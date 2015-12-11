Adam Sandler’s ‘The Ridiculous 6’ Is Getting Some of the Year’s Most Hilariously Scathing Reviews

Netflix’s business is built on knowing its audience, and their instincts were right on the money when they opted not to let critics see Adam Sandler’s "The Ridiculous 6" before it hit the streaming service at midnight last night. Sandler’s movie, the first of four to be made for Netflix, encountered controversy before it was even completed when several Native American extras walked off the set of his (allegedly) comic Western, claiming its script was littered with racist gags. According to the reviews, that’s remained true of the finished product, in which one character refers to a Native woman as "Poca-hot-tits." (Her "real" name is Smoking Fox, which isn’t much better.) Critics seem unsure whether that’s more offensive than "The Ridiculous 6’s" reliance on jokes about incontinent burros and a rapping Mark Twain played by Vanilla Ice, its wasting of great actors like Steve Buscemi and Harvey Keitel in painfully underwritten parts (hope those checks cleared, fellas), or its unsightly and half-hearted attempts to emulate the look of a classic Westerns. (Oh, for the classical virtues of Seth MacFarlane’s "A Million Ways to Die in the West.") It sounds, all in all, like an excruciating two-hour watch — barely shorter, in fact, than the real "The Magnificent Seven." But critics’ loss is our gain. The reviews are scathing and often hilarious, likely providing more laughs than Sandler’s comedy itself.
Justin Chang, Variety
Why pay Sandler’s idiot shenanigans the compliment of anger? There’s nothing here so inspired as to warrant the audience’s contempt, much less its surprise. Viewers who gladly endured "Pixels" may well revel in the sight of the star giving another of his patented non-performances, and those who saw "Big Daddy" and "That’s My Boy" will hardly be shocked to see him once again knee-deep in daddy issues. In what probably counts as multitasking for all involved, "The Ridiculous 6" manages to be not just a pitiful excuse for a comedy but also a pitiful excuse for a male weepie. And as the over-active father at the heart of it all, the gravel-voiced Nolte shows up most of his co-stars by playing his part with so much wily conviction, you’d almost swear he were acting in an actual movie. Still, the MVP here is undoubtedly Ramon’s donkey, who gives 110% whether he’s fellating Lautner on screen (someone’s clearly on Team Jacob), or standing perfectly still while Steve Buscemi rubs ointment inside the beast’s rectum. Which, incidentally, would make a far more appropriate destination for "The Ridiculous 6" than your Netflix queue.
Nick Schager, The Playlist
Humor is murdered over the course of 119 deathly minutes by Adam Sandler in "The Ridiculous 6," a Western spoof that, like its protagonist’s feats of magical heroism, is best described as "some mystical shit." Mired in pre-release controversy over its supposedly offensive characterizations of Native Americans – which drove some extras to abandon the project – Sandler’s first of four exclusive features for Netflix turns out to be distasteful in every regard, an abysmal riff on "The Magnificent Seven" in which hoary stereotypes and oater clichés are exploited for equally groan-worthy gags. Without an amusing instinct in its cowboy-hatted head, this painfully protracted, puerile effort meanders about the Old West as if it were making up its nonsense on the fly. The result is a torturous genre joke that marks a new low not only for the star, but for the art of cinematic comedy. Native American women possess names such as "Wears No Bra," "Smoking Fox," and "Beaver Breath," Ramon talks about the deliciousness of tacos, and white people are ridiculed for being bad dancers — Sandler and co-writer Tim Herlihy’s script performs cultural mockery with all the incisive skill of a blind surgeon wielding a hammer.
Keith Uhlich, Hollywood Reporter
Strange to accuse a film of indifference when it features a Native American character named Beaver Breath, as well as a scene in which guest star Steve Buscemi (in one of the movie’s many check-cleared-yet? cameos) lubes up the anus of an incontinent burrow. But everything and everyone follows Sandler’s lead: As adopted Indian warrior White Knife, he walks around with the same detached, hangdog expression that suggests he’s eyeing the brewski and easy chair just off-camera. His character lives a relatively peaceful existence with his adopted family and soon-to-be-wife Smoking Fox (Julia Jones), though he often thinks back to the time when a mysterious bandit murdered his mother in cold blood. Then a career bank robber, and White Knife’s long-lost father, Frank Stockburn (a mopey Nick Nolte, who seems to think he’s doing Eugene O’Neill) rides into his life with a story to tell.
