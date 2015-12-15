Review: ‘The Hateful Eight’ Proves Quentin Tarantino Can Get Away With Anything

Quentin Tarantino’s "The Hateful Eight" opens with a lengthy musical overture, featuring the static image of a silhouetted stagecoach and a brand new Ennio Morricone score. Minutes later, we’re treated to a spectacular wintry landscape captured on 65mm film with the long-deserted Ultra Panasonic 70 lenses, a feat announced in the credits, alongside the pronouncement of "the 8th film by Quentin Tarantino." Then comes a full hour of story set within the confines of a stagecoach, and two more inside a cabin — separated by a 12-minute intermission.
Welcome back to Planet Quentin, a self-contained universe of cinematic pastiche, outrageous dialogue, cartoonish violence and labyrinthine storytelling that plows ahead while veering off on tangents every which way. These vibrant ingredients have been the touchstones of Tarantino’s oeuvre for nearly 25 years, but "The Hateful Eight" unleashes them in a wild, unvarnished stream of possibilities. This is not a filmmaker whose work tends to show signs of compromise, but the unwieldy excesses of "The Hateful Eight" proves he can get away with anything.
While "The Hateful Eight" meanders, it never drags. Tarantino has ostensibly constructed a slow-burn whodunit sped up by the vivacity of his characters. Interlocking agendas collide when a pair of bounty hunters show up at a cabin in the midst of a snowstorm, where their fellow stranded travelers form a suspicious bunch. Everyone’s a suspect, but nobody’s entirely innocent. During the aforementioned first hour, the filmmaker gradually establishes the Wyoming-set world of post-Civil War attitudes, and it’s no surprise to find that they aren’t pretty.
As the heavy blizzard coats every inch of the landscape, Major Marquis "The Bounty Hunter" Warren (Samuel L. Jackson) winds up deserted, right in the path of fellow bail agent John "The Hangman" Ruth (Kurt Russell). Scowling from his seat in a stagecoach through his one good eye, this proto-Snake Plissken already has his bounty in tow, noted killer Daisy "The Prisoner" Domergue (a leering Jennifer Jason Leigh). Intent on hauling Daisy to nearby Red Rock where she faces execution, he resists Warren’s request for a lift, but ultimately caves due to the smooth-talker’s innate charms. It doesn’t take long before they’re joined by another straggler, Chris "The Sheriff" Mannix (Walton Goggins), a dapper, wide-eyed figure claiming to be Red Rock’s new sheriff.
Tarantino hovers among this trio for some time, mostly so that the two hardened killers can trade barbs while the cheery sheriff cuts through their tension, and Daisy chuckles from the sidelines. Their exchanges range from tales of battlefield exploits to suspicions of unspoken alliances; ironically, though "The Hateful Eight" has been elegantly designed for the big screen by cinematographer Robert Richardson, its first scenes largely unfold in closeups. As the exuberant chapter titles fly by ("One Last Stage to Red Rock," "Son of a Gun"), Tarantino eschews exposition for the opportunity to luxuriate in these outlandish caricatures. Alternately engaging and one-note, their exchanges hardly amount to more than Tarantino sharpening his weapons of chaos that erupt during the bulk of the movie that follows.
Ultimately, the quartet arrive at the isolated cabin Minnie’s Haberdashery, and with the exception of a few perfunctory flashbacks, it’s there that "The Hateful Eight" stays. Inside, the ensemble doubles: The monosyllabic ex-General Sanford "The Confederate" Smithers (Bruce Dern) sits by the fireplace with Oswaldo "The Little Man" Mobray (Roth), who claims to be Red Rock’s new hangman; Bob "The Mexican" (Demian Bichir) mostly sits at the piano, while Joe "The Cow Puncher" Gage (Michael Madsen) lurks in the corner. The hired killers automatically suspect everyone of something, and over the ensuing two hours plenty of malicious schemes arise before the inevitable arrival of bullets and blood, when "The Hateful Eight" tips into sheer sadistic mayhem.
An erratic doodle with a lot on its untempered mind, "The Hateful Eight" offers a provocative snapshot of angry Americans wrestling through the paradoxes of the postwar south. Western tropes form merely the vessel for Tarantino’s erratic conceits about race, violence and justice. That’s hardly uncharted terrain for the director. With its minimalist setting and vivid themes, "The Hateful Eight" operates like "Reservoir Dogs" set in the world of "Django Unchained."
In other words, it’s Tarantino’s playground; watching "The Hateful Eight" feels like hanging out with a sensibility. Once the movie settles into its chamber drama mode, the dialogue keeps bubbling up, always on the verge of another tense confrontation. Virtually every energy level gets some representation: Leigh, a screeching villain who spends most of the movie in chains and hurtling epithets at her captors, runs counter to the measured delivery by Jackson’s Bounty Hunter, which unquestionably gives the actor some of his best material since "Pulp Fiction." Surrounded by bigotry, he triumphs with the most vicious attitude of all. In a playful monologue about revenge, which builds to depraved extremes shortly before the intermission — set to "Silent Night," of all things — Jackson comes closest to imbuing this wandering story with a fiery soul.
Nevertheless, "The Hateful Eight" often gets weighed down by its busy agenda, most noticeably as familiar faces — from Zoe Bell to Channing Tatum — come and go. A random voiceover narration crops up more than two hours in, and certain enticing characters never receive their due. But there’s no doubting the sheer vision on display. Attitudes and trains of thought define the aesthetic. Every scene displays the DNA of a filmmaker who first made waves with a bunch of gangsters chit-chatting about Madonna.
