Mark Ruffalo Says A Hulk Solo Movie Remains Difficult Because Of An Unhealthy Relationship Between Marvel & Universal

For a long time fans thought the reluctance to make a solo “Hulk” was on the part of Marvel. Director Joss Whedon said after the first ‘Avengers’ movie that a Hulk film would be the most difficult Marvel picture to pull off — as evinced by “The Incredible Hulk” with Ed Norton, which is easily Marvel’s lowest grossing film by a considerable margin. But it turns out the reason there’s no Hulk solo film is more complicated than that and it has to do with studio rights. Universal released Ang Lee’s “Hulk,” and while rights eventually transferred over to Marvel for their aforementioned movie directed by Louis Leterrier, apparently those rights are complex and Universal has some kind of say on what comes next.
READ MORE: "It Seems Really Problematic": Mark Ruffalo Talks Possible Solo Hulk Movie And ‘Thor: Ragnarok’
And in a recent Yahoo interview, Mark Ruffalo elaborated a little bit more the issues between Marvel and Universal. Apparently they’re a bit personal.
“I think they’ve been working on it,” Ruffalo said of the two studios. "Marvel and Universal famously don’t get along very well, and so that’s working against us, definitely. But I know for a fact that everyone is holding out hope that one day we can do it. But the nature of the relationship right now, it’s a little prohibitive. And I hope that that changes, that changes with regimes, it changes over the course of time. But right now it doesn’t look particularly promising.”
So maybe ‘Infinity War’ won’t lead to a solo movie just yet.
Yahoo suggested that “Spider-Man” seemed off the table indefinitely, but a regime change at Sony paved the way for a Marvel/Sony collaboration. “Yeah, I think ultimately that’s what they’re after,” Ruffalo said of a similar partnership, “it working out for both sides. But like I said, Marvel and Universal are just not having a good time together right now.”
More Marvel/Avengers news on page two.
Russo Brothers Confirm ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Be Shot Entirely In IMAX
Meanwhile, in related Marvel news, “Captain America: Civil War” directors Joe & Anthony Russo confirmed news that hit much earlier this year: their follow-up films “Avengers: Infinity War” Parts 1 & 2 will shoot entirely with IMAX cameras, a huge milestone since even blockbusters like “The Dark Knight,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Interstellar,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” were only partially shot with these cumbersome cameras.
The Russos said “Captain America: Civil War” features about 20 minutes of IMAX. "It’s our first time using these new Arri 65 cameras in the IMAX format and it’s beautiful. Once we saw the 20 minutes of footage that we had shot, that’s when we made the decision to do both movies of the ‘Infinity’ War [entirely] in it. The scale is appropriate for superhero storytelling. There’s a lot of characters in those movies, a lot of characters who are tall characters. Big characters who are much taller than regular humans.”
The brothers didn’t say which scenes were shot in IMAX but further explained why the format is necessary. “So, when you have that beautiful IMAX top and bottom frame, it creates a much grander format for a movie like that to be viewed in,” they said. “I just feel like the thing that distinguishes movies right now is that wide-screen format and the difference of why you go out of your house to go to the theater; it’s to have that experience that you can’t have at your house. For us, we wanted to really deliver on the promise of those movies. There’re 20 movies behind them, so they’re the culmination of 20 films and it needs a big beautiful format to tell that story.”
Comments
I am biggest fan of Hulk and i want make solo movie of Incredible Hulk – 2
I want to say They need to make another Incredible Hulk reboot with another actor besides Mark Ruffalo because he doesn’t fit the character of Dr.Bruce Banner so they need a much more solid actor that can bring something to that character of Dr.Bruce Banner played by another actor that acts more better and looks more like the character as well.
please make another solo hulk movie mark ruffalo you are my favorite actor and you play my favorite marvel character. I think if you did make a solo hulk movie you would make a lot of money off it. my name is Tyler i am 15.
I think they should make it a TV series against. Like DC is doing with some of there super heroes.
What need to happen is after the Hulk does his supporting role as Dr Bruce Banner with the Incredible Hulk then they need to bring back Edward Norton or reboot the Incredible Hulk franchise or have a New Hulk TV series.
I will say if unversal wanted a Incredible Hulk solo movie they need to bring back Edward Norton not Mark Ruffalo.
A solo Hulk movie would be AWESOME (Planet Hulk anyone?)…listen, let’s make this happen – not just with Hulk but with FF, X-Men and all the other properties that Marvel has sold. This would be EASY – just don’t go see any movie made about any Marvel character unless it’s made by Marvel. If the box office takes are low enough, you will QUICKLY see deals getting done because Sony, Fox and Universal do want to make money off these characters.
I think that another Hulk movie would be freakin’ Awesome! I agree with Ed, “Planet Hulk” or follow exactly behind the comics and do it right. Civil war will lead to planet hulk. Planet hulk will bring Hulk back to destroy heroes on earth. Hulk rules. BTW, I love Ed Norton’s Hulk look better.