Nick De Semlyen, Empire
Female Apache characters are called Smoking Fox, Never Wears Bra and, um, Beaver Breath. The pun "Poca-hot-tits" is deployed. There are wince-inducing jokes about peace pipes and wigwams, while Sandler, who spends the first stretch of the film dressed up as an "Injun" himself, is imbued with magical powers he’s learned from the tribe. But other ethnicities won’t feel left out — Rob Schneider plays a stupid Mexican whose best friend is a diarrhea-spraying donkey. We have the feeling Donald Trump has already added "The Ridiculous 6" to his Netflix To Watch list. Netflix have clearly given Sandler and director Frank Coraci ("Blended," Zookeeper") a budget at least as generous as those they’ve been accustomed to. There are Monument Valley vistas and cameos from the likes of Danny Trejo and Steve Buscemi. But the latter, as a barber with a disgustingly all-purpose cream, provides oases of humour in a desert that’s otherwise largely arid. As for the novel release platform? The bad news: the experience of watching "The Ridiculous 6" feels akin to streaming an especially lengthy box set. The good news: you can schedule as many "Hateful Eight"-style intermissions as you like.
Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com
To say that Sandler and Tim Herlihy’s script is "episodic" would be an understatement. It’s a series of scenes only loosely connected by cast and location. I’ve seen episodes of "Saturday Night Live" in which the sketches seemed more of a single piece than parts of this film. One minute, they’re learning how to play baseball from John Turturro; another minute they’re playing poker with Vanilla Ice, David Spade and Blake Shelton. It’s like someone put ideas for Western-themed sketch comedy on a board and then Sandler threw darts at it to determine its order. The film has no flow, no rhythm, and absolutely no reason to be 119 minutes. And then there’s the broad racism and misogyny of the piece. After the controversial walk-offs, Netflix claimed that this was "satire." It’s not. There’s nothing satirical about Sandler’s bad Native American accent (which totally comes and goes, by the way) or Schneider’s Hispanic caricature. Saying that this is satire is like the drunk guy at the bar telling you how many black friends he has after telling a racist joke. Don’t fall for it.
Charles Bramseco, Uproxx
Defined by the insubstantial amateurishness most frequently found on low-level Vine accounts, "The Ridiculous Six" practically erases the memory of the A-list Adam Sandler who starred in widely beloved, reliably bankable comedies. Everyone involved — and the count of actors too good for what’s taking place onscreen occupies both hands — takes on the appearance of a fading star desperately clinging to the last vestiges of receding fame by taking whatever work he can, even though the likes of Terry Crews and Taylor Lautner are currently enjoying the prime of their careers back in the land of the living. The performances, the script, the primitive CGI, it’s all half-assed. And what’s worse, that ass-half belongs to a donkey taking a big ol’ turd on the august Western genre, which would be a needlessly vulgar figure of speech if this film didn’t go out of its way to include so many jokes involving donkey excrement.
Deborah Day, The Wrap
That Vanilla Ice–here playing a rap-poser Mark Twain and delivering lines like "Oh, snap, you got the drop on Wyatt Earp?"–is the comic relief in your comedy should be a clue that your shit is tired. "The Ridiculous 6" is everything wrong with Hollywood for the past two decades: a circle-jerk of imbecilic white-dude humor. That the coterie of guys responsible for "Click," "Blended," "The Waterboy" and their like continue making these films is a travesty. Fortunately, it serves the purpose of being example A of why the Hollywood machine needs more diverse voices greenlighting, writing and producing content, as well as acting in and directing it.
Peter DiDonato, Moviepilot
What could possibly be said about Adam Sandler’s recent live-action efforts that hasn’t already been said? The product placement is over-the-top, the toilet humor is juvenile, and there seems to be practically no effort put into their screenplays. All of these can be applied to "The Ridiculous Six," but somehow it’s even worse than all of Sander’s "efforts" combined. It may even be worse than "Jack and Jill" and "Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star." Dumb comedy can work if it’s done right. "Dumb and Dumber" worked because the characters had their own distinct personalities and goals. They were relatable, connecting to our inner dumb sides with lively personalities and well-timed jokes. "The Ridiculous Six," however, is so lazy in it’s execution, that its just boring to sit through. As a matter of fact, the biggest problem I had with this film is that it’s just boring. When the jokes aren’t horrendously juvenile grossout gags like donkey diarrhea or someone trying to gouge their own eye out, they just fall flat. In one scene, White Knife throws a knife into a water jug. Nick Nolte’s character knocks the knife out, and White Knife throws the knife into the same hole to plug it up. So what’s the joke? Is it that White Knife is skilled with a knife? Because that isn’t a joke.
