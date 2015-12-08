The Complete 2016 Sundance Film Festival Lineup



PREMIERES

A showcase of world premieres of some of the most highly

anticipated narrative films of the coming year.

"Agnus Dei" / France, Poland (Director: Anne Fontaine,

Screenwriters: Sabrina N. Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer) — 1945 Poland:

Mathilde, a young French doctor, is on a mission to help World War II

survivors. When a nun seeks her assistance in helping several pregnant nuns in

hiding, who are unable to reconcile their faith with their pregnancies,

Mathilde becomes their only hope. Cast:

Lou de Laâge, Agata Kulesza, Agata Buzek, Vincent Macaigne, Joanna Kulig,

Katarzyna Dabrowska. World Premiere

"Ali & Nino" / United Kingdom (Director: Asif Kapadia,

Screenwriter: Christopher Hampton) — Muslim prince Ali and Georgian aristocrat

Nino have grown up in the Russian province of Azerbaijan. Their tragic love

story sees the outbreak of the First World War and the world’s struggle for

Baku’s oil. Ultimately they must choose to fight for their country’s

independence or for each other. Cast:

Adam Bakri, Maria Valverde, Mandy Patinkin, Connie Nielsen, Riccardo Scamarcio,

Homayoun Ershadi. World Premiere

"Captain Fantastic" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Matt

Ross) — Deep in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, a father devoted to

raising his six kids with a rigorous physical and intellectual education is

forced to leave his paradise and re-enter society, beginning a journey that

challenges his idea of what it means to be a parent. Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Frank Langella, George MacKay, Kathryn Hahn,

Steve Zahn, Ann Dowd. World Premiere

"Certain Women" / U.S.A. (Director: Kelly Reichardt,

Screenwriter: Kelly Reichardt based on stories by Maile Meloy) — The lives of

three woman intersect in small-town America, where each is imperfectly blazing

a trail. Cast: Laura Dern, Kristen

Stewart, Michelle Williams, James Le Gros, Jared Harris, Lily Gladstone. World

Premiere

"Complete Unknown" / U.S.A. (Director: Joshua Marston,

Screenwriters: Joshua Marston, Julian Sheppard) — When Tom and his wife host a

dinner party to celebrate his birthday, one of their friends brings a date

named Alice. Tom is convinced he knows her, but she’s going by a different name

and a different biography—and she’s not acknowledging that she knows him. Cast: Rachel Weisz, Michael Shannon, Kathy

Bates, Danny Glover. World Premiere

"Frank & Lola" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Matthew

Ross) — A psychosexual noir love story—set in Las Vegas and Paris—about love,

obsession, sex, betrayal, revenge and, ultimately, the search for redemption. Cast: Michael Shannon, Imogen Poots, Michael

Nyqvist, Justin Long, Emmanuelle Devos, Rosanna Arquette. World Premiere

"The Fundamentals of Caring" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:

Rob Burnett) — Having suffered a tragedy, Ben becomes a caregiver to earn

money. His first client, Trevor, is a hilarious 18-year-old with muscular

dystrophy. One paralyzed emotionally, one paralyzed physically, Ben and Trevor

hit the road, finding hope, friendship, and Dot in this funny and touching

inspirational tale. Cast: Paul Rudd, Craig

Roberts, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Ehle, Megan Ferguson, Frederick Weller. World Premiere. CLOSING NIGHT FILM

"The Hollars" / U.S.A. (Director: John Krasinski, Screenwriter:

Jim Strouse) — Aspiring New York City artist John Hollar returns to his Middle

America hometown on the eve of his mother’s brain surgery. Joined by his

girlfriend, eight months pregnant with their first child, John is forced to

navigate the crazy world he left behind. Cast:

John Krasinski, Anna Kendrick, Margo Martindale, Richard Jenkins, Sharlto

Copley, Charlie Day. World Premiere

"Hunt for the Wilderpeople" / New Zealand (Director and

screenwriter: Taika Waititi) — Ricky is a defiant young city kid who finds

himself on the run with his cantankerous foster uncle in the wild New Zealand

bush. A national manhunt ensues, and the two are forced to put aside their

differences and work together to survive in this heartwarming adventure comedy.

Cast: Julian Dennison, Sam Neill, Rima Te

Wiata, Rachel House, Oscar Kightley. World Premiere

"Indignation" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: James Schamus)

— It’s 1951, and among the new arrivals at Winesburg College in Ohio are the

son of a kosher butcher from New Jersey and the beautiful, brilliant daughter

of a prominent alum. For a brief moment, their lives converge in this

emotionally soaring film based on the novel by Philip Roth. Cast: Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon, Tracy

Letts, Linda Emond, Danny Burstein, Ben Rosenfield. World Premiere

"Little Men" / U.S.A. (Director: Ira Sachs, Screenwriters:

Mauricio Zacharias & Ira Sachs) — When 13-year-old Jake’s grandfather dies, his family

moves back into their old Brooklyn home. There, Jake befriends Tony, whose

single Chilean mother runs the shop downstairs. As their friendship deepens,

however, their families are driven apart by a battle over rent, and the boys

respond with a vow of silence. Cast: Greg

Kinnear, Jennifer Ehle, Paulina Garcia, Theo Taplitz, Michael Barbieri. World

Premiere

"Love & Friendship" / Ireland, France, Netherlands (Director

and screenwriter: Whit Stillman) — From Jane Austen’s novella, the beautiful

and cunning Lady Susan Vernon visits the estate of her in-laws to wait out

colorful rumors of her dalliances and to find husbands for herself and her

daughter. Two young men, handsome Reginald DeCourcy and wealthy Sir James

Martin, severely complicate her plans. Cast:

Kate Beckinsale, Chloë Sevigny, Xavier Samuel, Emma

Greenwell, Tom Bennett, Stephen Fry. World Premiere

"Manchester by the Sea" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:

Kenneth Lonergan) — After his older brother passes away, Lee Chandler is forced

to return home to care for his 16-year-old nephew. There he is compelled to

deal with a tragic past that separated him from his family and the community

where he was born and raised. Cast: Casey

Affleck, Michelle Williams, Lucas Hedges, Kyle Chandler. World Premiere

"Mr. Pig" / Mexico (Director: Diego Luna, Screenwriters: Augusto

Mendoza, Diego Luna) — On a mission to sell his last remaining prize hog and

reunite with old friends, an aging farmer abandons his foreclosed farm and

journeys to Mexico. After smuggling in the hog, his estranged daughter shows

up, forcing them to face their past and embark on an adventurous road trip

together. Cast: Danny Glover, Maya

Rudolph, José María Yazpik, Joel Murray, Angélica Aragón, Gabriela Araujo.

World Premiere

"Sing Street" / Ireland (Director and screenwriter: John Carney)

— A boy growing up in Dublin during the ’80s escapes his strained family life

and tough new school by starting a band to win the heart of a beautiful and

mysterious girl. Cast: Ferdia

Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton, Jack Reynor, Aidan Gillen, Mark McKenna. World

Premiere

"Sophie and the Rising Sun" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:

Maggie Greenwald) — In a small Southern town in the autumn of 1941, Sophie’s

lonely life is transformed when an Asian man arrives under mysterious

circumstances. Their love affair becomes the lightning rod for long-buried

conflicts that erupt in bigotry and violence with the outbreak of World War ll.

Cast: Julianne Nicholson, Margo

Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Takashi Yamaguchi, Diane Ladd, Joel Murray.

World Premiere. SALT LAKE CITY GALA

FILM

"Wiener-Dog" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Todd Solondz) —

This film tells several stories featuring people who find their life inspired

or changed by one particular dachshund, who seems to be spreading comfort and

joy. Cast: Greta Gerwig, Kieran Culkin,

Danny DeVito, Ellen Burstyn, Julie Delpy, Zosia Mamet. World Premiere

DOCUMENTARY

PREMIERES

Renowned filmmakers and films about far-reaching subjects

comprise this section highlighting our ongoing commitment to documentaries.

"Eat That Question—Frank Zappa in His Own Words" / France, Germany (Director: Thorsten

Schütte) — This entertaining encounter with the premier of sonic avant-garde is

acidic, fun-poking, and full of rich and rare archival footage. This

documentary bashes favorite Zappa targets and dashes a few myths about the man

himself. World Premiere

"Film Hawk" / U.S.A. (Directors:

JJ Garvine, Tai Parquet) — Trace Bob Hawk’s early years as the young gay child

of a Methodist minister to his current career as a consultant on some of the

most influential independent films of our time. World Premiere

"LO AND BEHOLD, Reveries of the Connected World" / U.S.A.

