‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’: Why Rey’s Hypercompetence Is a Feature, Not a Bug

My six-year-old daughter didn’t get to figure out "The Empire Strikes Back’s" twist on her own — "Did you know Darth Vader is Luke’s father?" a classmate breathlessly asked her after we watched "Star Wars" for the first time. But as soon as Obi-Wan Kenobi told Luke Skywalker he had a twin sister, she knew right where "Return of the Jedi" was heading.
"I knew it was Leia," she told me, "because there are no other girls in the movie."
She did not have the same problem with "The Force Awakens," which for the first time in the series’ history features a female protagonist: Daisy Ridley’s Rey. The world of J.J. Abrams’ "Star Wars" finally looks almost as diverse as the audiences who have watched the films for decades. It may largely retrace the steps of the original trilogy, but it matters whose feet are doing the stepping.
Abandoned by her parents on a desert planet, Rey watches spaceships soar into the sky and dreams of a better life — in other words, she’s a lot like Luke Skywalker, just as Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron is a next-gen version of the original trilogy’s Han Solo. Just as Luke comes into his Jedi powers over the course of "Star Wars," so Rey becomes progressively adept at using the Force, although until the movie’s final minutes, she doesn’t seem aware that’s what she’s doing.
Through the course of "The Force Awakens," Rey turns out to be good at a lot of things: She’s a skilled pilot, she’s good with a firearm, can hold her own in a lightsaber fight with the evil Kylo Ren. When Harrison Ford’s Han Solo offers her a blaster, she snorts, "I can handle myself." He responds, "I know. That’s why I’m giving it to you." (Even so, Mr. "I Know" can’t resist adding, a few seconds later, "You got a lot to learn, kid.")
Rey’s alarmingly steep learning curve prompted objections from some critics, including screenwriter Max Landis, that the character is a "Mary Sue," which Wikipedia defines as "an idealized fictional character, a young or low-rank person who saves the day through extraordinary abilities. Often but not necessarily this character is recognized as an author insert and/or wish-fulfillment."
But as io9’s Charlie Jane Anders pointed out, over time, the term "broadened until it means ‘any female character who is unrealistically talented or skilled.’" And while Landis and others may counter that their criticisms have nothing to do with gender, it is difficult not to notice that these objections are never raised when the same proves to be true of male characters, which it does all the freaking time. As Tasha Robinson wrote at the Verge, "We wouldn’t be worrying about Rey’s excessive coolness if she were Ray, standard-issue white male hero with all the skills and all the luck." The only referendum I needed came from my daughter, who during the final battle yelled out "Go Rey! She’s so good!"
Critiques of Rey’s hypercompetence — and here we abandon the term "Mary Sue," never to look back — rest on a sloppy reading of "The Force Awakens," and in many cases boil down to "She’s not enough like Luke." No, she doesn’t have a mentor like Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we don’t see her learning how to use her powers. (At one point, John Boyega’s Finn picks up the floating ball that helped a blindfolded Luke learn how to use the Force from the floor of the Millennium Falcon and tosses it aside — we won’t be needing that.) But the idea that Rey is "over-powered," as Landis put it in a later video, neglects a key component of Rey’s character: astonishment. No one is more surprised at Rey’s skills than she is herself. After she saves the Millennium Falcon from self-destructing by performing an ad hoc repair, she beams with pride and then, after a beat, frowns in puzzlement. How the hell did I just do that? (As for speaking multiple languages and being handy with a staff; she has an orphan’s street smarts, nothing more.)
The Washington Post’s Sonny Bunch argues that Rey knows, for example, how to sway a stormtrooper to loosen her bonds and drop his weapon because she is, in effect, one of us: "How does she know what a Jedi mind trick is? I’m not asking ‘how does she do it,’ but something more basic: ‘How does she even know what it is?’ And the answer is, ‘Of course she knows what it is because she’s us and we know what it is. She’s the authorial insert into the greatest, most expensive piece of fan fiction that has ever been created. She’s what you get if you mash up Episodes IV through VI and put yourself into the mix."
But what’s crucial to her character is that she doesn’t know what a Jedi mind trick is, even after she’s done it. It’s not until the pivotal moment during her duel with Kylo Ren, when he offers to be the first teacher that she’s ever had, that the tumblers click into place. It may well be that we’ll find out in Episode VIII that Luke was guiding Rey from afar; the look in his face in "The Force Awakens’" final scene can be read as one of inevitable recognition. But that, as they say on "The Good Wife," assumes facts not in evidence. For now, all we know is that Rey’s exceptionally in tune with the Force, and that while Luke needed to be taught to let his conscious mind rest and "trust your feelings," Rey just seems to know that.
About that — is there any male-dominated work of genre fiction that uses the word "feelings" more frequently than the "Star Wars" saga? Luke’s time on Dagobah aside, the Jedis’ powers owe more to mindfulness than to training montages; Luke doesn’t destroy the Death Star because he’s learned to be a better shot, but because he’s learned to let go. In the monstrously lopsided world of cinematic protagonists — one where stores are selling six-packs of all-male "The Force Awakens" action figures that substitute a random X-Wing pilot for the movie’s main character — merely changing a male hero to a female one would be welcome enough change. But with Rey, "The Force Awakens" has given us something different: A hero(ine) guided as much by intuition as cunning, driving by a longing to find home rather than to escape it.