Matt Pais, RedEye
Sandler’s films love disrespecting everyone who’s not him. In this one, a pathetically generic, not-at-all-satirical Western that also includes a joke about "Home Alone," Sandler plays White Knife. He’s a white man raised in the Apache community who’s engaged to a woman named Smoking Fox (Julia Jones) and the target of the affections of Never Wears Bra (who’s not identified on IMDB, so I don’t know who plays her), as Sandler’s characters always have to be studs. When the dad (Nick Nolte) he thought was dead returns to claim that he’s dying and wants to give White Knife (whose birth name was Tommy) his buried fortune but then gets kidnapped, Tommy W.K. winds up collecting an absurd collection of men (including Rob Schneider as a Mexican stereotype named Ramon Lopez) who turn out to be his half-brothers to rescue dad and make it back in time for his wedding. ‘Cause Sandler’s never ended a movie with a wedding before.
William Bibbiani, Crave Online
"The Ridiculous 6" is a hapless jumble of decent craftsmanship, confused writing, terrible jokes and casual mean-spirited jabs at every culture imaginable. And none of the action, the drama, or (with a careful application of quotation marks) "cultural commentary" serves any greater purpose than the burro’s projectile diarrhea does. It’s actually rather amazing that Adam Sandler’s transition to straight-to-streaming content resulted in no change, positive or negative, to his usual brand of cinema. Maybe this is why critics have been so hard on his last ten years worth of live-action comedies: they feel more at home on video, where standards have traditionally been lower, than they do in the theater. Maybe this transition really is an improvement. At least on Netflix you’ll be able to turn the movie off without running up the stairs and strangling a projectionist.
This movie is really funny. Most people think they are too hop to watch goofy movies. Sandler rules. Any happy Madison production does.
I liked it, & enjoyed the satire. People need to relax and learn to laugh at themselves.
Glad these critics weren’t around when Monty Python and Mel Brooks were making movies.
"The product placement is over-the-top, the toilet humor is juvenile, and there seems to be practically no effort put into their screenplays. All of these can be applied to "The Ridiculous Six,""
How is the produce placement "over-the-top?" What is the produce placement in that movie? I guess you didn’t think that far, you fucking hack.
Basically, Sandler was able to do a movie no less juvenile nor more offensive than "We’re the Millers" or "Bridesmaids" (you know, the movies where women with diarrhea is "funny" or a crooked Mexican cop wanting a teenage boy to give him a blowie is "funny"), but he did it without going through the hands and bank accounts of the globalist Hollywood machine. It may be a bad movie, but I’ll take it over Hollywood garbage any day of the week.
I think this movie was exactly along the lines of any other slapstick comedy like Will Ferrell (Stepbrothers, The Legend of Ron Burgundy) and Jim Carey (Pet Detective, The Cable Guy) – no better, no worse. At least the spoof on old western movies was relatable. Also, the diverse cast and the jumping from scene to scene kept you interested. It seems like because there was controversy it was racist, no one dares to do anything other than slam it. A lot of humour is based in making fun of people’s differences, whether it’s in this movie or stand-up comedy or whatever. Lord help us if we have come to an age where all our comedy has to be polotically correct. The critics may not have thought this film was funny but I dare them to find an absolutely politically correct peice of comedy anywhere that is funny. The words comedy and politcally correct cannot in any way be synonymous, so why are they proposing that this movie should be politically correct? It’s a comedy – it’s stupid and offensive like most comedies. The donkey should have excreted on the critics for being so lame and not able to take a joke – now that would have been funny! :-)
Dude.. freaking Hilarious. I love the fact it is politically incorrect and love love love the talent from Harvey Keitel to Jorge Garcia and Robbins Van Winkle.. people need to stop taking life so serious.. they will never get out alive!
Most critics have no clue….and just like politicians are at a disconnect, unaware of what the people really want and so in love with your own writing and the writing of your counterparts..
This is a collection of the most elitist reviews against adam sandler. if you are HIllary Clinton and chilling with some home girls, maybe u shouldn’t watch. If you are "Any Person Here" goo watch !