(Director: Werner Herzog) — Does the internet dream of itself? Explore the

horizons of the connected world. World

Premiere

"Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures" / U.S.A. (Directors: Fenton

Bailey, Randy Barbato) — This examination of Robert Mapplethorpe’s outrageous

life is led by the artist himself, speaking with brutal honesty in a series of

rediscovered interviews about his passions. Intimate revelations from friends,

family, and lovers shed new light on this scandalous artist who ignited a

culture war that still rages on. World

Premiere

"Maya Angelou And Still I Rise" / U.S.A.

(Directors: Bob Hercules, Rita Coburn Whack) — The remarkable story of Maya

Angelou — iconic writer, poet, actress and activist whose life has intersected

some of the most profound moments in recent American history. World Premiere

"Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall" / U.S.A.

(Director: Spike Lee) — Catapulted by the success of his first major solo

project, Off the Wall, Michael Jackson

went from child star to King of Pop. This film explores the seminal album, with

rare archival footage and interviews from those who were there and those whose

lives its success and legacy impacted. World

Premiere

"Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You" / U.S.A. (Directors:

Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady) — How did a poor Jewish kid from Connecticut bring

us Archie Bunker and become one of the most successful television producers

ever? Norman Lear brought provocative subjects like war, poverty, and prejudice

into 120 million homes every week. He proved that social change was possible

through an unlikely prism: laughter. World

Premiere. DAY ONE FILM

"Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper" / U.S.A.

(Director: Liz Garbus) — Gloria Vanderbilt and her son Anderson Cooper each

tell the story of their past and present, their loves and losses, and reveal

how some family stories have the tendency to repeat themselves in the most

unexpected ways. World Premiere

"Resilience" / U.S.A. (Director: James Redford) — This film

chronicles the birth of a new movement among pediatricians, therapists,

educators, and communities using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles

of violence, addiction, and disease. These professionals help break the cycles

of adversity by daring to talk about the effects of divorce, abuse, and

neglect. World Premiere



"Richard Linklater—dream is destiny" / U.S.A. (Directors: Louis

Black, Karen Bernstein) — This is an unconventional look at a fiercely

independent style of filmmaking that arose in the 1990s from Austin, Texas,

outside the studio system. The film blends rare archival footage with journals,

exclusive interviews with Linklater on and off set, and clips from "Slacker," "Dazed and Confused," "Boyhood," and more. World Premiere

"Under the Gun" / U.S.A. (Director: Stephanie Soechtig) — The

Sandy Hook massacre was considered a watershed moment in the national debate on

gun control, but the body count at the hands of gun violence has only

increased. Through the lens of the victims’ families, as well as pro-gun

advocates, we examine why our politicians have failed to act. World Premiere

"Unlocking the Cage" / U.S.A. (Directors: Chris Hegedus, Donn

Alan Pennebaker) — Follow animal rights lawyer Steven Wise in his unprecedented

challenge to break down the legal wall that separates animals from humans. By

filing the first lawsuit of its kind, Wise seeks to transform a chimpanzee from

a "thing" with no rights to a "person" with basic legal

protection. World Premiere

U.S. DRAMATIC

COMPETITION

Presenting the world premieres of 16 narrative feature

films, the Dramatic Competition offers Festivalgoers a first look at

groundbreaking new voices in American independent film.

"As You Are" / U.S.A. (Director: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte,

Screenwriters: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, Madison Harrison) — As You Are is the telling and retelling of a relationship between

three teenagers as it traces the course of their friendship through a

construction of disparate memories prompted by a police investigation. Cast: Owen Campbell, Charlie Heaton, Amandla

Stenberg, John Scurti, Scott Cohen, Mary Stuart Masterson. World Premiere

"The Birth of a Nation" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Nate

Parker) — Set against the antebellum South, this story follows Nat Turner, a

literate slave and preacher, whose financially strained owner, Samuel Turner,

accepts an offer to use Nat’s preaching to subdue unruly slaves.

After witnessing countless atrocities against fellow slaves, Nat devises a plan

to lead his people to freedom. Cast: Nate

Parker, Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, Jackie Earle Haley, Gabrielle Union, Mark

Boone Jr. World Premiere

"Christine" / U.S.A. (Director: Antonio Campos, Screenwriter:

Craig Shilowich) — In 1974, a female TV news reporter aims for high standards

in life and love in Sarasota, Florida. Missing her mark is not an option. This

story is based on true events. Cast:

Rebecca Hall, Michael C. Hall, Maria Dizzia, Tracy Letts, J. Smith-Cameron.

World Premiere

"Equity" / U.S.A. (Director: Meera Menon, Screenwriter: Amy Fox)

— A female investment banker, fighting to get a promotion at her competitive

Wall Street firm, leads a controversial tech IPO in the post-financial-crisis

world, where regulations are tight but pressure to bring in big money remains

high. Cast: Anna Gunn, James Purefoy,

Sarah Megan Thomas, Alysia Reiner. World

Premiere

"The Free World" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jason Lew)

— Following his release from a brutal stretch in prison for crimes he didn’t

commit, Mo is struggling to adapt to life on the outside. When his world

collides with Doris, a mysterious woman with a violent past, he decides to risk

his newfound freedom to keep her in his life. Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Elisabeth Moss, Octavia Spencer, Sung Kang, Waleed

Zuaiter. World Premiere

"Goat" / U.S.A. (Director: Andrew Neel, Screenwriters: David

Gordon Green, Andrew Neel, Michael Roberts) — Reeling from a terrifying

assault, a 19-year-old boy pledges his brother’s fraternity in an attempt to

prove his manhood. What happens there, in the name of "brotherhood,"

tests both the boys and their relationship in brutal ways. Cast: Nick Jonas, Ben Schnetzer, Virginia Gardner, Danny Flaherty,

Austin Lyon. World Premiere

"The Intervention" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Clea

DuVall) — A weekend getaway for four couples takes a sharp turn when one of the

couples discovers the entire trip was orchestrated to host an intervention on

their marriage. Cast: Melanie Lynskey,

Cobie Smulders, Alia Shawkat, Clea DuVall, Natasha Lyonne, Ben Schwartz. World

Premiere

"Joshy" / U.S.A.

(Director and screenwriter: Jeff Baena) — Josh treats what would have been his

bachelor party as an opportunity to reconnect with his friends. Cast: Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, Alex

Ross Perry, Nick Kroll, Brett Gelman, Jenny Slate. World Premiere

"Lovesong" / U.S.A. (Director: So Yong Kim, Screenwriters: So

Yong Kim, Bradley Rust Gray) — Neglected by her husband, Sarah embarks on an

impromptu road trip with her young daughter and her best friend, Mindy. Along

the way, the dynamic between the two friends intensifies before circumstances

force them apart. Years later, Sarah attempts to rebuild their intimate

connection in the days before Mindy’s wedding. Cast: Jena Malone, Riley Keough, Brooklyn Decker, Amy Seimetz, Ryan

Eggold, Rosanna Arquette. World Premiere



"Morris from America" / U.S.A., Germany (Director and

screenwriter: Chad Hartigan) — Thirteen-year-old Morris, a hip-hop loving

American, moves to Heidelberg, Germany, with his father. In this completely

foreign land, he falls in love with a local girl, befriends his German

tutor-turned-confidant, and attempts to navigate the unique trials and

tribulations of adolescence. Cast:

Markees Christmas, Craig Robinson, Carla Juri, Lina Keller, Jakub Gierszał,

Levin Henning. World Premiere



and screenwriter: Chris Kelly) — A struggling comedy writer, fresh from

breaking up with his boyfriend, moves to Sacramento to help his sick mother.

Living with his conservative father and younger sisters, David feels like a

stranger in his childhood home. As his mother worsens, he tries to convince

everyone (including himself) he’s "doing okay." Cast: Jesse Plemons, Molly Shannon, Bradley Whitford, Maude Apatow,

Zach Woods, June Squibb. World

Premiere. DAY ONE FILM "Other People" / U.S.A. (Directorand screenwriter: Chris Kelly) — A struggling comedy writer, fresh frombreaking up with his boyfriend, moves to Sacramento to help his sick mother.Living with his conservative father and younger sisters, David feels like astranger in his childhood home. As his mother worsens, he tries to convinceeveryone (including himself) he’s "doing okay." "Southside With You" /

U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Richard Tanne) — Southside With You is a chronicle of the summer afternoon in 1989

when the future president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, wooed

his future First Lady on an epic first date across Chicago’s South Side. Cast: Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers, Vanessa

Bell Calloway. World Premiere "Spa Night" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:

Andrew Ahn) — A young Korean-American man works to reconcile his obligations to

his struggling immigrant family with his burgeoning sexual desires in the

underground world of gay hookups at Korean spas in Los Angeles. Cast: Joe Seo, Haerry Kim, Youn Ho Cho, Tae

Song, Ho Young Chung, Linda Han. World Premiere "Swiss Army Man" / U.S.A. (Directors and screenwriters: Daniel

Scheinert, Daniel Kwan) — Hank, a hopeless man stranded in the wild, discovers

a mysterious dead body. Together the two embark on an epic journey to get home.