I, like many viewers, also found it a bit far-fetched for Rey to be incredible at "everything," and I have been hoping to find a clear explanation or reasoning to explain it. Unfortunately, this article failed to do so and instead, the author relied heavily on the hypothetical idea that "it wouldn’t be a problem if Rey was a male." Outside of that conjecture, the author claims that Rey’s skills are the result of her trusting her feelings — which is a pretty weak concept that most viewers have not accepted, thus the criticism of her character.
We assume it’s the light she’s tapped into.. It’s prob more so the Darkside. She freaking yells at that one alien that caught BB-8. Who knows what she said.. It could have been “let it go or I’ll take your arm off and trade it in for a quarter portion!” She was going to kill Kylo but an earth quake got in the way. When Luke Skywalker asked Yoda if the Darkside was stronger Yoda said: “No, Easier, More Seductive” EASIER.
She could have been waiting for her parents to return on Jakku so she could force choke them because they left her and she became a slave.
People strong with the force aren’t aware they are until they are. Was Luke moving objects until he had awareness? It’s obvious from the ‘forceback’ when she touches Luke’s saber , that she was probably at his Jedi Academy and has had some Jedi training. Her outfit when dropped off on Jakku implies padawan as well. Most likely, for her protection(if she isn’t aware she’s force sensitive, neither will Kylo or Snoke be aware–see in terms of Luke and Leia) she was wiped of her memories of being trained, probably by Luke himself. So take her training being hid in her subconscious as well as an extreme natural ability with the force, plus years of self training with languages and fixing things and you get exactly what Rey is.
I also felt that she was progressing way too fast. After seeing the movie a second time, however, I noticed something that I’d missed the first time. Which is not surprising, giving all the excitement and new information that was there. But the detail was something Han says in the beginning of the movie, after taking over the Millenium Falcon: that Luke was training Jedis. So, I think that Rey was one of the children Luke was working with and one of, if not the only survivor after Ren’s betrayal. I mean, the movie *says* that she was left behind on Jakku by her parents, but we never see it, so I wouldn’t take that to be the infallible truth about her past. It’s another one of those coincidences – an old dude with a map to Luke’s whereabouts just *happens* to be living in Rey’s vicinity? He calls Leia royalty in the first minutes of the film, so we know he and the Resistance go way back. We can also speculate that Leia knows exactly who Rey is based on the hug at the end. So I think the dude was keeping an eye on her, sort of like Obi-Wan was keeping an eye on Luke.
Please someone tell me of one jedi who did not go through training. I’m waiting. It doesn’t matter female or male it makes no sense. I guess it’s because she has a British accent and for that reason she is smarter then every other jedi that ever existed. Oh that has to be it. Really. What makes the star wars saga so great to me is the fact that the jedi have to go through a maturation process. But this know how to do everything thing you can (miss) me with that.
This is all just so incorrect… I mean look at the facts you are claiming Rey is hypercompetent when in reality she is just a force user. Luke never flew an X-Wing then blew up the Deathstar, Anikan never flew an N1 Fighter and blew up the droid command cruiser winning the battle of Naboo. The fact is she is no better or worse then the most powerful Jedi were in the beginning she is just discovering herself as they did. If anything look at how strong Luke was when fighting Darth Vader and the Emperor, look how strong Anikan was when the Jedi were at the height of their power against. She is nothing still in comparison to that she is only at the beginning.
On top of all that under the assumption she was trained and had her mind erased to protect her from Snoke and Ren akin to what the Old Republic did to Revan, she would grow very quickly once she felt the force at all and it would all come naturally.
I’m all for Rey being the coolest Star Wars character ever (male or female), but I too found it a bit too convenient for her to be so adept at everything, including the use of the Force, even when it’s been established that other powerful Force-users have had to learn how to use it (Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, etc.), and not be aware of it instantaneously.
I’ve seen the film 4 times. It was clearly presented in the interigation scene. When Kylo thought he had the upper hand reading Rey’s mind what he did was unlock hers. After she read his mind "You’re afraid you will never be as powerful as Darth Vader" and Kylo releases her mind…..hello….Ret realizes she can read minds thus asking the first order storm trooper to release her. After touching Luke / Anakin light saber she was thrown into a massive almost "download" event unlike ever scene in a Star Wars film. The force had "awaken" in her mind. Did Luke get training in order to get his lights aver out of the snow using the force on Hoth while being suspended upside down? No…..he just felt it. Remember in the end it’s just a movie, but it does help to watch it a few times to truly absorb all the information.