I didn’t see anything offensive… It’s strange how you don’t see or much that offends you when you’re not an idiot and you have an open mind… some people can’t afford to eat and some of those spoiled actors had the nerve to walk off stage… Seriously… Ain’t that some shite? Learn to take a joke world
If this review were written about Grownups, I would agree. I have to feel that these reviews were written with an ulterior motive. While this film isn’t going to win any awards, it was not a waste of my time. It was silly Sandler comedy that you would expect from a comedy with the likes of Sandler, Zahn, Forte, Schneider, Wilson, etc…
It was a silly comedy that was a take off of an older film. While you don’t have to know The Magnificent Seven to find it funny (if you liked that movie, you probably wouldn’t be able to stand this one), it’s still a decent movie for direct to Netflix.
Sorry, but this was literally the best movie I’d ever watched. It literally changed my life for the better. It shows an extreme exposition of the duality of man. Look and perceive who the brother represent for themself… as one or even 3 of them. They are just brothers. All 6 together? A gang to be feared. Take the idiot. He’s got what a strong neck? Wee.fun. Sorry no he’s functionally useless. Tommy pretty much is the only one to seem him as useful. With him.. he become an idiot in fur clothing strangling the shootouts people. He can’t talk any more .. but add useful insight when his brother Tommy interprets with his wisdom.
Just watched the movie and couldn’t stop laughing. I’m appalled at some of the reviews, it seems like everyone is out to bash Adam Sandler. With a cast of comedians like this there is something for everyone to laugh at. I would give it 4 out of 5 stars.
As can be indicated from some of the comments here, "6" will undoubtedly be loved by many in the Sandler "core" audience
(Be assured, there will always be a market for the type of inane, juvenile humor that has given Sandler a vast fortune.
Here we go with the politically correct stuff again. It’s a comedy not a campaign for office. They slammed several nationalities, they didn’t just single out one people.So I say to the critic Merry Christmas.
Roasts everybody from hillbillies to doctors/barbers of the times. Not intended to be racist. I’m sure it could be said if native americans weren’t used in the film when potraying that part of the country during that time would be considered racist.
The movie apparently harbours no satire. But surely the comments do. There’s no way that the people above are anything but a parody of the illiterate, racist yokels who are Sandler consumers, right?
yes it’s funny to trash american history and some of the greatest writers of all time + some presidents… today america=idiocracy…
I watched it, and it was standard comedy fair. The name thing has been done before and I actually enjoyed the movie. There were tons of hilarious stuff that had me laughing. And the acting by Nick Nolte was pretty decent. People hate on stuff just to hate it seems.
I thought Ridiculous Six was as close to a masterpiece as a Sandler comedy can get. For one, the movie was shot and edited beautifully. Given the brand of humor, I thought the script was intelligent. The gags were dispersed in a manner that kept the movie flowing and never became redundant. The jokes never went too over-the-top and rarely felt raunchy or forced with the exception the burro but hey, animals can be quite disgusting. The cast list is incredible with cameos from old comedy heroes(John Lovitz, David Spade as General Custer.) to newer names like a surprisingly funny Taylor Lautner. I thought casting six brilliant and underrated comedians as the bumbling bad guy posse opposite the good guys was genius. I’m sick of these self-loathing internet trolls who call themselves critics but are really just pasty cyber-bullies sitting in their empty lives out on their loft balconies spreading hate and finding fulfillment by taking the fun out of life for others because they cant’have any of it themselves. I really wonder who finds a sense of purpose writing these negative reviews, even trying to pull the race card on a movie that does what it can to make sure every race is equally offended. These critics are the kind of people who don’t watch a comedy to laugh, but to recapitulate every reason they are superior to those sub humans who can stop taking themselves seriously for a couple of hours. I don’t like the lack of more prominenet female characters in the script(why not have one of the 6 to be a sister?) But otherwise i think the movie was well done and will be funny to people who still have the ability to laugh.
And if Native Americans have a problem with how they are portrayed, it should be because they were portrayed too nicely. Read your history, they were brutal people.
Honestly it was terrible
.. Made it about 50 minutes. Just my opinion.. I watched the Cobbler beforehand so I think Adam Sandler is dead. I couldn’t find anything worth a fk in either film.
This might be the worst movie I’ve ever seen. Do not waste ur time the only joke in the movie is the piece of crap is 2 hours long. If they had lit the film on fire it would have been a better use for it. I’m not sure it could have been worse if they tried. Truly the worst movie ever filmed. Would rather suffer through spanglish twice than watch this garbage. This movie makes cobbler look like an award winner. Netflix should refund a month for adding this crap. What happend sandler??? You used to be funny man.
