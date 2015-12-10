Netflix Moving Forward with 'Grace and Frankie' Season 3, Ahead of Season 2 Release

After waiting almost a month after "Grace and Frankie" premiered to renew it for Season 2, Netflix is wasting no time in getting a follow-up season underway. Reports from both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter confirm an additional season is in development, well before the second season is released.

Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, the Netflix dramedy is rumored to be one of the most-watched original series on the streaming network (though actual stats are kept under wraps). It’s performed fairly well at awards shows, as Lily Tomlin collected another nomination for her performance as Frankie at this morning’s Golden Globe nominations announcement. (She was also up for an Emmy last year.) Reviews have been largely positive, as well, with only a few naysayers in the bunch.

Yet a statement made by the two leads in May turned controversial, perhaps hinting at some behind-the-scenes issues with the production. In a press interview, Tomlin and Fonda announced they were making the same amount for the show as co-stars Waterston and Sheen, despite the two women being the titular leads of the series. This led to fans petitioning Netflix to increase Fonda and Tomlin’s salaries before the two actresses came out and revised their statement, saying the "structure of ‘Grace and Frankie’ is fair."

Apparently those issues have been formally wrapped up as the show moves ahead to its second and now third seasons. As reported first by Deadline, it’s not uncommon for a series starring senior A-list actors to see a speedy production schedule. TV Land did the same thing with "Hot In Cleveland," the Betty White-starring comedy that knocked out 126 episodes in less than five years.

According to THR, meanwhile, we can expect to see Season 3 sometime in 2017.