I don´t buy this. Don´t ask me to pay a movie ticket to see a broken story. Nobody told us this is a movie about Super Girl destroying the plot artifact. We don´t need a movie like this unless we are 10. life is not like that at all, everything costs something, energy and sacrifice. Luke´s plotline told us that. This one movie is a nonsense, our life is very hard and it takes a lot to accomplish our projects
If you are orphaned and have genetics with latent force powers you get to pick up many skills. She has to be self sufficient and more so than Luke. She has no aunt and uncle on a moisture farm to help her. She had to learn a language other than her own, learn to fix things, and learn to fight. Early 20th century and prior people were handy at many things. They had to fix things and be self-sufficient. My grandmother who lived with her three kids in the woods in the 1930s-1940s could hunt, cook, defend herself, fix things, take care of a homestead. Relative affluence has made a lot of people used to not having to have multiple skill sets or know what being self-sufficient is. Rey is not that spectacular for someone who had been on her own and have to do whatever she needs to survive.
When you know how to put together a computer, that is transferrable to other computers. If you learn a piece of software you can use what you know about that to navigate with new software. This fictional character used skills that she learned to survive. She had to get around in a craft that always needed repairs. She had to collect scrap and know enough about parts to know their worth. Believe it or not women are that capable in real life becaus they have to. She is bright, resilient, and solves problems.
I do not see the disbelief.
I honestly felt both she and Finn both learned everything so quickly and were almost immediately good at it. I mean both never wielded a light saber, but they Were able to fight with it on (what seemed like) an almost expert level
She is skilled at those things because she already had trainning as a Jedi, but she doesn’t remember that… Remember the scene where she touches the lightsaber for the first time? She had a flashback to her childhood, and who was there? Luke! C’mon, you all are thinking the same thing: She is Luke’s daughter.
So, a Star Wars character who knows more than one language is considered a flaw?
Let’s see, Han Solo knows a few languages – Wookie, Huttese, Rodian.
Lando could converse with Chewbacca and Nien Numb
Anakin was fluent in Huttese.
Its a galaxy full of different alien creatures, of course humanoids know multiple languages!!!
I have no problem with her being a professional scavenger, it seems like the thing to do on that planet considering they have a shop dedicated to it. She has to be a decent mechanic to be a good scavenger. How else are you gonna know what to take and sell? She’s got 10ish years under her belt to learn. As for being a pilot, Luke was good at riding the same sort of land speeder desert items and he was flying an X wing before the end of a New Hope and no one thought that was weird. Did you see that star destroyer she was scavenging from? She’s been doing that since the fall of the empire, of course she’s great at climbing and repelling. She’s probably fluent in a dozen languages, as is everyone in that planet/universe. She’s in a city that has dozens of species that she needs to communicate with to survive. It’s called immersion. When Luke is told they need to shoot a 2 meter exhaust port he scoffs at it cause he’s been shooting womp rats. So far Rey has a ton of similarities with Luke and reasons to be adept at some of them as well.
As for her ability to use the force? Maybe she was one of the new Jewish in
“A hero(ine) guided as much by intuition as cunning, driving by a longing to find home rather than to escape it?”
Lol, she’s a reactive character! She has no motivation, nothing drives her. She doesn’t even have a personality. She’s a high-skilled mechanic, pilot, fluent in several languages, who is still scavenging for food in Jakku because she’s waiting for her parents to come back home. Inspiring.
It is a problem if these writers can’t create a female character that is strong on her own without creating plot holes. Or even using logic. And it would still be a problem if she was a male. There’s no tension in this movie. She’s never hurt. She’s never in danger. She’s never wrong. She always solves every problem she faces.
This is a surperheroine character for comics, not for Star Wars. SW doesn’t have superheroes, it has characters who either grow or fall.
I agree that Rey is surprisingly skilled at a lot of things, but it makes sense that she would have a lot of time on her hands to develop those skills. And perhaps her learning curve is so quick simply because the writers just need to up the ante each film. The viewers don’t really want to watch rey training patiently for 3 movies.
What does make her, in my opinion, a believable character is that she is appropriately shocked and scared throughout her journey. I hate those modern ‘badass female’ roles who are completely fearless and cocky. Rey doesn’t do much on Jakku, but she’s really good at what she does, making her character believably skilled, adaptable, but still a little fearful.
Writer is a strong word for Max Landis
Hello!??! The movies is "Star Wars: THE FORCE AWAKENS". So, it seems to me that the Force has been asleep, so to speak. In Rey, it awakens. It’s been there all along, but it’s been dormant.
The Force, is all about "trusting your feelings," since she’s a female, she would have been socialized by society to be more in touch with her feelings then say, Luke was. Because of that, the force comes to her easier. Its not that she is better then Luke, its that she doesn’t have all the "men don’t feel," kind of societal blocks that Luke had to break through in order to use The Force. Plus I agree with the theory that she was probably being trained with the Jedi that Ren massacred as a very young child. So she already has some training, she just doesn’t remember it. When Ren mentions "The Force," to her, it triggers a childhood memory and she basically reaches back into her training…..
Socialized by what society? She lives alone in. Seclusion on an alien planet, going to town only for food.
One thing I haven’t seen mentioned yet: Rey knew to try to use the force to persuade the guards to release her because Kylo Ren had just tried to do it to her to get her to reveal Luke’s location. She’s sensitive to the force, so when Kylo tried – and failed – to get inside her head, and she was able to see into his, that connection felt comfortable to her and something she was able to use on others, especially others whose minds were weaker and who were being asked to do something that they resisted less than she resisted giving up her mythological hero to Kylo Ren.
