Stephanie Zacharek Will Be Time's Film Critic

Time magazine announced today they have named the "Village Voice’s" Stephanie Zacharek their new chief film critic, filling the vacancy left by longtime critic Richard Corliss’ death in April. They are also promoting staffer Daniel D’Addario to TV critic, replacing James Poniewozik, who left for the New York Times in August. Zacharek, who has been with the Voice since 2013, was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for criticism earlier this year.

The memo from editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs, via The Wrap:

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of two new staff critics: Stephanie Zacharek, who will write about film, and Daniel D’Addario, who will write about television.

Stephanie comes to us from the The Village Voice, where she has been chief film critic for Voice Media Group’s nine weekly papers since 2013. A finalist for this year’s Pulitzer Prize for criticism, she earned the judges’ praise for her incisive commentary on films ranging from Chris Rock’s ‘Top Five’ to the Khmer Rouge documentary ‘The Missing Pictur’e to a look back at The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ on its 50th anniversary. Prior to the Voice, Stephanie reviewed films for Salon and Movieline. A native of Syracuse and a graduate of Syracuse University, Stephanie recalls at age 12 seeing Pauline Kael on Dick Cavett’s talk show and being captivated by her pioneering New Yorker reviews. Although she thinks the auteur theory ‘is overrated to the point of meaninglessness,’ Stephanie finds pleasure in the work of Preston Sturges, Satyajit Ray, Jean-Luc Godard, Quentin Tarantino and Orson Welles — though she is quick to note that she is ‘more "The Magnificent Ambersons" than "Citizen Kane".’ Stephanie’s first day as TIME’s film critic will be Nov. 16.

Dan arrived at TIME just over one year ago from Salon, where he established himself as a vibrant voice on pop culture over a two-year stretch. Prior to that he worked at The Observer as a reporter and earned dual degrees in English and American Studies at Columbia University, where his undergraduate thesis was on ‘the depiction of Richard Nixon in the paranoid cinema of the 1970s.’ Since joining our staff as a culture writer, he’s turned out provocative pieces on Ariana Grande‘s donut scandal, Atticus Finch’s newfound bigotry in Harper Lee’s ‘Go Set a Watchman’ and the ‘perfect marriage’ between Jon Stewart and HBO. Dan grew up in Farmington, Connecticut, loving ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Alias.’ He has since moved on to the ‘outsized plotting’ of ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Scandal,’ along with cutting social satires such as ‘Veep’ and ‘Inside Amy Schumer.’ Dan’s first official day as TV critic is Nov. 9.

Stephanie and Dan join a long line of influential TIME critics, a legacy that includes Richard Corliss on movies, Paul Gray on books and Robert Hughes on art. We are so excited to welcome them to this distinguished lineage of cultural commentary."