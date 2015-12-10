Netflix Moving Forward with ‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 3, Ahead of Season 2 Release

After waiting almost a month after "Grace and Frankie" premiered to renew it for Season 2, Netflix is wasting no time in getting a follow-up season underway. Reports from both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter confirm an additional season is in development, well before the second season is released.
Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, the Netflix dramedy is rumored to be one of the most-watched original series on the streaming network (though actual stats are kept under wraps). It’s performed fairly well at awards shows, as Lily Tomlin collected another nomination for her performance as Frankie at this morning’s Golden Globe nominations announcement. (She was also up for an Emmy last year.) Reviews have been largely positive, as well, with only a few naysayers in the bunch.
Yet a statement made by the two leads in May turned controversial, perhaps hinting at some behind-the-scenes issues with the production. In a press interview, Tomlin and Fonda announced they were making the same amount for the show as co-stars Waterston and Sheen, despite the two women being the titular leads of the series. This led to fans petitioning Netflix to increase Fonda and Tomlin’s salaries before the two actresses came out and revised their statement, saying the "structure of ‘Grace and Frankie’ is fair."
Apparently those issues have been formally wrapped up as the show moves ahead to its second and now third seasons. As reported first by Deadline, it’s not uncommon for a series starring senior A-list actors to see a speedy production schedule. TV Land did the same thing with "Hot In Cleveland," the Betty White-starring comedy that knocked out 126 episodes in less than five years.
According to THR, meanwhile, we can expect to see Season 3 sometime in 2017.
Can’t wait to see another season !! Great series !
It’s one of the best shows I have seen. With fantastic actors and o can’t wait to seen season 2 as I have watched the first season 3 times already.
Sharon
I am not a binge watcher and actually not a real fan of TV. Someone told me about this show and I am addicted!!
love, love, love this series. Thank you for bringing it back. Great chemistry with All the characters
i love grace and frankie can not wait for season 3 4 5 6 7 etc… keep it up please!!!!! awsome!!
I stumbled across this show a few weeks ago and I am SO glad I did!!!it is funny as h*ll and it is one of my favorite shows period!!!can’t wait fir season 2!!!!! ,#LoveIt
Looking forward to Season 2 and beyond. Would love to know where I can buy Frankie’s jewelry and Grace’s cashmere cardigan. Thanks.
My 20 year old granddaughter and I (I’m 68) have both loved watching this show and agree that we would love to have Frankie’s wardrobe! Any suggestions where we might shop for some of her outfits?
I’m very entertained by F+G..All 4 characters contribute quite nicely!!So glad to b able 2 look forward to season 2
when will season 2 be airing???
Dying to see season 2 the show is amazin and hilarious!!! Love it!!!
Best series on TV. Can’t wait for season 3. Gives us “older” folks something to compare with. Hilarious but still deals with serious issues in an open and frank manner.
Thanks so much for 43 years of morning info and entertainment. I cannot imagine CTV making the mistake. Guess we are all switching to CBC. This has always been the best news series on tv.
Oops. Wrong comment box :) sorry. But grace and Frankie is a fabulous series
Omg, love love Grace & Frankie. The best entertaining series that Ive seen in forever!! Glad to hear they are working on next season. Always loved Lily Tomlin Jane Fonda. All the actors are fanominal!! Can’t wait for more!!!
I went through Season 2 like a starving fool. Hungry for Season 3 or longer episodes.
Love Grace & Frankie. So ready for Seasons 3 and on.
PLEASE make the seasons longer. This is the best show on NexFlix.
This is the only show I Bing on. When I found F&G while bored one day I watch the first serious all in one day and yesterday I did the same with the 2nd serious. Excited for More!!!!
Please bring on season 3 quickly. I binge watched 1 and 2 and am having withdrawal!!
Best series on TV. Love those women
Love the show..watched the two seasons in a few days. All my other shows had to.wait. this is my new favorite show
Just watched the final episode season 2 and I’m anxious for season 3 to be released. I read it will be sometime in 2017! I any wait. Laughed so hard on S2 E13. Thanks!
Love this show please email when season 3 is released????
I guess I’m going to have to try it again. Couldn’t get past the first few episodes. I was really interested in it too. I WILL try it again!
This has been the most exciting show that I have watched since being a teenager! It is real, it’s funny, dynamic, dramatic, lovable, hilarious and sad all in one! I was devastated when season 2 came to an end and there was no more to watch! Please, continue until forever! Martin, Sam, Jane and Lily and supporting cast, you deserve awards all the way around. Your characters are great, your acting flawless and to the writers, kudos!
I love this show spent 2 days watching all the episodes I love that mature women can voice their sexuality and be proud
I’m 34 and LOVE this show. It’s such a feel good show. 2017 is too long to wait for season 3!
Kudos to Fonda and Thomlin. They are as beautiful and talented as ever! They are role models for those of us “elders” who, in American society, are often put on the shelf as “outdated and useless.” We don’t value the contributions that can be made by those who have lived a long life and have wisdom, talents and experience to contribute. I am not usually a TV or screen viewer but Grace & Frankie have me hooked. I am truly addicted. Can’t wait for season 3. 2017 is too long. Grace and Frankie will truly be missed during their absence.
Please keep this show coming I am not addicted to show a bit this one I am fully devoted to!!!! Love these ladies!
Pat hall
Omg I heard about this show and started watching yesterday. Absolutely love it. I was never a fan of Jane fonda but her and lily Tomlin are such opposites that I just want to watch more and more! Will finish season 1 tonight.
Can’t wait for G&F to come back. Love love this show.
Have watched Season 1 & 2 on netflix during “snow days” while getting used to winter in Oregon (snow). Can’t wait for more!!