Star Wars: The Over Analysis Awakens
Just pointing out that the whole "she didn’t know what a jedi mind trick was" argument is BS because it’s basically common knowledge that Jedi could perform mind tricks. Bato in the Phantom Menace knew about them. So did Jabba the Hutt. Hell, there was a group of martial artists that practiced techniques for resisting mind tricks. And considering that the scene RIGHT before she tricked the Storm Trooper Rey had a mental joust with Kylo Ren that ended in her invading HIS mind, I don’t consider it a stretch that she was able to pull that off.
Also half the skills on that list were things Rey would’ve needed to pick up to, hmm, I dunno, survive on Tatooine completely unaided for at least a decade.
I wish the author would have said it outright. Because the Jedi deal in feelings and intuition and females are naturally better at those qualities Rey is a faster study because she IS a female. She’ll also prob prove to be a stronger Jedi because of it as well.
Hyper-capable is a strong word. Let’s look at Han Solo; he can pilot and repair almost any starship; he’s got a preternatural sense of people’s intent; a crack shot; a military leader… etc. Sure he wasn’t force sensitive; but if he had been, you can bet that Han would have been force-persuading people across the galaxy.
Then look at Rey; a young woman who IS force sensitive, who has had to survive on willpower, smarts and guile for effectively her entire life. Plus she has had the time (and the need) to control her emotions, contemplate her life and has come to understand the importance of focus.
No-one complained when Anakin built 3CPO or his own pod racer. Is it really that surprising that someone who has been literally living on the edge would have acquired some survival skills? (like languages and tech-savvy).
Plus remember that Luke was a well-looked-after whiny teen; Anakin may have been a slave, but he still had a roof over his head, food, access to materials and his mother. Rey had none of those things.
The problem that people complaining about this character have is two-fold: 1st they have an issue with competent female characters; 2nd they have not seen the character in the context in which she was presented. There’s a whole bunch of establishment scenes in the film to really, really, Really underline just how close Rey’s existence is to the edge.
Therefore, if she is anywhere near as powerful as either Anakin or Luke then it is not only unsurprising that she is so capable; it should be expected.
"And while Landis and others may counter that their criticisms have nothing to do with gender, it is difficult not to notice that these objections are never raised when the same proves to be true of male characters"
What? Landis himself talked about male heroes getting worse like this. He even called her "A John Cena"!
I have just finished my third viewing of TFA, reading every review and critique in between. If Rey was Ray, we would all still be comparing his steep learning curve to Luke’s, because, well, they are both men. Luke was able to connect with the force sparingly at best until the end of Empire Strikes Back. He was able to deflect the training droid blindfolded with Obi Wan’s guidance, on his second attempt. He made the winning shot at the Death Star, With Obi Wan’s guidance, On his second attempt. On Hoth, he had a difficult time pulling his Lightsaber from the snow after waking up from being knocked out. Put Rey in that IDENTICAL situation, add 50 feet and a powerful force user (who can hold a laser bolt in mid air) also trying to retrieve the same lightsaber and she manages to succeed. If Fin had been the Jedi (as the marketing suggested) and he had accomplished the same feat, I would be equally as skeptical, but that is what JJ wants us to be, skeptical. I actually found it easier to believe that she won the following duel against Kylo Ren. Rey had shown to be competent with her staff on Jakku and Kylo was injured from Chewie’s crossbow blast (which had been showcased repeatedly as being a serious piece of firepower). Kylo twice pounded his wound with his fist to keep himself sharp, Fin was even able to make contact once, so Kylo wasn’t at his best, and JJ made a point of showing us that. If I appear to be a fan of the director, it’s because I am. The world demanded a Star Wars that reminded us of the Original Trilogy and he delivered. Minimal CGI, real sets, practical effects, and almost the same plot as A New Hope. JJ Abrams is a die hard fanboy and if the other fanboys think she is too good to be true, he would’ve too. Remember, this is STAR WARS we’re talking about, he had one shot to bring the franchise back to it’s former glory, I don’t believe that he would trade a single frame in his movie to win points with feminists (or anyone). Rey is special. I don’t know how, I have plenty of theories, but I don’t think we’ll be disappointed.
The comments are so much better than the article. God bless the internet for stepping up to explain with out immediately dismissing fandom as misogynistic.
Why are people so afraid to admit it’s just more evidence of ppor screenwriting and direction from jj abrams. This could have been a great story but just had way too many lame cliche Michael Bay type moments.
and let’s not get into John Boyega’s and Oscar Isaac’s absolutely terrible acting. We know they’re both capable of better, so this has to fall partially on the director.
I had the same issue with Finn holding his own in a light saber battle with a trained Jedi. It was annoying, nut because she is female but because we all know how the force w works. It didn’t fit. She only knew legends of Jedi. She is absolutely a Mary Sue. And I’ll add Poe was annoying as well. He seemed like a character from a 1930’s Zorro movie.