As Hank realizes the body is the key to his survival, this once-suicidal man is

forced to convince a dead body that life is worth living. Cast: Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. World Premiere "Tallulah" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Sian Heder) — A

rootless young woman takes a toddler from a wealthy, negligent mother and

passes the baby off as her own in an effort to protect her. This decision

connects and transforms the lives of three very different women. Cast: Ellen Page, Allison Janney, Tammy Blanchard,

Evan Jonigkeit, Uzo Aduba. World Premiere

"White Girl" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Elizabeth Wood)

— Summer, New York City: A college student goes to extremes to get her drug

dealer boyfriend out of jail. Cast:

Morgan Saylor, Brian ‘Sene’ Marc, Justin Bartha, Chris Noth, India Menuez,

Adrian Martinez. World Premiere U.S. DOCUMENTARY

COMPETITION

Sixteen world-premiere American documentaries that

illuminate the ideas, people, and events that shape the present day. "Audrie & Daisy" / U.S.A. (Directors: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk)

— After two high school girls in different towns are sexually assaulted by boys

they consider friends, online bullying leads each girl to attempt suicide.

Tragically, one dies. Assault in the social media age is explored from the

perspectives of the girls and boys involved, as well as their torn-apart

communities. World Premiere "Author: The JT LeRoy Story" / U.S.A. (Director: Jeff Feuerzeig)

— As the definitive look inside the mysterious case of 16-year-old literary

sensation JT LeRoy—a creature so perfect for his time that if he didn’t exist,

someone would have had to invent him—this is the strangest story about story

ever told. World Premiere "The Bad Kids" / U.S.A. (Directors: Keith Fulton, Lou Pepe) — At

a remote Mojave Desert high school, extraordinary educators believe that

empathy and life skills, more than academics, give at-risk students command of

their own futures. This coming-of-age story watches education combat the

crippling effects of poverty in the lives of these so-called "bad

kids." World Premiere "Gleason" / U.S.A. (Director: Clay Tweel) — At the age of 34,

Steve Gleason, former NFL defensive back and New Orleans hero, was diagnosed

with ALS. Doctors gave him two to five years to live. So that is what Steve chose

to do: Live—both for his wife and newborn son and to help others with this

disease. World Premiere "Holy Hell" / U.S.A. (Director: undisclosed) — Just out of

college, a young filmmaker joins a loving, secretive, and spiritual community

led by a charismatic teacher in 1980s West Hollywood. Twenty years later, the

group is shockingly torn apart. Told through two decades of the filmmaker’s

archival materials, this is their story. World

Premiere "How to Let Go of the World (and Love All the Things Climate Can’t

Change)" / U.S.A. (Director: Josh Fox) — Do we have a chance to stop the

most destructive consequences of climate change, or is it too late? Academy

Award-nominated director Josh Fox (Gasland)

travels to 12 countries on six continents to explore what we have to let go

of—and all of the things that climate can’t change. World Premiere "Jim" / U.S.A. (Director: Brian Oakes) — The public execution of

American conflict journalist James Foley captured the world’s attention, but he

was more than just a man in an orange jumpsuit. Seen through the lens of his

close childhood friend, Jim moves

from adrenaline-fueled front lines and devastated neighborhoods of Syria into

the hands of ISIS. World Premiere "Kate Plays Christine" / U.S.A. (Director: Robert Greene) — This

psychological thriller follows actor Kate Lyn Sheil as she prepares to play the

role of Christine Chubbuck, a Florida television host who committed suicide on

air in 1974. Christine’s tragic death was the inspiration for Network, and the mysteries surrounding

her final act haunt Kate and the production. World Premiere "Kiki" / U.S.A., Sweden

(Director: Sara Jordenö) — Through a strikingly intimate and visually daring

lens, Kiki offers a riveting, complex

insight into a safe space created and governed by LGBTQ youths of color, who

are demanding happiness and political power. The film is an exciting

coming-of-age story about agency, resilience, and the transformative art form

of voguing. World Premiere "Life, Animated" /

U.S.A. (Director: Roger Ross Williams) — Owen Suskind, an autistic boy who

could not speak for years, slowly emerged from his isolation by immersing

himself in Disney animated movies. Using these films as a roadmap, he

reconnects with his loving family and the wider world in this emotional

coming-of-age story. World Premiere "Newtown" / U.S.A. (Director: Kim A. Snyder) —

After joining the ranks of a growing club no one wants to belong to, the people

of Newtown, Connecticut, weave an intimate story of resilience. This film

traces the aftermath of the worst mass shooting of schoolchildren in American

history as the traumatized community finds a new sense of purpose. World Premiere "NUTS!" / U.S.A. (Director: Penny Lane) — The mostly true story

of Dr. John Romulus Brinkley, an eccentric genius who built an empire with his

goat-testicle impotence cure and a million-watt radio station. Animated

reenactments, interviews, archival footage, and one seriously unreliable

narrator trace his rise from poverty to celebrity and influence in 1920s

America. World Premiere "Suited" / U.S.A. (Director: Jason Benjamin) — Bindle & Keep,

a Brooklyn tailoring company, makes custom suits for a growing legion of

gender-nonconforming clients. World

Premiere "Trapped" / U.S.A. (Director: Dawn Porter) — American abortion clinics are in a

fight for survival. Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers (TRAP) laws are

increasingly being passed by states that maintain they ensure women’s safety

and health, but as clinics continue to shut their doors, opponents believe the

real purpose of these laws is to outlaw abortion. World Premiere "Uncle Howard" /

U.S.A., United Kingdom (Director: Aaron Brookner) — Howard Brookner’s first film, "Burroughs: The Movie," captured the cultural revolution of downtown

New York City in the early ’80s. Twenty-five years after his promising career

was cut short by AIDS, his nephew sets out to discover Howard’s

never-before-seen films to create a cinematic elegy about his childhood idol. World Premiere "Weiner" / U.S.A. (Directors: Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg) —

With unrestricted access to Anthony Weiner’s New York City mayoral campaign,

this film reveals the human story behind the scenes of a high-profile political

scandal as it unfolds, and offers an unfiltered look at how much today’s

politics is driven by an appetite for spectacle. World Premiere WORLD CINEMA

DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Twelve films from emerging filmmaking talents around the

world offer fresh perspectives and inventive styles. "Belgica" / Belgium, France, Netherlands (Director: Felix van

Groeningen, Screenwriters: Felix van Groeningen, Arne Sierens) — In the midst

of Belgium’s nightlife scene, two brothers start a bar and get swept up in its

success. Cast: Stef Aerts, Tom Vermeir,

Charlotte Vandermeersch, Hélène De Vos. World Premiere. DAY ONE FILM



"Between Sea and Land" / Colombia (Directors: Manolo Cruz, Carlos del

Castillo, Screenwriter: Manolo Cruz) — Alberto, who suffers from an illness

that binds him into a body that doesn’t obey him, lives with his loving mom,

who dedicates her life to him. His sickness impedes him from achieving his

greatest dream of knowing the sea, despite one being located just across the

street. Cast: Manolo Cruz, Vicky

Hernandéz, Viviana Serna, Jorge Cao, Mile Vergara, Javier Sáenz. World Premiere

"Brahman Naman" / United Kingdom, India (Director: Q,

Screenwriter: S. Ramachandran) — When Bangalore University’s misfit quiz team

manages to get into the national championships, they make an alcohol-fueled,

cross-country journey to the competition, determined to defeat their

arch-rivals from Calcutta while all desperately trying to lose their virginity.

