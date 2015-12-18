Katherine Waterston Joins 'Alien: Covenant,' Ridley Scott Talks Reintroducing The Xenomorph

While Rebecca Ferguson was on a streak for much of the year landing one role after another, she can’t do it all. She was rumored for the lead female role in "Alien: Covenant" back in October, but another rising actress has landed the gig.

Deadline reports that Katherine Waterston will join Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace (in a small role) in the "Prometheus" sequel that follows the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, who discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the "synthetic" David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. It’s certainly a big role for Waterston, who is moving with ease from roles in smaller, arthouse driven fare ("Queen Of Earth," "Inherent Vice") to more mainstream efforts (she’s got a part in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them").

Meanwhile, Scott continues to reveal more about his movie, and in particular, his plans to eventually connect to "Alien." And that means the classic xenomorph is likely going to appear.

"They’re going to go to the planet where the engineers came from, and come across the evolving creature that they had made. Why did they make it? Why would they make such a terrifying beast? It felt bio-mechanoid, it felt like a weapon. And so the movie will explain that, and reintroduce the alien back into it," he recently told The Wrap. "There was always this discussion: Is Alien, the character, the beast, played out or not? We’ll have them all: egg, face-hugger, chest-burster, then the big boy. I think maybe we can go another round or two."

"Alien: Covenant" opens on October 6, 2017.