against trans people in the

work place generally. I think there has been years of cisgender success on the

back of trans stories. But I know that Tom when he was making this film — many

trans people worked on the film. One trans actress Rebecca Root plays a cisgender nurse

in the film. My first-ever professional job was playing Viola in "Twelfth

Night." And last year I went to see a production of "Julius

Caesar" in London that had an all-female cast.

And for me, I hope there’s

a day when there are more trans

actors and trans actresses playing trans parts, but also cisgender parts. And I

hope — as an actor one hopes — that one should be able to play any sort of part if one plays it with a

sense of integrity and responsibility.

Is it helpful or

hurtful to hear reactions like that before you’re about to shoot?

I think it’s a really important discussion. And I think for

people to be able to enter into the

debate and discussion one needs a certain amount of education and on what trans

people have had to go through and the discrimination. You know you can be fired

in 31 states for being trans? You know in the past year, there’s been great

acceleration in a sense trans issues coming into the mainstream media and my

hope is that if this film can just continue that dialogue then that would be a

wonderful thing.

Because it’s actually a hundred years since Lili and Gerda’s

story, and Lili dealt with violence and discrimination. Almost a hundred years

on, there is still a huge amount of violence against trans

people, particularly against trans

people of color. Lili considered suicide. 41% of trans people have considered

suicide. That statistic in itself speaks for itself. I suppose I felt that

through my education in preparing to play Lili and through promoting the film, if I can in any way — I’m still trying to learn

to be an ally and advocate for trans issues through my own education.

My favorite scene in

"The Danish Girl" is where Gerda is seducing Einar and discovers he’s

wearing one of her slips under his suit. To me it spoke volumes about their

relationship and who they were as people. Can you tell us about shooting that

scene?

It was interesting because one of the trans women I met in

preparation for the film talked about that scene and the idea that in her

relationship she stayed with her partner. And the introduction to her partner — before

she’d started transitioning, before she had vocalized that it had started, even

though she herself knew she was a woman — it started with clothing. Her way of

revealing it to her partner was through a sort of playful capricious element.

So it felt authentic to me, and they were both artists, Lili and Gerda. And it

felt like it was challenging each

other in a sort of delicate but intricate way.

The film also has a

theme about the Male Gaze. Gerda brings up while painting a man who’s skittish about

being looked at, and then we witness Lili being impacted by the Male Gaze for

the first time. Can you tell me about how that influenced your portrayal?

Yeah. The moment I felt

it the most was the first time I came on set as Lili. The notion of scrutiny

and the Gaze of the crew and one’s own nerves and fear of judgment was unlike

anything I’d felt before. It resounded with what many of the women I met had

described their experience when they first went out when they were

transitioning, that they felt that

scrutiny and that judgment.

Where I was doing this in a place of absolute

safety, surrounded by people I knew, they were doing it in circumstances that could involve violence as well as

judgment. So, what I felt was absolutely nothing

in comparison to what these women I met with have dealt with where there is the

absolute fear and threat accompanying

the unnerving sense of the Male Gaze. But also, what was a bit unexpected was

this relates to cisgender women. They were like, ‘Well, yes, that’s our life! What you’re feeling there.’ It was

very enlightening, that idea of being looked at (in that way) was something I’d

never experienced.

I don’t know if

you’ve ever seen it, but there’s an interview with Dustin Hoffman about when he did "Tootsie," where he tearfully talked about

making the movie made him realize how his life would be different if he were a

woman. Obviously the specifics of these films are different, but I was

wondering if you may have had a similar personal revelation working on

"The Danish Girl?"

Um. That’s a very interesting question…I suppose the

specifics of my education in prepping for it was to do with what trans women have gone through, they

were the people I was speaking to. But some of the elements in that

research — for example, Jan Morris wrote a beautiful book "Conundrum"

and she describes when she was transitioning…that idea that she would be at

lunch and the drinks menu would be given to the man at the table rather than her.

And that sort of absolute oddness of the light being shown on this sort of

weird misogyny and patriarchy of things, maybe elements of that. And as you

were talking about before the Male Gaze. That was something that was new to me.

"The Danish

Girl" opens in theaters Friday, November 27.