Cast: Shashank Arora, Tanmay Dhanania,

Chaitanya Varad, Vaiswath Shankar, Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, Sid Mallya. World

Premiere "A Good Wife" / Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia (Director: Mirjana Karanovic, Screenwriters:

Mirjana Karanovic, Stevan

Filipovic, Darko Lungulov) — When 50-year-old Milena finds out about the

terrible past of her seemingly ideal husband, while simultaneously learning of

her own cancer diagnosis, she begins an awakening from the suburban paradise

she has been living in. Cast: Mirjana

Karanovic, Boris Isakovic, Jasna Djuricic, Bojan Navojec, Hristina Popovic,

Ksenija Marinkovic. World Premiere "Halal Love (and Sex)" / Lebanon, Germany, United Arab Emirates (Director

and screenwriter: Assad Fouladkar) — Four tragic yet comic interconnected

stories come together in this film, which follows devout Muslim men and women

as they try to manage their love lives and desires without breaking any of

their religion’s rules. Cast: Darine

Hamze, Rodrigue Sleiman, Zeinab Khadra, Hussein Mokadem, Mirna Moukarzel, Ali

Sammoury. International Premiere

"The Lure" / Poland (Director: Agnieszka Smoczynska,

Screenwriter: Robert Bolesto) — Two mermaid sisters, who end up performing at a

nightclub, face cruel and bloody choices when one of them falls in love with a

beautiful young man. Cast: Marta Mazurek,

Michalina Olszanska, Jakub Gierszal, Kinga Preis, Andrzej Konopka, Zygmunt

Malanowicz. International Premiere "Male Joy, Female Love" / China (Director and screenwriter: Yao

Huang) — Portrays an unlimited cycle of love stories. Cast: Nan Yu, Daizhen Ying, Xiaodong Guo, Yi Sun. World Premiere "Mammal" / Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands (Director: Rebecca

Daly, Screenwriters: Rebecca Daly, Glenn Montgomery) — After Margaret, a

divorcée living in Dublin, loses her teenage son, she develops an unorthodox

relationship with Joe, a homeless youth. Their tentative trust is threatened by

his involvement with a violent gang and the escalation of her ex-husband’s

grieving rage. Cast: Rachel Griffiths,

Barry Keoghan, Michael McElhatton. World Premiere "Mi Amiga del Parque" / Argentina, Uruguay (Director: Ana Katz,

Screenwriters: Ana Katz, Inés Bortagaray) — Running away from a bar without

paying the bill is just the first adventure for Liz (mother to newborn Nicanor)

and Rosa (supposed mother to newborn Clarisa). This budding friendship between

nursing mothers starts with the promise of liberation but soon ends up being a

dangerous business. Cast: Julieta

Zylberberg, Ana Katz, Maricel Álvarez, Mirella Pascual, Malena Figó, Daniel

Hendler. International Premiere

"Much Ado About Nothing" / Chile (Director: Alejandro Fernández,

Screenwriters: Alejandro Fernández, Jerónimo Rodríguez) — An upper-class kid

gets in trouble with the one percent.

Cast: Agustín Silva, Alejandro Goic, Luis Gnecco, Paulina García, Daniel

Alcaino, Augusto Schuster. World Premiere "Sand Storm" / Israel (Director and screenwriter: Elite Zexer) —

When their entire lives are shattered, two Bedouin women struggle to change the

unchangeable rules, each in her own individual way. Cast: Lamis Ammar, Ruba Blal-Asfour, Hitham Omari, Khadija Alakel,

Jalal Masrwa. World Premiere "Wild" / Germany (Director and screenwriter: Nicolette Krebitz) —

An anarchist young woman breaks the tacit contract with civilization and

fearlessly decides on a life without hypocrisy or an obligatory safety net. Cast: Lilith Stangenberg, Georg Friedrich.

World Premiere



WORLD CINEMA

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION Twelve documentaries by some of the most courageous and

extraordinary international filmmakers working today. Eleven documentaries are listed below, and a twelfth will be

announced in the weeks ahead. "All These Sleepless Nights" / Poland (Director: Michal Marczak)

— What does it mean to be

truly awake in a world that seems satisfied to be asleep? Kris and

Michal push their experiences of life and love to a breaking point as they

restlessly roam the streets of Warsaw in search for answers. World Premiere "A Flag Without a Country" / Iraq (Director: Bahman Ghobadi) —

This documentary follows the very separate paths of singer Helly Luv and pilot

Nariman Anwar from Kurdistan, both in pursuit of progress, freedom, and

solidarity. Both individuals are a source of strength to their society, which

perpetually deals with the harsh conditions of life, war, and ISIS attacks. North American Premiere "Hooligan Sparrow" / China, U.S.A. (Director: Nanfu Wang) —

Traversing southern China, a group of activists led by Ye Haiyan, a.k.a.

Hooligan Sparrow, protest a scandalous incident in which a school principal and

a government official allegedly raped six students. Sparrow becomes an enemy of

the state, but detentions, interrogations and evictions can’t stop her protest

from going viral. World Premiere



"The Land of the Enlightened" / Belgium (Director: Pieter-Jan De

Pue) — A group of Kuchi children in Afghanistan dig out old Soviet mines and

sell the explosives to child workers in a lapis lazuli mine. When not dreaming

of an Afghanistan after the American withdrawal, Gholam Nasir and his gang

control the mountains where caravans are smuggling the blue gemstones. World Premiere "The Lovers and the Despot" / United Kingdom (Directors: Robert

Cannan, Ross Adam) — Following the collapse of their glamorous romance, a

celebrity director and his actress ex-wife are kidnapped by movie-obsessed

dictator Kim Jong-il. Forced to make films in extraordinary circumstances, they

get a second chance at love—but only one chance at escape. World Premiere "Plaza de la Soledad" / Mexico (Director: Maya Goded) — For over 20 years, photographer Maya Goded has intimately documented the lives of a close community of prostitutes in Mexico City. With dignity and humor, these women now strive for a better life — and the possibility of true love. World Premiere

"The Settlers" / France, Canada, Israel, Germany (Director:

Shimon Dotan) — The first film of its kind to offer a comprehensive view of the

Jewish settlements in the West Bank, The

Settlers is a historical overview, geopolitical study, and intimate look at

the people at the core of the most daunting challenge facing Israel and the

international community today. World

Premiere "Sky

Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang" / U.S.A. (Director: Kevin Macdonald) —

Having reached the pinnacle of the global art world with his signature

explosion events and gunpowder drawings, world-famous Chinese contemporary

artist Cai Guo-Qiang is still seeking more. We trace his rise from childhood in

Mao’s China and his journey to attempt to realize his lifelong obsession, Sky

Ladder. World Premiere.



"Sonita"

/ Germany, Iran, Switzerland (Director: Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami) — If

18-year-old Sonita had a say, Michael Jackson and Rihanna would be her parents

and she’d be a rapper who tells the story of Afghan women and their fate as

child brides. She finds out that her family plans to sell her to an unknown

husband for $9,000. North American

Premiere

"We Are X" / United Kingdom, U.S.A., Japan (Director: Stephen

Kijak) — As glam rock’s most flamboyant survivors, X Japan ignited a musical

revolution in Japan during the late ’80s with their melodic metal. Twenty years

after their tragic dissolution, X Japan’s leader, Yoshiki, battles with physical

and spiritual demons alongside prejudices of the West to bring their music to

the world. World Premiere "When Two Worlds Collide" / Peru (Directors: Heidi Brandenburg,

Mathew Orzel) — An indigenous leader resists the environmental ruin of

Amazonian lands by big business. As he is forced into exile and faces 20 years

in prison, his quest reveals conflicting visions that shape the fate of the

Amazon and the climate future of our world. World

Premiere NEXT

Pure, bold works distinguished by an innovative,

forward-thinking approach to storytelling populate this program. Digital

technology paired with unfettered creativity promises that the films in this

section will shape a “greater” next wave in American cinema. Presented by

Adobe. "THE 4TH" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Andre Hyland) —

It’s the Fourth of July in Los Angeles, and Jamie, a broke illustrator who is

behind on his rent, tries to throw a cookout while his overbearing roommate is

out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. Cast: Andre Hyland, Johnny Pemberton, Eliza Coupe, Yasmine Kittles,

Anna Lee Lawson, Paul Erling Oyen. World Premiere "Dark Night" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Tim Sutton) — A

suburban landscape plays witness to the inevitable, unfolding events that

culminate in a Cineplex massacre. Over the course of one day, from sunrise to

midnight, six strangers—the shooter among them—share in this new American

nightmare. Cast: Robert Jumper, Anna

Rose, Rosie Rodriguez, Karina Macias, Aaron Purvis, Eddie Cacciola. World Premiere "The Eyes of My Mother" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:

Nicolas Pesce) — A young, lonely woman is consumed by her deepest and darkest

desires after tragedy strikes her quiet country life. Cast: Kika Magalhães, Will Brill, Paul Nazak, Flora Diaz, Clara Wong,