None of these reviews are funny. Mean is never funny. And Sandler is never mean, which is why he is often funny. If critics were talented, they’d do something else for a living. So save the jokes, save the clickbait, and let us know about some other movies that don’t have multi-million dollar ad campaigns.
Movie is funny as hell, 28,Canadian. These critic’s have a stick so far up their behind it isn’t funny. They would bitch about anything, depends who paid them. Now this site is saying my response is too spammy.this is my take on the situation
The reviews all look the same. A great example of the pc police at work. I thought the move was hilarious and would recommend to anyone with a sense of humor!
I’ve ignored film critics for many years. The Oscars are a joke. This movie is damn funny. The critics are a joke that’s funnier than anything the movie.
It was entertaining and that is what Netflix is supposed to do. I would only reduce some of the "body part" jokes. Throw out all the racism crap and just look to forward to enjoying the movie.
My mom and I just watched it, and we can see how some parts could be construed as racist, but Sandler poked fun at EVERYBODY in the movie, so we didn’t take the jokes too seriously. We thought the whole movie was HILARIOUS!!! Of course we like slapstick/poop, physical gag humor. The tongue in cheek humor was really fun too! We decided we’d give it at least 4 out of 5 stars! If you like silly gags, you’ll love it! Watch it and decide for yourself!
I’m 100% Mexican and was not offended one bit… Funny movie!!! Loved it!!!
I just have one question: how much did these blowhard critics get paid to doo doo on this flick?
These critics would have said the exact same things about Blazing Saddles.
It’s a comedy and he pokes fun at everyone – including whites. Adam Sandler’s movies are not politically correct and I hope they never are. Comedy is made to make you laugh. Of course not everyone will like the same kind of comedy but that doesn’t change it from being a comedy, not a drama or documentary. It’s all done as a parody so jokes are going to include stupid names and stupid references to stereotypes.
Anyone who signs up to do one of his movies and then is insulted by humor that is in ALL of his movies should have never signed up and leave.
We have become a society that is too worried about the battles and not the wars. No one is going to watch any Adam Sandler movie and come away thinking they’ve had a history lesson.
I’m not saying people can’t be offended but over a comedy? That just seems like a waste of energy. There are far more serious things to get offended over for Native Anericans (I’m part Apache), Native Hawaiians (of which I am also part), blacks, gays, etc. Be offended by someone that deliberately is trying to insult you or what you stand for. That’s offensive and that is not Adam Sandler.
And I just want to say that he portrayed the culture that raised Tommy as having respect for life, for being loving and genuine and a people Tommy was proud of and preferred over his own flesh and blood father. I think THAT says more of how we were represented than a few silly names. Just think about that.
When did America become so soft? These are just butt-hurt critics that are offendes easily and think everything is racist. These are the same dopes that will insist Trainwreck is a great movie because Amy Schumer acts like a fat pig, and that’s "liberating," but cry and demand apologies like little kindergarteners if something hurts their little feelings. What are you people, 5? Jesus. Normal people- this is a dumb comedy but if you have a brain and no stick up your rear you will be able to enjoy it.
Critics need to relax. This movie is hilarious! It is low brow comedy, and in does it right. 5 stars from me.
You critics take everything too literal. Can people not make jokes anymore? Ignore the critics and watch the movie. Judge for yourself. There’s a reason its almost 5 stars on Netflix and getting all this attention.
I think the "critics" should fully watch the movie before condemning this movie. I personally feel that this movie outdid adam sandler’s recent movies- in a good way of course. If you guys actually watched the movie till the end you’ll realise that the Red Indians were not totally disregarded.Though i have to agree the first half was cringe worthy, the 2nd half of the movie made up for it.
Rubbish! Netflix, give me back the part of my subscription you are paying to Adam Sandler!
I can see that Happy Madison’s barely-literate slaves are working hard to promote the movie in comment sections.
I found the movie to be hilarious, certainly better than the crap doling out of hollywood nowadays, its an Adam Sandler movie and all it needs to be is an Adam Sandler movie and thats exactly what it was
Saw it twice with my family. We thought it was funny and enjoyed it.