In "The Hateful Eight," the discursiveness once again looms large. Questions such as "Who poisoned the coffee?" and whether a congratulatory letter wielded by one character was actually written by Abraham Lincoln never distract from the plot; they supplant it.
Ultimately, "The Hateful Eight" belongs to Jackson, and the frustrations that the Bounty Hunter has been engineered to portray. When he shouts, "Wake up, white boy!" to one character, he may as well be addressing all of them. Once again, the actor embodies a figure of great vengeance and furious anger, but with grander symbolic ramifications than the hitman in search of redemption he portrayed in "Pulp Fiction." Here, he’s the catalyst for "The Hateful Eight," which like "Django" and "Inglorious Basterds," turns history into fantasy to expose its psychological reverberations. Tarantino’s screenplay, hodgepodge that it is, nevertheless contains endlessly rich observations. "Dispassion is the essence of justice," one character asserts, essentially condemning the entire cast — and, in the process, society at large.
No matter how absorbing its individual scenes, however, "The Hateful Eight" is often hindered by Tarantino’s confidence in the material. For every gripping sequence, there’s an abrupt development or undercooked throwaway line. Crude behavior and blunt twists drown out the subtleties of Tarantino’s filmmaking prowess. The inanity of the violence in the closing scenes overtakes the work’s deeper ramifications and reduces its appeal, turning a complex portrait of attitudes into a simpler one of rage. The grim finality of the movie’s concluding shot ranks as the most cynical moment in Tarantino’s career. But it’s a less savvy punchline than a punch to the gut.
Grade: B
"The Hateful Eight" opens December 25.
Comments
Enrique, I think Roberto was using satire. You obviously missed it
The movie looked good. Previews were interesting enough for us to decide to go. Uncles and aunts. Nephews and their teenage friends. I’m 50. I enjoyed it. My wife enjoyed it. The kids, all three of them aged 18, 22 and 23 all loved it. It was long. It was gory. It was Quentin Tarantino. I’m glad I went. Everyone we went with enjoyed it too. The theater was full. Everyone stayed. No one walked out. At the end the conversation was all positive. Go see it cause it looks good to you or don’t go see it cause you don’t think it will be the kind of movie you’ll enjoy. Simple really. We went. We enjoyed. Will we see another Tarantino movie? Guess what? If the trailer is enjoyable we will. If it isn’t, we won’t. We may change our minds if people whose opinions in movies are similar to ours see it, and suggest we go. It’s not a life or death decision. If it’s bad. It’s bad. Ah well. If it’s good, well yay!! For a couple of hours we lost ourselves in something that we wanted to and in the end that’s the only thing that matters.
@DA despite having not seen this film you find it necessary to compare it negatively to an Altman film. Having seen both I can say that I preferred hateful eight because I could understand the dialogue
Hands down this is one of Tarantino’s best films to date. I’m always astonished at the level of dispirited able comments T’s aimed at QT & the numerous almost ridiculous levels some go trying to discredit the man as a film maker. Sorry…but the man is an artist & what he drags out of his players…it’s astonishing. Everyone should see this one.
I went to the Tarantino live read in L.A. and to me it was Breakheart Pass meets Reservoir Dogs.
Once again, I must stand by my assertion that Mr Tarantino’s films are one thing, a valid point in the argument against excessive use of Adderall with over diagnosing of ADHD
@Roberto
That comment made you sound pretentious. Why did you even clear clicked on a review of the new Tarantino film if you are gonna leave that stupidity of a comment?
Ultra Panasonic lenses? Really?
I honestly have no desire to see a Tarantino film anymore. That’s probably because I am no longer 16 and am now pretentious.
From the trailer – at least, cause this is just a perception, since haven’t seen the movie yet and honestly i am not sure I will eventually – it looks like more than a homage (especially with those great 70mm Panavision visuals) of Robert Altman’s masterpiece "McCabe & Mrs.Miller" minus all the incredible insightful character’s development, the stunning lirycal story telling, and, profound affecting disillusionment, so rich of texture and classic political undertones and romantic idealism so characterizing Altman’s unforgettable epic, highly personal vision, social commentary and ground breaking filmmaking .
There was a brilliant short piece hiding within Hateful 8. I loved Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Django Unchained. But in this movie the dialogue, with a few shining exceptions, was stilted and pedestrian, the plot was threadbare, and most of the characters seemed oddly two dimensional. Overall I enjoyed it but it wasn’t the dialogue driven masterpiece I expected from Tarantino. Maybe with a heavier hand in the editing room this movie would have worked as a 2 hour film.
Of the performances, Russel’s was the most memorable. His frontier bounty hunter schtick was forced, overacted, and saddled with flimsy dialogue. The film actually became enjoyable when his character was finally killed. Of course Jackson delivered a masterful performance and Tarantino’s finest dialogue was written for his character. The film is worth seeing for Jackson’s screen time alone, and the “warm black dingus” scene will remind you of Tarantino at the top of his game, back when such a scene wouldn’t have stood out in a movie filled with equally mesmerizing scenes.
First of all comments by people who didn’t even watch the movie are a complete waste of time, do you REALLY think you’re THAT important? Second, as for the movie itself it was a classic Q.Tarentino film, if you’re a fan of his you’ll enjoy the movie period. I was lucky to watch it recently on cable because, like most of his films, I’ve noticed that it’s best to watch more than once because there’s so much going on, in a seemingly simple movie, that you notice new things after watching a second or third time. As for Jackson and his infamous “story” of how he killed the son of the old General, that scene was both mesmerizing AND made me hate his character and root for his death. If you don’t like Tarentino films and/or gratuitous violence this isn’t for you and definitely NOT a movie for children. Overall I give it 8/10 possible points.