The force has always been about letting go of the mind and trusting one’s feelings/intuition. Can we fault Rey for already having this (dare I say typically female) advantage? I’m excited to see her connection with Luke play out in the next episode. I like the theory of her being a former student and her memory being wiped; the truth of her past is yet to be revealed. If the mirroring/repetition is to be continued, we could see some cool mentor training next episode. I’m sure Luke will find other means to challenge this young Jedi. We all have something to work on / improve.
As an aside, the part I found the most troubling in EVII was how Rey and Kylon Ren are separated at the end of the fight – very deus ex machina. However, it does have a nice parallel to the end of EIII when Obi Wan and Anakin are separated through supernatural forces.
I interpreted her "hyper-competence" to mean that she is in fact "the one" from the prophecy that all of the movies talk about. It wasn’t Anakin, it wasn’t Luke, it’s Rey.
..But as Gawker affiliated network writer points out.. article dropped.
So what I learned from this latest Star Wars movie is apparently anyone can do anything. Somebody should have told Harry Potter in the first book that he should just go kill Voldemort then because he had "intuition" and "drive". Who knows maybe I’ll beat lebron tomorrow one on one if I use my cunning enough. Honestly though I loved this movie until the end and when Rey defeated Kylo Ren I walked right out. Even Rey aside Fin was able to hold off Ren and even score a hit on him. Neither of them had had any training and wake up people this is a Sith Lord that they are fighting. In reality neither of them would have lasted a second. I get movies won’t be totally realistic but there’s no need to completely compromise reality.
She devalues the force. 20 seconds of self taught force training = several years of training by 800+ year old yoda for Luke. Even Vader as a child, who "came to be" because of the force needed many years of training. If someone found a spot on earth to EASILY and abundantly acquire gold it would lose value. That’s what happened with the force and with Jedi in this movie, it was severely disappointing. Also, Kylo turned into an idiot as soon as he tried fighting Rey, losing all his power and abilities you see in the beginning of the movie (stopping a blaster shot in mid air! Was pretty sick I have to admit).
she’s a kid who survive the killing of students by darth vader.
This article relies solely on the baseless and nauseating radical feminist assertion that we wouldn’t have a problem with Rey’s "hypercompetence" if she were male, instead of attempting to address the issue. For the record, I’m quite sure we WOULD have the same complaint if it were a male protagonist, because it’s not not believable given what we know from previous movies. Anakin had training, Luke had training, Rey did not. That’s all there is to it.
It’s precisely because feminist directors/producers feel the need to overcompensate when creating female protagonists that we have this problem in the first place. Take a look at Iron Man 3 for example, Tony Stark’s wife gets superpowers, and all of sudden she’s performing martial arts techniques. Maybe if movie creators actually took the time to show female protagonists putting in the same training their male counterparts do to get as good, instead of turning them into Mary Sue’s out of a desperate desire to perpetuate the idea that women are strong, we’d have more respect for their characters.
Jesus, Alex. Maybe you should stop watching children’s movies altogether. They are clearly getting you too agitated.
My main problem is with the OPness of the Heroes. And don’t tell me it’s just because Rey is a girl, because I have equal problems with Finn. I’ve seen some theories that Rey was really trained to be a Jedi at Luke’s school, and that her memories were erased/repressed. This is supposed to explain her Jedi Master-level use of the force? I think not. Point in case: every other Jedi ever, including the ‘Chosen One.’ Sure, Anakin and Luke had some latent force sensitivity before training, usually limited to things like better aim or faster piloting reflexes. Going toe to toe with Sith Lords who have killed many Jedi? No. Rey is what, 15-16 years old? Luke was at least three years older than that and when after he picks up a lightsaber and even gets an ex-Jedi mentor, he usually ends up worse off in fights. Obi Wan can use the force to influence the weak minded: I’m okay with that, not because he’s a man, but because he’s been a Jedi Master for several decades. Kylo Ren is supposedly a very powerful dark side user, who has apparently wiped out an entire Jedi Order, and can use the force in many powerful ways, not to mention being in the direct lineage of Darth Vader. He gets his mind by Rey. I mean come on! If she’s going to be that powerful with the force now, wait until she gets some training/ gets here memories back! She might as well be Star Wars god! And don’t tell be that Kylo Ren has a weak mind. Because that would be more BS than the Star Wars universe could contain. On that note, that very powerful Sith Lord? Actually has to really lightsaber duel someone to beat him. Who is this person? A generic clone trooper who’s never used a lightsaber before. So what is he’s a soldier? He’s an infantry trooper, who usually fires a blaster. It’s not really a big deal when he quickly masters different spaceship turboblasters, it can’t be that different, right? But a lightsaber? Imagine if a modern era soldier picked up a sword and used it for combat. Yes, they’d be more effective than the average Joe against a master swordsman, but they wouldn’t need an entire duel to finish the fight. One or two swings would decide it. Imagine if any Sith Lord in the SW movies had met Luke or Anakin when they were first introduced. Would they be a fitting opponent? I don’t know, maybe there’s a good reason that Rey is a more powerful Jedi than anyone else, I just can’t see it.
Rey is TOO DAMN perfect. Lucasfilm might as well put her on a pedestal. She was too adept at too many things without any real training.
