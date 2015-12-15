Cheryl Boone Isaacs to Speak at Art House Convergence

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will attend the 2016 Art House Convergence to give a keynote

address. This upcoming gathering of independent cinema exhibitors takes place in Midway, Utah from January 18-21, 2016.

As President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Ms. Boone Isaacs has been a leader in promoting cinema’s history through the Academy

archives. More recently, she has represented the Academy, working to ensure all filmmaking voices are heard.

In addition to her 23 years as an Academy Governor, Ms. Boone Isaacs has been recognized in the independent film field through her work in public relations

and marketing with her company CBI Enterprises, working on such films as "The King’s Speech" and "The Artist." She has also been recognized by Art House

Convergence members, including the Bryn Mawr Film Society with its Silver Screen Inspiration Award.

“Her passion and commitment to preserving our cinema heritage and supporting our cinema future is inspiring,” says Russ Collins, Founding Director, “We

look forward to welcoming Cheryl Boone Isaacs to our annual conference of independent exhibitors.”

Cheryl Boone Isaacs will give a keynote in the evening on Wednesday, January 20th at the 2016 Art House Convergence.

You can register for the 2016 Art House Convergence at arthouseconvergence.org.