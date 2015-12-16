'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan on Franchise History Repeating Itself

It hasn’t been easy trying to penetrate the veil of secrecy surrounding "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," but the safest approach has been discussing themes and metaphors with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan ("The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi"), the Yoda of the inner circle with J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy.

So what was the eureka moment when they finally cracked the story?

"It was about keying in on what J.J. and I wanted to feel when we were done," Kasdan emphasized. "What was it about ‘New Hope’ that was so exciting and so much fun? What was it about ‘Empire’? And we wanted that for this movie. It was about a feeling we wanted to restore the saga to." READ MORE: "Review: J.J. Abrams ‘Awakens’ the ‘Star Wars’ Franchise with a Heady Mix of Old and New" That required not simply restating the good vs. evil struggle, but making history repeat itself for the next generation’s hero and villain: Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). "Whenever you see a historical film or read a book of history, you’re just shocked that everything’s being repeated," Kasdan added. "And these horrifying news events [the Paris attacks and San Bernardino mass shooting] have such recent antecedents that are forgotten. And the things that threaten our peace of mind have not changed much over the years." It’s worth noting that when "Star Wars" first arrived in 1977, it literally provided a "new hope" for moviegoers mired in a decade of cinematic despair, which Robert Towne ("Chinatown") thematically characterized as "the futility of good intentions." For Kasdan, storytelling’s about the most primal internal struggle, which "Star Wars" tapped into: "Everything I’ve ever done on my own is about the fact that we’re at war with ourselves and the constant battle between our sense of responsibility and our desires, which are not necessarily related to our responsibilities," he explained. READ MORE: "Inside the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Premiere"