Diana Agostini. World Premiere "First Girl I Loved" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Kerem

Sanga) — Seventeen-year-old Anne just fell in love with Sasha, the most popular

girl at her L.A. public high school. But when Anne tells her best friend,

Clifton—who has always harbored a secret crush on her—he does his best to get

in the way. Cast: Dylan Gelula, Brianna

Hildebrand, Mateo Arias, Jennifer Prediger, Tim Heidecker, Pamela Adlon. World

Premiere "The Fits" / U.S.A., Italy (Director: Anna Rose Holmer,

Screenwriters: Anna Rose Holmer, Saela Davis, Lisa Kjerulff) — In this

psychological portrait, Toni, an 11-year-old tomboy, is assimilating into a

tight-knit dance team in Cincinnati’s West End when a mysterious outbreak of

fainting spells plagues the team, and her desire for acceptance is twisted. Cast: Royalty Hightower, Alexis Neblett,

Da’Sean Minor, Lauren Gibson, Makyla Burnam, Inayah Rodgers. North American

Premiere "How

To Tell You’re A Douchebag" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:

Tahir Jetter) — This romantic comedy follows a misogynist who falls in love. Cast: Charles Brice, DeWanda Wise, William

Jackson Harper, Alexander Mulzac, Jenna Williams, Tonye Patano. World Premiere "Jacqueline (Argentine)" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:

Bernardo Britto) — A young French woman hires a man to document her

self-imposed political asylum in Argentina after supposedly leaking highly

confidential government secrets. Cast:

Camille Rutherford, Wyatt Cenac, James Benson, Martin Anderson, Sarah Willis,

Enrique Dura. World Premiere "The Land" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Steven Caple Jr.)

— Four teenage boys devote their summer to escaping the streets of Cleveland,

Ohio, by pursuing a dream life of professional skateboarding. But when they get

caught in the web of the local queenpin, their motley brotherhood is tested,

threatening to make this summer their last. Cast:

Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Moises Arias, Rafi Gavron, Ezri Walker, Erykah Badu,

Michael K. Williams. World Premiere "Operation Avalanche" / U.S.A., Canada (Director: Matt Johnson,

Screenwriters: Matt Johnson, Josh Boles) — In 1967, four undercover CIA agents

were sent to NASA posing as a documentary film crew. What they discovered led

to one of the biggest conspiracies in American history. Cast: Matt Johnson, Owen Williams, Josh Boles, Ray James. World

Premiere "Sleight" / U.S.A. (Director: JD Dillard, Screenwriters: JD

Dillard, Alex Theurer) — After a young street magician is left to care for his

little sister following their mother’s passing, he turns to dealing drugs, but

quickly runs into trouble with his supplier. When his sister gets kidnapped, he

must rely on his smarts and sleight of hand to save her. Cast: Jacob Latimore, Dulé Hill, Seychelle Gabriel, Storm Reid, Sasheer

Zamata, Cameron Esposito. World Premiere



MIDNIGHT

"31" / U.S.A. / (Director and screenwriter: Rob Zombie) — Five friends are kidnapped on the day before Halloween and are held hostage in a terrifying place named Murder World. While trapped, they must play a violent game called 31, in which the mission is to survive 12 hours against a gang of evil clowns. Cast: Sheri Moon Zombie, Malcolm McDowell, Richard Brake, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Meg Foster. World Premiere

"Antibirth" / U.S.A. / (Director and screenwriter: Danny Perez) —In a desolate community full of drug-addled marines and rumors of kidnapping, a wild-eyed stoner named Lou wakes up after a crazy night of partying with symptoms of a strange illness and recurring visions. As she struggles to get a grip on reality, the stories of conspiracy spread. Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny, Mark Webber, Meg Tilly, Maxwell McCabe-Lokos. World Premiere

"The Blackout Experiments" / U.S.A. (Director: Rich Fox) — A group of friends discover the dark underworld of the ultra-scary, psychosexual horror experience called Blackout. But what starts as a thrill ride through the unknown becomes deeply personal, developing into an obsession that hijacks their lives and blurs the line between reality and paranoid fantasy. World Premiere

"Carnage Park" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Mickey Keating) — The year is 1978. A team of wannabe crooks botch a small-town bank heist and flee with their hostage deep into the California desert, where they inexplicably find themselves in a harrowing fight for survival against a psychotic ex-military sniper. Cast: Ashley Bell, Pat Healy, Alan Ruck, Darby Stanchfield, James Landry Hébert, Larry Fessenden. World Premiere

"The Greasy Strangler" / U.S.A. (Director: Jim Hosking, Screenwriters: Jim Hosking, Toby Harvard) — When Big Ronnie and his son Brayden meet lone female tourist Janet on Big Ronnie’s Disco Walking Tour—the best and only disco walking tour in the city—a fight for Janet’s heart erupts between father and son, and the infamous Greasy Strangler is unleashed. Cast: Michael St. Michaels, Sky Elobar, Elizabeth De Razzo, Gil Gex, Jesse Keen, Joe David Walters. World Premiere

"Outlaws and Angels" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: JT Mollner) — With a notorious bounty hunter closing in on their trail, a gang of cold-blooded outlaws invades the home of a seemingly innocent frontier family, where an unexpected game of cat and mouse ensues throughout the night, leading to seduction, role reversal, and ultimately bloody revenge. Cast: Chad Michael Murray, Francesca Eastwood, Luke Wilson, Teri Polo, Madisen Beaty, Nathan Russell. World Premiere



"Trash Fire" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Richard Bates Jr.) — When Owen is forced to confront the past he’s been running from his whole adult life, he and his girlfriend, Isabel, become entangled in a horrifying web of lies, deceit, and murder. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll be scarred for life. Cast: Adrian Grenier, Angela Trimbur, AnnaLynne McCord, Fionnula Flanagan, Matthew Gray Gubler, Ray Santiago. World Premiere

"Under the Shadow" / United Kingdom, Jordan (Director and screenwriter: Babak Anvari) — Tehran, 1988: As the Iran-Iraq War rumbles into its eighth year, a mother and daughter are slowly torn apart by the bombing campaigns on the city coupled with the country’s bloody revolution. As they struggle to stay together amidst these terrors, a mysterious evil stalks through their apartment. Cast: Narges Rashidi, Avin Manshadi, Bobby Naderi, Ray Haratian, Arash Marandi. World Premiere

"Yoga Hosers" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Kevin Smith) — Colleen Collette and Colleen McKenzie are teenage besties from Winnipeg who love yoga and live on their smartphones. But when these sophomores get invited to a senior party by the school hottie, the Colleens accidentally uncover an ancient evil buried beneath their Canadian convenience store. Cast: Lily-Rose Depp, Harley Quinn Smith, Johnny Depp, Justin Long, Austin Butler, Tyler Posey. World Premiere