Worse, she is not that interesting as a character. I can say the same about Dameron Poe, who made a rather boring and ideal heroic type.
["ut the detail was something Han says in the beginning of the movie, after taking over the Millenium Falcon: that Luke was training Jedis. So, I think that Rey was one of the children Luke was working with and one of, if not the only survivor after Ren’s betrayal. I mean, the movie *says* that she was left behind on Jakku by her parents, but we never see it, so I wouldn’t take that to be the infallible truth about her past."]
This doesn’t really work with me, considering that she has no memories of any Jedi training.
We all agree that it makes no sense and it kills the spirit of the movies, not to mention culture or religion. It is no wonder that George Lucas was pushed aside for criticising. This is another conception of "the Force" and vandalism of the Star Wars culture.
It is a sci-fi movie that includes magic and use of names and concepts of Star Wars. Simply should have been called Star Wars : The SuperForce Awakens so that people know what they get into while thinking of seing a continuation of Lucas’ work.
Only George know the key logic of the Force, that he did not sell.
This article did absolutely nothing to explain away. In fact, right after they said they were doing away with the term Mary-Sue they had a few sentences that made me identify her as one more than ever.
Dismissing valid criticism by hiding behind the tired old "you’re sexist!" ad hominem is lazy.
There’s no way she should be able to use the force that proficiently without any training and there’s no way she should defeat someone trained with both the force and a lightsaber after being thrown into a tree.
It just suspends disbelief.
A lot of people here can’t suspend their beliefs watching a space fantasy? Rey and the force aren’t real, Rey is good with the force because the story required her to be.
Most critics of Rey, base her off of what we’ve seen of Luke and Anakin – the only two young, Force-sensitive people we’ve seen through training. Luke was probably about the same age as Rey – however, he led a much more sheltered, stable life, and still managed to be a naturally impressive pilot on his own. Anakin was much younger, had at least some semblance of family, but still had the natural ability of a pilot, *plus* the ability to build C-3PO.
But Rey? Unlike the other two – all she had to depend on was herself, and the only way she could survive, was to improve her skills – and trust her feelings/intuition. So the main obstacle in Luke’s training, was something she was already comfortable with.
Even then, and unlike the other two, we hardly ever saw Rey do things well from the start. Despite her technical know-how, her first actual attempt at flying was almost painful to watch, it took her 3 attempts to get a single stormtrooper to release her bonds, and even her first attempt at using a lightsaber, against an injured Ren, almost ended before it began. Even against the two goons that attempted to steal BB-8, she didn’t even look that impressive at first, with a simple staff.
People complain that she did too many things well; but in reality, we saw her struggle more than both Anakin and Luke combined, in the process.
As a follow up to my earlier comment. And now seeing it a 5th time ( half decent cam version leaked online), I have a solid theory about everything that has happened. Luke is manipulating the entire situation from the start. My first clue was R2-D2 explicably turning on at the exact moment of Rey’s return. In Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader was able to Force Choke Admiral Ozzel through space (how far he was away is arguable, but it’s safe to say it could be thousands of miles). Yoda told Luke that the size of the X Wing doesn’t matter. So distance and size are relative to the Force? What’s to say Luke can’t manipulate the force anywhere in the Galaxy? It seems to be the only obvious answer for R2 D2, Luke was could feel Rey had arrived at the Resistance base for the first time, and turned R2 back on. Apply this rationale to the rest of the movie and it begins to answer a lot of questions. This article is right, Rey does seem almost bewildered by her own abilities, could Luke be the small voice in her head telling her "Fly the Falcon into the old Star Destroyer" like Obi Wan instructed Luke from beyond the grave during the first Death Star attack? In Maz’s temple, the Lightsaber called to Rey, but in the Original Trilogy (which is all the source material I am using) I have never seen a single Lightsaber do that, but Luke could have been leading her to his father’s weapon which he had lost decades before. When Kylo first tried to retrieve Luke’s Lightsaber from the snow something stopped him, (Rey was standing behind him, if it were a battle between the two it would’ve at least budged in their general direction ) could that be Luke stopping it from falling into the wrong hands? If this is we’ll be hearing a different tune from feminists in 2017, "Oh, so Rey can only accomplish something with the help of a man?!" and my response will be "If Rey was Ray, you wouldn’t have a problem with it."
I meant "inexplicably"
Hidden at the end of the rathtars scene is something I believe most people missed. When Fin gets caught by a rathtar, Rey attempts to save him. Her FIRST instinct is to hold out her hand, and you can hear the sound effect of a "force push" among the other noises. The rathtar instantly retreats. Then she goes to the console and closes the door between the rathtar and Fin. A lightning quick, Jedi-reflex sort of thing to do. Then when Fin says, "It would’ve got me, but the door…" Rey just cuts him off and says, "That was lucky!" Doesn’t this indicate that Rey already has some knowledge of her powers (if not the Force) and that she is hiding something from the other characters & the audience? It was a pretty blatant part of the movie most people ignore.
Maybe Han and Leia had twins just like Anakin and Padme. After Ben became Ren they left Rey on Jakku to hide her from Snoke. Kinda like Luke and Leia being separated to protect them from Darth Sidious.