"…and the target of the affections of Never Wears Bra (who’s not identified on IMDB, so I don’t know who plays her…" – Matt Pais, RedEye
I completely understand, it’s not like you can watch the movie from anywhere at anytime, right? And I know movie theaters don’t allow people to rewind a film just to see the who played who–trust me, I’ve tried (It was dark time in my life, a period referred to as "The Great ‘Avatar’ Incident of 2009" by the Family Cinemas’ staff and local police). I mean, yeah, eventually Netflix will release it on VHS so you can fast-forward to the credits. But honestly, who has time for that nonsense of fast-forwarding, stopping the tape, playing it, seeing you haven’t gone far enough, fast-forwarding again, stopping the tape, playing it, seeing the MPAA logo scroll by and realizing you’ve gone too far, then you try to rewind a smidgen, but suddenly the damn machine won’t stop rewinding because the rewind function hasn’t worked right ever since your little cousin Jimmy shoved crayons in the tape deck and they melted. Then you start thinking about what a brat little Jimmy is. Always strutting around at family functions with that stupid pacifier in his mouth, thinking he’s such hot sh*t in his damn OshKosh B’gosh. Et cetera, et cetera. So yes, I understand not using the source material as the main source for your facts.
i thought it had some rediculoualy funny stuff. it wasnt pc at all. libeeals stay away… lol
I just watched this movie last night and it was very funny throughout. I encourage anyone to see it. The digression about the origin of baseball in the middle of the picture, featuring a foppish John Truturro stealing bases was brilliant. There is an excellent pace to this movie , not too slow ar hurried but just right for the storyline which is a clever twist on the father -son search / identity saga. I disagree with the criticism ofthe films racist gags; this is comedy, not social studies class. Anyone who sees it will see that the dominant white culture is routinely stereotyped and lambasted. Native culture is held up as more honest and redeeming in the end. We need this kind of laugh as Americans. Stop taking everything so personally and enjoy life a bit friends and neighbors!
The most unwatchable piece of trash I have ever seen.
I wasn’t going to watch it, but now I will, thanks guys!
This film is sits on the shelf with "Birth of a Nation". This is a film that doesn’t belong near my family. Hitler and Woodrow Wilson would love it.
Anyone who thinks that Natives walking off a movie set is not a HUGE DEAL can’t grasp that the amount of movie roles for Native Americans would only fill a sewing thimble. They can’t grasp that 99% of the roles for Natives in Hollywood are demeaning and are less than 1% of all movie roles. They can’t grasp that most Americans can’t even name a Native actor or actress…and NO a white person acting in a Native role-aka Redface is NOT a Native actor.
I was angry and offended by the script content that was released in Native media sources–yes Virginia there is an Indian Country in the US and we have our own media outlets!
Unlike every other American family telling their kids that they can "be anything they want to be when they grow up", I tell my Cherokee-American kids that they can never be actors. Fellow Americans think about that before brushing off this post or the detrimental effects of Ridiculous 6 lightly …
Eek. At the point where Sandler has 4 friends writing fake profile comments on this page. All 4 of these "stand up for Adam" commenters have the same voice, as if they were written by the same person. I am PRETTAAYYY sure that SONY is not responsible for the fact that not a single critic from any magazine, site, show etc has given this movie anything but a scathing review. I suppose you also feel Jack and Jill was judged unfairly too?! OR that having ANOTHER character with a lazy eye in this film is somehow original, even though it is a gag in nearly every sandler film. The guy makes lazy comedies. He once was great, but now phones it in, or has just run out of ideas. Either way, please stop destroying whatever shred of memory of you as a funny guy we have left.
To be honest, it’s hard to take this article seriously when it claims to be funnier than the movie, yet every review it posts is completely and utterly boring and unfunny.
As for the movie…. Rob Schneider is a terrible and unfunny comedian who has spent most of his career mooching off Sandlers success, and Sandler hasn’t become successful by being unfunny. But then people wouldn’t visit this site if it didn’t post vile hate articles where it tries to mock everything.
Seriously Critics?! You do realize this is a Happy Madison production. You all seem to have high expectations for Sandler’s movies. I watched The Ridiculous 6 last night and we laughed our heads off. Yes, it was corny as hell and goofy but sometimes you just need mindless funny movies to have a good laugh once in awhile.
Husband and I just watched this and laughed almost as hard as Blazing Saddles!! Didn’t agree with anything these critics said. Great movie!!
Spell check.