U.S. NARRATIVE SHORT FILMS "Affections" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Bridey Elliott) — This comedy about isolation and loneliness follows a young woman who is adrift and seeking intimacy in the most unlikely places. "Catching Up" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Bill Crossland) — A physically disabled high school teacher seeks assistance from his cynical friend after falling in love with an able-bodied co-worker. This funny and dramatic examination of disability, sex, and love stars real people with disabilities. "Dirt" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Darius Clark Monroe) — Some things must die to live. "Dogwalker" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Kim Sherman) — This dark comedy adventure is the story of a young dog walker after the unexpected death of her favorite client. "Dolfun" / U.S.A. (Director: Sebastian Silva, Screenwriters: Sebastian Silva, Trinidad Silva, Carlos Rossi) — What begins as a love story becomes an existential crisis when filmmaker Sebastian Silva flies to Miami to fulfill his lifelong dream of swimming with a dolphin. "Emperor of Time" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Drew Christie) — This is the story of the first motion pictures ever photographed, as told by the son of Eadweard Muybridge. "How to Lose Weight in 4 Easy Steps" / U.S.A. (Director: Benjamin Berman, Screenwriter: Aaron Bleyaert) — Losing weight and getting fit has never been easier! Shed those unwanted pounds with these simple tricks your gym doesn’t want you to know about. You won’t believe what happens next! "Join the Club" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Eva Vives) — A writer’s dilemma of whether or not to join a professional networking club takes many interesting turns as it unfolds entirely during one therapy session. "Jungle" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Asantewaa Prempeh) — The lines between trust, betrayal, and forgiveness are intertwined for two Senegalese vendors as they try to make a living on the streets of New York City. "Killer" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Matt Kazman) — When Dusty masturbates for the first time, something terrible happens. "PARTNERS" / U.S.A. (Director: Joey Ally, Screenwriters: Jen Tullock, Hannah Utt) — Work and life partners Kate and Leigh share everything, from their apartment to the bar they co-own. When a sex life slump forces them to reconsider their relationship, they must confront how intertwined their lives have become, to humorous ends. "A Reasonable Request" / U.S.A. (Director: Andrew Laurich, Screenwriters: Gabriel Miller, Andrew Laurich) — A desperate son reconnects with his estranged father to ask an unspeakable favor that will change both of their lives forever. "So Good to See You" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Duke Merriman) — In this darkly comic take on the dual realities of friendship, a dinner party goes painfully sour when a voicemail, unknowingly recorded, exposes one couple’s true opinions of their old friends. "Solemates" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Bryce Dallas Howard) — Told from the perspective of shoes, this film tells the story of a couple’s journey through life—the ups, the downs, the passion, and the dedication it takes to share your life with the one you love. "Thunder Road" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jim Cummings) — Officer Arnaud loved his mom. "Too Legit" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Frankie Shaw) — After becoming pregnant from a sexual assault on campus, a young woman goes on a journey to find out if the rape was "legitimate." This film was inspired by the statements of Senator Todd Akin. "Verbatim: The Ferguson Case" / U.S.A. (Director: Brett Weiner, Screenwriter: Grand Jury Transcript) — Unarmed black teenager Michael Brown was shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Using court transcripts from the case, this short film juxtaposes the reenacted testimony of two key witnesses: Dorian Johnson and the police officer himself, Darren Wilson.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORT FILMS "Audition" / Sweden (Director: Lovisa Sirén, Screenwriters: Lovisa Sirén, Peter Modestij) — Mika is auditioning male actors for her first feature, and they are all well-established alpha dogs in the film business. The situation turns more sour as their confidence in her reaches new lows. "Belladonna" / Croatia (Director and screenwriter: Dubravka Turic) — Three women of different ages and backgrounds meet in an ophthalmologist’s waiting room. The mention of a tragedy that left one of them nearly blind suddenly bridges their differences and creates a possibility for closeness and connection. "Her Friend Adam" / Canada (Director and screenwriter: Ben Petrie) — A boyfriend’s jealous impulse spirals out of control in 16 minutes of romantic doom. "It’s Not You" / Canada (Director and screenwriter: Don McKellar) — Relationships can be an endless cycle of breakups. "Land Tides (Marea de Tierra") / Chile, France (Directors and screenwriters: Manuela Martelli, Amirah Tajdin) — Laura, a heartbroken teenager from Santiago, is on holiday in the southern Chilean archipelago, Chiloé, with her friends. As she wanders the lonely island seascapes, she encounters a group of women who are seaweed collectors and shares stories with them. "Maman(s)" / France (Director and screenwriter: Maïmouna Doucouré ) — Life is disrupted for eight-year-old Aida when her father returns with a young Senegalese woman, Rama, whom he introduces as his second wife. Sensitive to her mother’s distress, Aida decides to get rid of the new visitor. "MeTube 2: August sings Carmina Burana" / Austria (Director and screenwriter: Daniel Moshel) — After Elfie and her nerdy son August successfully proved themselves on their home webcam in MeTube 1, the odd pair venture onto the street to present the biggest, boldest, and sexiest operatic flash mob the internet has ever witnessed! "Mobilize" / Canada (Director: Caroline Monnet) — Guided expertly by those who live on the land and are driven by the pulse of the natural world, this story takes us on an exhilarating journey from the far north to the urban south. "Over" / United Kingdom (Director and screenwriter: Jörn Threlfall) — What has happened in this quiet suburban neighborhood? Has there been a murder, a hit-and-run, an accident? The reality is both profound and deeply unexpected. "Peacock" / Czech Republic (Director: Ondřej Hudeček, Screenwriters: Jan Smutny, Ondřej Hudeček) — A twisted queer romance set in picturesque 19th-century Bohemia tells the true story of the birth of one of the nation’s most influential writers, with suspense, laughter, violence, hope, nudity, sex, and a happy ending—mostly a happy ending. "Rate Me" / United Kingdom (Director and screenwriter: Fyzal Boulifa) — A portrait of a teenage escort named Coco. "Seide" / Kyrgyzstan (Director and screenwriter: Elnura Osmonalieva) — Seide lives in a snowy mountain village with her humble family and her beloved horse. When she’s forced into an arranged marriage with a man from a wealthy family, she fights to save her horse from being slaughtered for food for the wedding. "Tuesday" / Turkey, France (Director: Ziya Demirel, Screenwriters: Ziya Demirel, Buket Coşkuner) — This ordinary day of a teenage girl in Istanbul follows her encounters with three different men as she goes to school, plays basketball, and takes a bus home. DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILMS "Another Kind of Girl" / Jordan (Director: Khaldiya Jibawi) — Filmed during a media workshop for Syrian girls in Jordan’s Za’atari Refugee Camp, 17-year-old Khaldiya meditates on how the camp has opened up new horizons and given her a sense of courage that she lacked in Syria. "Bacon & God’s Wrath" / Canada (Director: Sol Friedman) — A 90-year-old Jewish woman reflects on her life experiences as she prepares to try bacon for the first time. "Beneath the Embers (Bajo las Brasas)" / Mexico (Directors and screenwriters: Verónica Jessamyn López Sainz, Andrea Fuentes Charles) — Isabel, a young woman from the Sierra mountains of Guanajuato, is motivated by the love of her family, and she has learned that she must sacrifice her present in order to value tomorrow’s success and achieve her dreams. "Chekhov" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jack Dunphy) — I called my sister (who’s kind of a bitch, but also really cool) and secretly recorded her reading a love letter from this girl that just dumped me. The conversation went from funny to unbearably sad—hanging up was hard. "Entrapped" / U.S.A. (Director: Razan Ghalayini) — The FBI claimed it exposed a dangerous group of men in a massive entrapment operation over an alleged plot to attack a U.S. Army base in New Jersey. But were they really terrorists? "Figure" / Poland, Belgium (Director and screenwriter: Katarzyna Gondek) — A gigantic figure emerges from the snow and sits on a hill with spiders, saints, and bumper cars in this surreal tale about creating myths, religious kitsch, and the desire for greatness. Meet the world’s largest sacral miniature park resident. "Flower of a Thousand Colours" / Belgium (Director: Karen Vazquez Guadarrama) — Flower of a Thousand Colours shows an intimate slice of the life of Emiliana, a loving mother who struggles every day with her rough environment—a Bolivian mining camp. "Jáaji Approx." / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Sky Hopinka) — Against landscapes that the artist and his father traversed, audio of the father in the Ho-Chunk language is transcribed using the International Phonetic Alphabet, which tapers off, narrowing the distance between recorder and recordings, new and traditional, memory and song. "I Am Yup’ik" / U.S.A. (Directors: Daniele Anastasion, Nathan Golon) — A 16-year-old Yup’ik Eskimo leaves his tiny village and travels across the frozen tundra to compete in an all-Yup’ik basketball tournament and bring pride to his village. "Mining Poems or Odes" / United Kingdom, Scotland (Director: Callum Rice) — Robert, an ex-shipyard welder from Govan, Glasgow, reflects on how his life experiences have influenced his newfound compulsion to write. "Peace in the Valley" / U.S.A. (Directors and screenwriters: Michael Palmieri, Donal Mosher) — Eureka Springs, Arkansas, is home to both the largest outdoor Passion Play in the United States and an important vote on LGBT rights. This film follows the town’s inhabitants as they prepare for the historic vote. "Roast Battle" / U.S.A. (Director: Jason Reitman) — The most bigoted room is the least bigoted room. Watch one night at the Comedy Store’s Roast Battle. "The Saint of Dry Creek" / U.S.A. (Director: Julie Zammarchi) — Patrick Haggerty was a teenager in rural Dry Creek, Washington, in the late 1950s. Here, he remembers the day he first had a conversation with his father about being gay. "The Send-Off" / U.S.A. (Directors: Ivete Lucas, Patrick Bresnan) — Emboldened by a giant block party on the evening of their high school prom, a group of students enters the night with the hope of transcending their rural town and the industrial landscape that surrounds them. "The Shining Star of Losers Everywhere" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Mickey Duzyj) — Haru Urara, a Japanese racehorse, became a national icon after enduring a losing streak of epic proportions. Dubbed "The Shining Star of Losers Everywhere," she was a symbol of perseverance and inspiration during a time of economic crisis. "Speaking is Difficult" / U.S.A. (Director: AJ Schnack) — This film always begins in the present day. A scene of tragedy unfolds, accompanied by fear, chaos, and disbelief. As it rewinds into the past, retracing our memories, it tells a cumulative history that is both unbearable and inevitable. "Territory" / United Kingdom (Director: Eleanor Mortimer) — This warm and lyrical film follows a group of unruly monkeys in Gibraltar and the people employed to control them with peashooters. "A Woman and Her Car" / Canada (Director: Loïc Darses) — December 31, 2003: Lucie decides to write a letter to the man who abused her from the age of 8 to 12 years old and resolves to personally bring it to him, wherever he may be. NEW FRONTIER SHORT FILMS "Abendland (Hours, Years, Aeons)" / Finland (Directors: IC-98: Patrik Söderlund, Visa Suonpää, Screenwriter: Patrik Söderlund) — In a twilight world long after the age of man, a twisted ecosystem centered around an overgrown fruit tree undergoes parasitic and geological transformations as hours, years, and eons pass. "Swimming in Your Skin Again" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Terence Nance) — This intensely musical film is about the spiritual anchorages of life in and around Miami. The story is drenched in the heat, spirit, and landscape of southern Florida. "Voyagers" / Canada (Director and screenwriter: Santiago Menghini) — Travel along with the Voyager spacecrafts as they traverse the solar system on their planetary expedition, spanning over three decades. "YúYú" / France (Director and screenwriter: Marc Johnson) — Beekeeper Shé Zuŏ Bīn performs a "rite of spring," in which queen bees are placed on his body and then summon worker bees. He stands still, covered by bees, allowing the buzzing to dominate all and become a protective shield. MIDNIGHT SHORT FILMS "Boniato" / U.S.A. (Directors: Andres Meza-Valdes, Diego Meza-Valdes, Eric Mainade, Screenwriters: Andres Meza-Valdes, Eric Mainade) — An illegal migrant worker decides it’s time to move on from picking crops and find a better job. Little does she know, insidious supernatural forces have a different plan for her. Some borders aren’t meant to be crossed. "The Chickening" / U.S.A., Canada (Directors and screenwriters: Nick DenBoer, Davy Force) — All pork and no chicken makes Jack a dull boy. Luckily, Jack gets a new job as senior chief night manager at Charbay’s Chicken World and Restaurant Resort, the world’s largest fast-food entertainment complex; however, things quickly get very clucked. "Dinner with Family with Brett Gelman and Brett Gelman’s Family" / U.S.A. (Director: Jason Woliner, Screenwriters: Brett Gelman, Jason Woliner) — Brett Gelman throws his parents a dinner and tribute for their 40th anniversary with the help of legendary actors Tony Roberts and Patti LuPone. The evening soon unravels into a mind-melting comedic orgy of psychological torture and family dysfunction. "Fuckkkyouuu" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Eddie Alcazar) — With the ability to travel in time, a girl finds love and comfort by connecting with her past self. Eventually faced with rejection, she struggles with her identity, and as time folds onto itself only one of them can remain. "Manoman" / United Kingdom (Director and screenwriter: Simon Cartwright) — When Glen attends primal scream class, he releases something from deep within that knows no limits. "The Pound Hole" / U.S.A. (Directors: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan, Screenwriters: Daniel Weidenfeld, Doug Lussenhop) — During a night at the strangest club on earth, DJ Douggpound learns the very real dangers of texting while DJing. "The Procedure" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Calvin Lee Reeder) — A man is captured and forced to endure a strange experiment. "The Puppet Man" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jacqueline Castel) — A supernatural killer stalks a young woman and her friends in a seedy, neon-lit dive bar in this short film featuring horror legend John Carpenter. ANIMATED SHORT FILMS "Bob Dylan Hates Me" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Caveh Zahedi) — Independent filmmaker Caveh Zahedi meets his childhood idol. "A Coat Made Dark" / Ireland (Director and screenwriter: Jack O’Shea) — Two burglars strike it rich after stealing a mysterious coat. So begins this darkly comic tale, in which Midnight, an anthropomorphized dog, and his human servant Peter, struggle for power, courtesy of the coat. "Deer Flower" / South Korea, U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Kangmin Kim) — Dujung, an elementary school student, goes to a farm in the suburbs with his parents. While his parents believe the expensive and rare specialty from the farm will strengthen their son’s body, Dujung suffers side effects. "Edmond" / United Kingdom (Director and screenwriter: Nina Gantz) — Edmond’s impulse to love and be close to others is strong—maybe too strong. As he stands by a lake contemplating his options, he reflects on his defining moments in search of the origin of his desires. "Glove" / U.S.A. (Directors: Alexa Haas, Bernardo Britto, Screenwriter: Bernardo Britto) — The true story of a glove that’s been floating in space since 1968. "The Grandfather Drum" / Canada (Director and screenwriter: Michelle Derosier) — As the balance of the world turns upside down for the Anishinabek people, the elder Naamowin builds a healing drum to save his grandson and his people. "The Itching" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Dianne Bellino) — In this parable, a shy wolf tries to connect with a group of hip, party-loving bunnies but finds her body is in revolt. "Life Smartphone" / China (Director and screenwriter: Chenglin Xie) — The phenomenon of increasing smartphone addiction can be attributed to today’s cutting-edge technology. Staring at glowing screens instead of exploring the vast expanse of life, people are gradually alienating themselves from the richness, depth, and loveliness of life. "Limbo Limbo Travel" / France, Hungary (Directors and screenwriters: Zsuzsanna Kreif, Borbála Zétényi) — In a country where men seem more interested in their electronic gadgets than their peers, a group of lonely and disillusioned women take the Limbo Limbo bus. Off to a far exotic country, they hope to find happiness. "Pombo Loves You" / United Kingdom (Director: Steve Warne, Screenwriter: Josh Blaaberg) — A distant father is forced to confront a heroic but troubled past life as ’80s TV character Pombo. "Shiny" / U.S.A. (Directors: Spencer Susser, Daniel Cloud Campos) — A damsel in distress gets undressed when a man from the Midwest puts to rest a world that’s obsessed with "the priceless," also known as "the shiny." "Waves ’98" / Lebanon (Director and screenwriter: Ely Dagher) — Disillusioned with life in the suburbs of segregated Beirut, Omar’s discovery lures him into the city. Immersed into a world that is close yet isolated, he loses track and finds himself struggling to keep his attachments and sense of home.

