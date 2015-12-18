PODCAST: How 'Star Wars' is Impacting the Film Industry

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ is the Biggest Fan Film Ever Made

You might have heard about this new "Star Wars" movie opening this weekend. It’s kind of a big deal. With "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Disney relaunches a franchise that’s likely to stick around for a long time. Fans of the series have many reasons to celebrate. But what’s the bigger picture here? Is "The Force Awakens" a good movie or just a good "Star Wars" movie? And how will its massive box office potential impact the rest of the film industry?

These questions and more form the crux of this week’s Screen Talk, in which co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also discuss the American Film Institute‘s top 10 films of the year and which movies seem to be gaining steam as awards season continues.

Listen to the full episode above.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here,

review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear

the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk.

Check out the rest of Indiewire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