I think it’s sad how this world has become so pc. People give this film bad reviews but Seth rogan gets good ones for stupid lines like " i can taste your fart and let’s get high man". Give me a break. Remember films like airplane and naked gun? We did t get all crazy about the jive talk and say it was racist. Get off your high hourses and learn to laugh at stupid jokes again. Al these Indians claiming racism are so full of themselves. " we want to protect our holy land from filthy white man. What’s that? A casino? Hell yea! White man come on in and gamble. I think I’m done. P.s. Go Washington redskins!!!
John Turturro sticky mcshnickens with Abner Doubleday made me laugh so hard I cried.. you remind me of Billy Connolly circa 90-91
I couldn’t forget Terry Crews. He says one of the funniest truest lines in the movie. Love TC!
…adam sandler’s best work yet! I also disagree strongly with the reviews here, frankly they sound exactly like every other bad sandler review ever written. I watched the movie 3x’s scince midnight. Excellent preformance by Uncle Vanny and Bucemi. Swardson was himself x100! The only thing I would have changed would be the way the Sandman had his long native hair tucked behind his left ear. He would have looked 15 years younger if he wore both sides straight down. Jackie, Sadie & Sunny were amazing! Pops is doing incredibly with the girls, not too much pressure but presence. They will have choices in future rolls, I wonder if they will become great movie stars or happy just to have been in happy madison films! Speaking of future and family:Jared Sandler. Side note, Norm MacDonald, David Spade, Danny Trejo, Jon Lovitz, Nick Nolte, Harvey Keitel, Steve Zahn, Will Forte, Luke Wilson, Rob Shneider, gave re-dick preformances but my absolute favorite was Jorge Garcia as Herm. Twi-hards should find Taylor Lautner unrecognizable and just funny af. His preformance made an instant T.Lau fan, lol and ended up viewing Tracers after R6. Thanks Sandman & Family – Trew Love
Whhhhaaaaattt is wrong with people today. We condone the racial comedy of politics but BASH the creativity of comedians? This movie was classic Sandler thru and thru. If you are a fan of Happy Madison then you will not be disappointed. Must watch.
Hey "U critics are stupid", we already knew most Sandler loyalists are retards, you din’t have to confirm it for us by speaking. Shut the f*** up and spare yourself further embarrassment.
Im part cherokee and i did not find anything in this movie offensive at all. This movie was hilarious. watching it for the second time now. I thought that the cast was great. Adam Sandler does it again!
i watched the movie and i found it to be very funny, in fact it’s one of 2015’s funniest movie
Haven’t seen it yet but after reading the "critic’s" negative reviews I can’t wait to see it & buy it on DVD.
You critics and your absolute hypocrisy. Anything Sandler makes you complain about "racism" or "disrespect" or "childishness." But literally anyone else can do it and it passes as strictly comedy with no intent to offend. What’s the point of even reading reviews if literally every single critic has the same cookie-cutter approach to judging films? Can’t you just drop the pretentiousness and enjoy a film? Enough with the Sandler-hating. The guy is clearly smart enough and funny enough to earn enough money to make any movie he wants. I enjoyed the movie.
You critics suck. I am native American and I did not fell insulted one bit. This movei was hillarious. I thought Taylor Lautner was fvery funny. I hope there will be a Ridiculous 6 II. Thanks Adam and the other actors for the laughs.
So because this isn’t your sense of humor u think I would care in the least about ur dull, boring,fanny pack wearing comments. Just the worst type of nerds that believe because they can write "real good like" that they don’t dull deserve swirlies and getting stuffed under their desk by real people. Grow a pair,or at least buy some on eBay.
I totally disagree with the criticisms listed with this movie. I live in NM WHERE this movie was filmed. The so-called insulted Native Americans had copies of the script, performed the lines and cashed their checks. No problem. THEN the Tribe of Nations festival came around and their bristling of the Indian names becomes an issue and a handful of unseen extras "walks off"…and several handfuls of extras signed on…! Everyone seems to want to parrot the same criticisms. If Sony didn’t place a target on Adam Sandler’s back, those asked to give an honest review would site what was good and not good rather than writing what would give them laughs. Shame on everyone who labeled themselves a movie critic and not a Sony henchman. The movie IS FUNNY! Watch it!!!
Just watched the movie and thought it was creative and funny. Its a comedy and one of Sandlers best. Couldnt stop laughing
I think Never Wears Bra is played by Jackie Sandler. Adam Sandler’s wife.
I like stupid comedy and liked the movie