SPOTLIGHT

Regardless of where these films have played throughout the

world, the Spotlight program is a tribute to the cinema we love.

"Cemetery of Splendor" / Thailand (Director and screenwriter:

Apichatpong Weerasethakull) — A lonesome middle-aged housewife tends to a

soldier with sleeping sickness and falls into a hallucination that triggers

strange dreams, phantoms, and romance. Cast:

Jenjira Pongpas, Banlop Lomnoi, Jarinpattra Rueangram.

"Embrace of the Serpent"/ Colombia (Director: Ciro Guerra,

Screenwriters: Ciro Guerra, Jacques Toulemonde Vidal) — This blistering, poetic

story is inspired by the original journals of scientists Theodor Koch-Grünberg

and Richard Evans Schultes, who meet lone survivor Karamakate, an Amazonian

shaman. Over 40 years, they develop a friendship while traveling through the

Colombian Amazon in search of the sacred, psychedelic yakruna plant. Cast: Jan Bijvoet, Brionne Davis, Antonio

Bolivar, Nilbio Torres, Miguel Dionisio Ramos.

"Green Room" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jeremy

Saulnier) — This wickedly fun horror-thriller tells a story about the owner of

a neo-Nazi club who squares off against an unsuspecting but resilient young

punk band after they witness a horrific act of violence. Cast: Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole, Callum

Turner, Patrick Stewart.

"Land of Mine" / Denmark (Director and screenwriter: Martin

Zandvliet) — At the end of World War II, a group of young German POWs captured

by the Danish army are forced to defuse and clear landmines from the Danish

coastline with no training. Inspired by real events, the film exposes the

untold story of one tragic moment in Denmark’s history. Cast: Roland Møller, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Louis Hofmann, Joel Basman,

Emil Belton, Oskar Belton. U.S. Premiere

"The Lobster" / Ireland, United Kingdom, Greece, France

(Director: Yorgos Lanthimos, Screenwriters: Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis

Filippou) — In a dystopian near future, single people are obliged to find a

mate in 45 days or else be transformed into an animal of their choice and be

released into the woods. Cast: Colin

Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, John C. Reilly, Olivia Colman.

