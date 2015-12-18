Here Are All the Movies Opening Today, December 18; What Will You See?

Here are the films opening theatrically in the U.S. the week of Friday, December 18. All synopses provided by distributor unless listed otherwise.

Wide

: Walt Becker: David Cross, Jason Lee, Justin Long, Amy Poehler, Bella Thorne, Matthew Gray Gubler, Jesse McCartney: “Through a series of misunderstandings, Alvin, Simon and Theodore come to believe that Dave is going to propose to his new girlfriend in New York City – and dump them. They have three days to get to him and stop the proposal.”

: Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra: “The tale of romance between an Indian General, Peshwa Baji Rao I & his second wife, Mastani.”

: Jason Moore: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, John Leguizamo, Ike Barinholtz, Maya Rudolph, Madison Davenport , Greta Lee, James Brolin, John Cena, Rachel Dratch, Heather Matarazzo, Dan Byrd, Kate McKinnon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez: “Two disconnected sisters are summoned to clean out their childhood bedrooms before their parents sell their family home.”

Limited

: J.J. Abrams: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Max von Sydow, Kenny Baker, Gwendoline Christie, Warwick Davis, Greg Grunberg: “A continuation of the saga created by George Lucas, set thirty years after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.”

: Sonny Mallhi: Ryan Simpkins, Annika Marks, Karina Logue, Cliff Chamberlain: “Sixteen-year-old Tess may be young in age, but she’s already had several lifetimes worth of psychological distress, beginning randomly when she was found banging her head into a wall at the age of five. Through the years, her mother has tried everything, every specialist, every alternative treatment, to bring her into balance. The closest thing to a proper diagnosis that doctors have been able to assign to her mental condition is an identity disorder, and in a sense, that’s not incorrect. Tess’s identity is horrifically disordered — because it’s being encroached upon by spirits of the dead.”: Various (including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle and Toronto

: Manu Luksch, Martin Reinhart & Thomas Tode: “Every age thinks it’s the modern age… but this one really is new: a time of always-on connectivity, ubiquitous computing, and the acceleration of everything. With the current super-abundance of information, our own age couldn’t be more different from those that came before…or could it? Tilda Swinton’s voiceover and a treasure trove of archival footage films culled from the 1880s to the 1930s—much of it rare or previously unseen—combine to trace contemporary appetites and anxieties back to the birth of the telephone, television and cinema.”: New York



The Emperor’s New Clothes

Director: Michael Winterbottom

Synopsis: “Cinema’s prolific writer/director Michael Winterbottom and comedian/provocateur Russell Brand join forces in this polemical expose about inequality and the financial crisis. From London to New York the film combines documentary style, archive footage and comedy to explore how the crisis has gravely affected the 99% and only benefited the 1%.” [Tribeca Film Festival]

Theatrical Release: New York and Los Angeles

: Steven C. Miller: Bruce Willis, Gina Carano, Kellan Lutz, D.B. Sweeney, Dan Bilzerian, Nick Loeb: “When a terrorist group kidnaps retired CIA field operative Leonard Turner, his son Harry Turner, a government analyst who has been repeatedly turned down for field service, launches his own unsanctioned rescue operation. While evading highly skilled operatives, deadly assassins, and international terrorists, Harry finally puts his combat training to the test in a high stakes mission to find his father and to stop a terrorist plot.”: New York and Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Philly, Phoenix and Tampa

: Jason Krawczyk: Henry Rollins, Booboo Stewart, Jordan Todosey, Steven Ogg, James Cade, Dan Petronijevic, Michael Cram, Kate Greenhouse: “Jack’s in a rut. Depression and severe anti-social behavior has whittling down his existence to sleeping and watching television. Seeing the human race as little more than meat with a pulse, Jack has no interest to bond with anyone. There’s little purpose for him to make friends with someone he’d eventually eat or outlive by more than a millennia. The fuse is lit when Jack’s past comes back to rattle him. Jack must now walk a tight rope of sobriety and try to eat as few people as possible in this violent tale of personal responsibility.” [SXSW Film Festival] Select Markets (also available on VOD/iTunes)

: Joann Sfar: Freya Mavor, Benjamin Biolay, Elio Germano, Stacy Martin: “A beautiful secretary steals her boss’ sports car to go joyriding in this stylish psychological thriller. She goes to visit a seaside town she swears she’s never been to, but everyone knows her name. And when a body turns up in the truck of the car, she is suddenly the lead suspect in a murder she knows nothing about. Is she going crazy?”: Columbus, OH and Greensboro, NC



Noma: My Perfect Storm

Director: Pierre Deschamps

Synopsis: “A creative journey into the mind of René Redzepi. How did he manage to revolutionise the entire world of gastronomy, inventing the alphabet and vocabulary that would infuse newfound pedigree to Nordic cuisine and establish a new edible world while radically changing the image of the modern chef? His story has the feel of a classic fairy tale: the ugly duckling transformed into a majestic swan, who now reigns over the realm of modern gourmet cuisine. But beneath the polished surface, cracks appear in the form of old wounds. 2013 stands as the worst year in René Redzepi’s career. We follow him as he fights his way back to the top, reinventing NOMA and reclaiming the title of best restaurant in the world in 2014 for the fourth time.”

Theatrical Release: New York and Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and on VOD/iTunes

: László Nemes: Géza Röhrig, Levente Molnár, Urs Rechn, Todd Charmont, Marcin Czarnik, Jerzy Walczak, Sándor Zsótér, Uwe Lauer, Christian Harting, István Pion, Amitai Kedar: “October 1944, Auschwitz-Birkenau. Saul Auslander is a Hungarian member of the Sonderkommando, the group of Jewish prisoners isolated from the camp and forced to assist the Nazis in the machinery of large-scale extermination. While working in one of the crematoriums, Saul discovers the corpse of a boy he takes for his son. As the Sonderkommando plans a rebellion, Saul decides to carry out an impossible task; save the child’s body from the flames, find a rabbi to recite the mourner’s Kaddish and offer the boy a proper burial.”: New York and Los Angeles ( expands to various cities nationwide in 2016)

: Beth Harrington: “A story about the family at the heart of American roots music—The Carters and Cashes. Starting with the Original Carter Family—A.P., Sara and Maybelle—the film traces the trio’s early musical success, the transformation of the act into The Carter Sisters, June Carter’s marriage to legend Johnny Cash, and the efforts of the present-day Carter family to keep the music alive. Part history, part performance, part family saga, the film illuminates the Carter’s musical and cultural contributions and features a who’s who of Americana music including Johnny Cash, George Jones, Rosanne Cash, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, and more.”: New York

