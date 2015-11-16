"Magic" Johnson's ASPiRE TV Network & UP Networks Now Offered on DIRECTV + U-verse

AT&T will now offer Earvin "Magic" Johnson’s ASPiRE (the relatively young network targeted at African American audiences), as well as UP (the uplifting family programming channel).

Both ASPiRE and UP are now available on the DIRECTV and U-verse platforms.

"We’re pleased to bring these great channels that serve family audiences and expand entertainment options on both our U-verse and DIRECTV platforms," said Dan York, chief content officer at AT&T. "With these networks come a diverse array of voices and perspectives that build on the wide variety of programming we carry today."

"This is a fantastic way for us to close out a very successful year and we salute AT&T for recognizing the value that ASPiRE brings to their customers with programming that is relatable, relevant and positive," said Earvin "Magic" Johnson, chairman & CEO, ASPiRE. "We will continue to provide a real and authentic view of the African-American community."

"As the leading brand in family entertainment, we are proud to work with AT&T and look forward to entertaining AT&T’s customers with our unique brand of quality family content," said Charley Humbard, president & CEO of UP.

ASPiRE brings viewers reality programs, modern comedies, provocative documentaries, and original shows from a new generation of content creators. Show highlights include the network’s popular original series "ABFF Independent," a weekly show hosted by David Banner. There’s also "Changemakers," an original reality series spotlighting African American celebrities using their success to improve the lives of others. ASPiRE is also the home of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) football and basketball games.

Meanwhile, UP brings movies and original series for the family. This holiday season, "Everything You Love About Christmas" returns, featuring more than 50 days and 500 hours of holiday movies, specials and marathons. The network’s hit original series "Bringing Up Bates" returns for a 3rd season in January. The new original series starring the world’s foremost family-fixer, "Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour," will also hit TVs in January.

ASPiRE is now available on DIRECTV’s XTRA package (channel 381) and on AT&T U-verse (channels 158/1158). UP is currently available on DIRECTV (channel 338) and on U-verse (channels 369/1369).