While this article was good and concise, the comments added to it show once more how misogynist the majority of SW fanbase really is – whiny males who don’t grant a female main character the same kind of "specialness" as they would her male counterpart (Luke). Why is it that a female character who shows proficiency that exceeds the norm is seen as a "mary sue" who is "too unrealistic" for a franchise based in a universe where a semi-mythical force empowers people, when every single other male character exhibiting those same special traits is treated a hero? Rey is the perfect 21st century mirror image of Luke – she’s strong, self-efficient, and exactly the kind of "unrealistic" movie hero as a franchise like SW needs. And more than that: she’s exactly the kind of counterpart necessary to balance out Kylo Ren’s whiny, childish tantrums. In that sense, she embodies everything that we’re fighting for in the 21st century, while Kylo Ren is an exact metaphor for every foot-stomping, whiny, butthurt male SW fan complaining about the main character being a girl, about John Boyega being an integral part of the cast, "enraged fans" running racist and misogynist campaigns to ensure SW remains a remnant of the past and not part of the future. Fortunately, they’re not a match for Rey and her crewmates.
Because…. She’s the chosen one….
Bob’s comments above give a convincing explanation to Rey’s spontaneous/advanced use of the Force. Never in the long spanning history of Star Wars has any novice Force sensitive achieved this feat except Rey. I’ve theorized possibilities as to this sudden powerful awakening but It’s all mental masturbation until we get clarification in part VIII. The truth is that Kylo Ren was FAR more powerful and FAR more training in the Jedi/Sith arts than any known individual (except Snoke and Luke). Rey is an awesome character, but no match for Ren. She should not have defeated him in that final fight. It’s so unbelievable that it practically ruined the movie for me. Even with Rey’s theorized early life training and Ren’s bowcaster wound she would literally be no match for him. He would have had his way with her, forcing her to turn to the dark side or breaking her. On the same note, Rey’s mind trick stunt performed on Ren and that Trooper guard is a highly advanced move that takes Jedi years to learn and master. She does it instantly (Not believable). I could keep going. Part VIII better have answers for us SW fans.
I love awesome female Heroes. I appreciate the female warrior.
With that said: Rey is the first Mary Sue character ever portrayed in Star Wars. It’s unprecedented. This one thing may have ruined the new Star Wars series.
Actually she says "I THINK I can handle myself" to which he retorts. "I Know you do" rather than than "I know you can".
And I had the same objection over Ren’s character to being so powerful (being able to read minds when no other Jedi / Sith has been able to). It has nothing to do with gender. This article is utter nonsense.
The Originals and the Prequels set a precedent. If youre gifted with the force, you will natually be better at doing things. Luke and Anakin had ridiculous skills for a farmer and slave, respectively. Anakin, the 8 year old, spoke multiple languages, was a master at robotics and mechanical engineering, and was a professional pod racer. Luke spoke multiple languages, was a skilled pilot, an excellent shot with a blaster, and managed to escape the death star. But now that a woman cam do all these things, she is conveniently called mary-sue? C’mon bruh.
Agree with Kevin. I don’t buy the author’s argument that she simply "trusts her feelings" more. And Fin? I mean, come on. Dude’s likeable enough, but for him to take on Kylo Ren, having come from a Storm Trooper background, is ridiculous. That, and Kylo Ren’s overly emotional "Traitor!" statement before the duel is also a little over the top; he’s a lowly Storm Trooper bro. Your expectations of him are way too high.
Bad character development is not a feature, it’s laziness. Much of the Star Wars universe can be compared to a monk’s journey, an obvious source of the Jedi, and just like a monk’s training, it takes time to master, something Rey apparently didn’t need. She wasn’t the only rushed character in the movie, Finn and Poe were never developed either, and Captain Phasma was a total waste. The weakness comes from rushing the plot forward from action sequence to action sequence and ignoring the time in between. As for her being female, I honestly believe using that as a defense is a cop out. This is a time of Aryas, Katnisses, and of Furiosas. Strong female characters are common, well done, and entertaining. Giving Rey a free pass because she’s female is an injustice to the character and an injustice to the art of film making. The unfortunate truth is that much of the movie reeked of board room meetings rather than writers guild get togethers, and does not bode well for the future of film when compared with television. Hopefully Rian can fix all three characters and give them the movie they deserve.
What never seems to be mentioned is the scene from "Empire Strikes Back" when Yoda tells Luke he fails because he doesn’t believe. Rey believes.
