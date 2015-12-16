Seeking Our Story: An Animated Life: Director Vicky Jenson

Vicky Jenson was born

in Los Angeles to a highly talented family that was led by her mother Ana, an

immigrant from Costa Rica who encouraged her children to explore the arts. Vicky’s sister became a world-renowned concert violinist. Their brother paints and

writes poetry. Another sister and brother-in-law ran a boutique commercial

animation company. As the Los Angeles Times reports, young Vicky began

painting cell animation for them while babysitting for her nephews. Variety notes, “Her childhood

dream of becoming a painter morphed into one of becoming a director.”

Jenson attended the

Academy of Art College in San Francisco and Cal State Northridge before working

her way through the traditional animation hierarchy. She contributed on a number of

Saturday morning cartoons, including “The Flintstones,” “The Smurfs,” “Pac-Man,” "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” “Animaniacs,”,the “Mighty Mouse”

reboot and the genre-redefining “The Ren & Stimpy Show.” As a storyboard artist, Jenson developed a

unique visual style that led to design and art direction positions. She worked as a layout artist, storyboard

artist and co-art director for Fox’s “FernGully: The Last Rainforest” (1992)

before joining the animation team at DreamWorks.

Jenson told Animation

Magazine, “I came into

DreamWorks looking to direct. I was hoping to go through story as a way toward

directing, because that’s how it worked at Disney: story people became heads of

story, and heads of story became directors.’” As a story artist on DreamWorks’ “Chicken

Run” (2000), Jenson built a following and was promoted to production designer/storyboard

artist on “The Road to El Dorado” (2000). Jenson was eventually asked to

storyboard for “Shrek” (2001), a new project that had already been through a

number of creators. She was promoted to co-head of story for the project and

finally moved into a director’s seat.

Shrek’s post-modern fairy tale hit a home run with audiences by subverting the genre specifications of traditional princess-saving lore. Jenson

told Animation World Network, "We had some

fun twisting fairy tales and turning them on their ear" and goes on to

explain the film’s ground-breaking portrayal of the first-ever CD people. Critic

Roger Ebert claimed, “No animated

being has ever moved, breathed or had its skin crawl quite as convincingly as

Shrek.” He said that the movie “unveils creatures who have been designed from

the inside out, so that their skin, muscles and fat move upon their bones

instead of seeming like a single unit. They aren’t ‘realistic,’ but they’re curiously

real.” Kenneth Turan praised Shrek’s “advances in computer technology that [allow] human creatures to look more like

flesh and blood.” Worldwide, the film

grossed $484 million.

While prepping her

next feature with DreamWorks, “Shark Tale” (2004), Jenosn spent weekends working

on her first-ever live-action short. Released in 2003, “Family Tree” opened up more

possibilities for her to direct live-action features. Jenson went on to helm the comedy “Post Grad”

(2009) for Montecito Pictures and Fox Searchlight. The film stars Alexis Bledel

in a coming-of-age story about a young woman struggling to enter the job

market. During the film’s release, Jenson appeared on an episode of “Life After

Film School,” now available on Hulu. Jenson also

directed episodes of the comedy series “Firsts” on Funny or Die, as well as an

entire year-long campaign of television spots, an almost unheard feat for a

director in the commercial industry.

Jenson’s extensive body of work has earned

countless awards, including an Academy Award, recognition from the Annies,

BAFTA, the Broadcast Film Critics Association, Cannes, the People’s Choice

Awards and the Golden Globes. Vulture recently cited Jenson as one of the “100

Women Directors Hollywood Should Be Hiring.” She is currently

developing a live-action gender-flipping fairy tale, as well as a graphic novel,

both centered on a troubled young heroine.

This Thursday,

December 17th, The Alliance of Women Directors presents a Seeking Our Story screening with Vicky Jenson in

person at The Los Angeles Film School. At 6pm Women In Media hosts networking and light

refreshments, courtesy of Magnolia Restaurant. At 8pm Jenson herself will

introduce the feature film.



