Richard Linklater's 'Everybody Wants Some' to Open 2016 SXSW Film Festival

The SXSW Film Conference and Festival has announced the world premiere of Richard Linklater’s "Everybody Wants Some" as its Opening Night film for the 23rd edition of SXSW Film on March 11, 2016. More than just the director’s first film since "Boyhood," the coming-of-age comedy, formerly titled "That’s What I’m Talking About," is a spiritual sequel to "Dazed and Confused," focusing on a group of college baseball players as they navigate their way through the freedoms and responsibilities of unsupervised adulthood.

"We are so thrilled to premiere Richard’s latest work, which is really funny, instantly quotable, and filled will great new talent," said Janet Pierson, head of SXSW Film. "Audiences are going to love this paean to competition and coming of age in the 80s."

"Everybody Wants Some" features an ensemble cast of Will Brittain, Zoey Deutch, Ryan Anthony Guzman, Tyler Hoechlin, Blake Jenner, Glen Powell and Wyatt Russell. The film is written and directed by Linklater and produced by Megan Ellison, Richard Linklater and Ginger Sledge. Paramount Pictures will release the film on April 15, 2016.

Additional teasers for the 2016 SXSW FIlm event will be released in December. Feature Films will be announced on Tuesday, February 2. Midnighters, all Short Films, Music Videos and Title Sequences will be announced on Tuesday, February 9.