I always assumed that Rey was a Jedi padawan and I think Naerwenya hit everything spot on (and now that Bob mentions it – her outfit seems to very much confirm this)I was fine with her ‘natural’ force development oddly enough – after all, musical and math prodigies can self teach (not always but it does happen)(at the very least I can suspend belief on that). What was painful was her technical skill set(s) – anyone can swing a sword but to win takes a huge amount of EXPERIENCE (not natural abilities or gifts) – and I had a bigger problem with Finn than Rey on this but both would have been a joke with a saber in their hands – think Sam Tarly when he joins the Night’s Watch but I also fence and know…). Likewise killing with a gun during a heated battle…. Also her scavenging for parts is a very different type of mechanical knowledge than keeping a running Millennium Falcon running – much less expertly piloting. Yes there seem to be some back story of Rey’s time on Jakku and knowledge of the Falcon in particular; however, how many times would someone have allowed a ‘lowlife scavenger’ to pilot the Falcon, or any vehicle, in the past… what did Spock say in Wrath of Khan? He is highly intelligent but lacks experience… yeah, exactly. Personally I have larger issues tied to ex machete droid awakenings and star maps which Luke apparently used Microsoft Paint to free-hand click and cut out a Czechoslovakia shaped piece out of – with jig-saw edges and everything (because coordinates aren’t good enough for missing piece placement or anything) and Luke couldn’t just delete the system or quadrant in question a-la Count Dooku via clone army Kamino. No, now star charts have puzzle edges… and the earth cracking open and splitting at just that place, at just that time – why! Why such hack job antics – sob*
Nice apology, but it’s still the biggest flaw in the movie. Too convenient by a half. It’s not earned. It’s cheap. This character ruined The Force Awakens for me.
It WAS a problem when Jake Lloyd did it. Who ignored that? Stop the insecure lies. This problem (one of many) is even more ridiculous in Force Awakens. If you have to balance the entire movie on speculative guesses and sequels, that’s poor writing.
"she is, in effect, one of us…and put yourself into the mix". In other words, a Mary Sue. It was a also a problem with Finn in THIS movie. Are we not supposed to say anything unless the character is white male? Everyone is a deity unless they’re a white male now?
yeah. like the guy said above me.. i think she was one of the children trained by luke.. she just doesnt remember.. she clearly has had training in the jedi ways… but like .. repressed memorys
LOL. You’re such a cuck. I dislike Rey for the same reasons I dislike Superman and Batman for being invincible boring superhero types. Rey is privileged for being female.
If anything Poe Dameron would be the analog to Leia. Rebel gets caught, sends droid to get help, rescued by someone in a trooper outfit(whose name is actually the old cell Leia was kept in), cracks wise to bad guys, probably the best hair in the movie hands down, that dude is Leia.
"…you look around that room and you see the whitest fucking room in the history of time. It’s just unbelievably white. And I just thought, we’re casting this show and we have an opportunity to do anything we want, why not cast the show with actors of color?" JJ Abrams on the casting for the new film.
Tell me again that this isn’t politically driven in some way…
Right. Not to mention the fact that the movie is practically forcing Rey and Finn to get together – just to make it seem like they care about diversity.
I’m not sure what all the concern about Rey’s abilities is. It seems obvious to me. Kylo Ren mind-melded with Rey to get information from her. During the process, Rey, being innately stronger with the Force than Ren, took partial control over him and revealed his innermost fear, of not having power equal to his Grandfather, Darth Vader. Also during this process, Rey learned many things about the Force from Kylo Ren directly through the mind-meld. The knowledge and skills she displays later are the direct result of this mental exchange. She knows Jedi mind tricks because Kylo Ren knows them. And she knows that she is more powerful when she is calm and at peace, even in the middle of a lightsaber duel, because Ren knows this. You can see her "letting go" before she defeats Ren. She knows these things because Ren was taught these things by Luke Skywalker before abandoning Luke and turning on the Jedi order. To me, this was obvious.
I would argue that Rey’s hyper abilities are more a flaw of JJ’s style. In his Star Trek movies he made nearly every character an uber version of themselves. JJ likes to have his characters be extremely knowledgable and experts at what they do. Uhura is not just a comms officer, she’s a super expert at alien dialect and translation. Scotty knows everything about everything regarding engineering. Chekov knows how to beam people falling at fast rates of speed. It goes on and on.
In TFA, Finn immediately talks about Tie Fighter tracking and Stormtrooper helmet deficiencies. Rey does seem to know everything about everything too. She knows all the little details regarding things that were done to the Falcon, which seems like pretty odd if she spends every day scavenging.
I think the Super-Rey abilities is completely about JJ’s character style and nothing more.
I wouldn’t have a problem with Rey’s hypercompetence if it wasn’t for the fact she’s the most bland main character I’ve seen in a film in a long, long time. You can say Luke is a “Mary Sue”, but at least he has a good personality.
How about people are sick of political agendas being pushed on them through their faviorte films. People complain about male characters being too perfect also. So Star Wars is good because it’s diverse? Why not make an alien female the hero or a male alien. It just has to be a white female with a black males friend/potential love interest, while everyone’s favorite male characters gets stuck like a pig and the Mary Sue female character gets the most iconic ship and light saber from the two most important characters in the series? Please don’t tell me I’m a sexist or racist for pointing this out. I’m just tired of these memes. If pop culture is so obsessed with “diversifying” everything now then at least they can do it in an interesting manner. Also it’s really cowardly for these directors and writers to make a stand for “minorities” and women now that it’s cool. Great female leads have existed in better movies and stories before, but no one cared or paid attention because it was the cool hip thing to do. You people are so predictable and lame. I could write a better female lead, minority sidekick, and diverse cast without copying a new hope, or using political and social trends and memes to get it done. Movies trash with the exception of the score and cinemotography.