"Maggie’s Plan" / U.S.A. (Director: Rebecca Miller,

Screenwriters: Rebecca Miller, based on a story by Karen Rinaldi) — A young

woman’s determination to have a child catapults her into a nervy love triangle

with a heart-throb academic and his eccentric critical-theorist wife. Cast: Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke, Julianne

Moore, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, Travis Fimmel.

"Miles Ahead" / U.S.A. (Director: Don Cheadle, Screenwriters: Don

Cheadle, Steven Baigelman) — Inspired by events in Miles Davis’s life, this is

a wildly entertaining, impressionistic, no-holds-barred portrait of one of

twentieth-century music’s creative geniuses. Cast: Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Lakeith Lee

Stanfield, Michael Stuhlbarg.

"Rams"/ Iceland (Director and screenwriter: Grímur Hákonarson) —

In a remote Icelandic farming valley, two brothers who haven’t spoken in 40

years have to come together to save what’s dearest to them—their sheep. Cast: Sigurður Sigurjónsson, Theodór

Júlíusson.

"Viva" / Ireland (Director: Paddy Breathnach, Screenwriter: Mark

O’Halloran) — In contemporary Cuba, a father and son struggle to escape from

each other’s expectations, duty, and the burden of past sins. Cast: Héctor Medina, Jorge Perugorría, Luis

Alberto García.

SUNDANCE KIDS

This section of the Festival is especially for our youngest

independent film fans. Programmed in cooperation with Utah Film Center which

presents the annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival, Utah’s premiere film festival

for children and youth.

"The Eagle Huntress" / U.S.A. (Director: Otto Bell) — Step aside,

Daenerys and Katniss—Aisholpan is a real-life role model on an epic journey in

a faraway world. Follow this 13-year-old nomadic Mongolian girl as she battles

to become the first female to hunt with a golden eagle in 2,000 years of

male-dominated history. World Premiere

"Little Gangster" / Netherlands (Director: Arne Toonen,

Screenwriter: Lotte Tabbers) — Rik Boskamp wants a life where he’s not

constantly bullied. When he and his family move, the people in their new town

think his father is a Mafia boss, and everybody treats them with respect—until

a bully from Rikkie’s past turns up. How long can he keep up his lie? Cast: Thor Braun, Henry Van Loon, Rene Van

‘T Hof, Meral Polat, Fedja Van Huêt, Maas Bronkhuyzen. North American Premiere

"Snowtime!" / Canada (Directors: Jean-François Pouliot, François

Brisson, Screenwriters: Normand Canac-Marquis, Paul Risacher) — To amuse

themselves during their winter break from school, the kids in a small village

have a massive snowball fight. But what starts out as pure youthful fun and

enthusiasm deteriorates into a more serious conflict as the children learn the

role that love and friendship play in their lives. Cast: Sandra Oh, Ross Lynch, Angela Gallupo, Lucinda Davis, Don

Shepherd, Sonja Ball. North American Premiere

SPECIAL EVENTS

One-of-a-kind moments highlighting new independent works

that add to the unique Festival experience. An evolving section, this year

includes episodic work, short films and live post-screening discussions.

"11.22.63" / U.S.A. (Director: Kevin Macdonald, Screenwriter:

Bridget Carpenter, Executive Producers: J.J. Abrams, Stephen King, Kevin

Macdonald, Bridget Carpenter, Bryan Burk) — On November 22, 1963, three shots

rang out in Dallas, President Kennedy was killed, and the world changed. What

if you could change it back? Take a journey to find out in this genre-busting,

epic new nine-hour event series. The Festival will debut the two-hour premiere

of the series, followed by

an extended Q&A. Cast: James

Franco, Sarah Gadon, Daniel Webber, George MacKay, Josh Duhamel, Chris Cooper.

World Premiere

"Behind the Scenes of ‘Anomalisa’" / U.S.A. (Directors:

Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson, Screenwriter: Charlie Kaufman) — Michael

Stone—husband, father and respected author—is crippled by the mundanity of his

life. On a business trip, he checks into the Fregoli Hotel. He’s amazed to

discover a possible escape from his desperation in an unassuming woman, who may

or may not be the love of his life. The Festival will present a screening of the film followed by a

Q&A with the creators. Separately, they will speak on a Festival panel

explaining their creative process and how they brought their extraordinary film

to life. Cast: Jennifer Jason

Leigh, Tom Noonan, David Thewlis.

"Chelsea Does" / U.S.A. (Director: Eddie Schmidt) — This

four-part documentary series features Chelsea Handler as she explores topics of

personal and universal fascination: marriage, racism, Silicon Valley, and

drugs. The Festival will

premiere one installment of the series with clips from the other three

installments, followed by an extended Q&A with Chelsea Handler,

Director Eddie Schmidt, and Executive Producer Morgan Neville. World Premiere

"The Girlfriend Experience" / U.S.A. (Directors and

screenwriters: Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, Executive Producers: Steven

Soderbergh, Philip Fleishman, Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, Gary Marcus, Jeff

Cuban) — Law student Christine Reade is introduced to the world of

transactional relationships in this original anthology series. Providing

"The Girlfriend Experience" (an emotional and sexual relationship

offered at a high price) gives Christine a rush of control and intimacy, but

she soon finds herself juggling two very different lives. The Festival will

premiere four episodes of the series, followed by an extended Q&A. Cast: Riley Keough, Paul Sparks, Mary Lynn

Rajskub, James Gilbert, Kate Lyn Sheil. World Premiere

"The New Yorker Presents" / U.S.A. (Executive Producers: Alex

Gibney, Kahane Cooperman, Showrunner: Kahane Cooperman) — A groundbreaking new

series that brings America’s most award-winning magazine, The New Yorker, to the screen with documentaries, short narrative

films, comedy, poetry, animation, and cartoons from the hands of acclaimed

filmmakers and artists. The

Festival will premiere the first two episodes of the series, followed by an

extended Q&A. World Premiere



"O.J.: Made in America" / U.S.A. (Director: Ezra Edelman) — This

is the story of O.J. Simpson, one of the most polarizing people of the

twentieth century, and the city in which he lived for much of his life, Los

Angeles. The film explores Simpson’s rise and fall, centered around two of

America’s greatest fixations—race and celebrity. The Festival will premiere the full 7.5-hour documentary,

followed by an extended Q&A. World

Premiere

"The Skinny" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jessie

Kahnweiler) — Follow feminist and wannabe YouTube star Jessie as she struggles

to live, love, and get over her bulimia. The Festival will premiere six

10-minute episodes, followed by an extended Q&A with Kahnweiler. Cast: Jessie Kahnweiler, Illeana Douglas,

Spencer Hill, Ryan Pinkston, Megan Ferguson, Sadie Calvano. World Premiere

"United Shades of America" / U.S.A. (Executive Producers: Jimmy

Fox, W. Kamau Bell, Star Price) — Political comedian W. Kamau Bell explores the

racial subcultures of America. In this original series premiere, he uses humor

to challenge Klansmen looking to rebrand their message. The screening will

include an extended Q&A. World

Premiere

NEW FRONTIER FILMS AND PERFORMANCE





By exposing her role behind the camera, Johnson reaches into the vast trove of footage that she has shot over decades around the world. What emerges is a visually bold memoir and a revelatory interrogation into the power of the camera. World Premiere "Cameraperson" / U.S.A. (Director: Kirsten Johnson)By exposing her role behind the camera, Johnson reaches into the vast trove of footage that she has shot over decades around the world. What emerges is a visually bold memoir and a revelatory interrogation into the power of the camera. "The Illinois Parables" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Deborah Stratman) — This suite of Midwestern parables about faith, force, technology, and exodus questions the role belief plays in national identity. In our desire to make sense of the inscrutable, who do we end up blaming or endorsing? Cast: C. Felton Jennings II, Anna Toborg, Joshua Frieman, José Oubrerie, Daniel Verdier, David Gatten. World Premiere "Nari" (Artists: Gingger Shankar, Dave Liang, Sun Yunfan) U.S. Premiere The unsung story of Lakshmi Shankar and her daughter, Viji—two extraordinary artists who helped bring Indian music to the West in the 1970s through their close collaboration with Ravi Shankar and George Harrison. This arresting, multi-generational, multimedia mash-up features animation, family archives, and a live performance. "Notes on Blindness" / United Kingdom, France (Directors and screenwriters: Peter Middleton, James Spinney)

After losing his sight, John Hull knew that not understanding blindness would destroy him. In 1983, he began to keep an audio diary. His recordings represent a unique testimony of loss, rebirth, and renewal, excavating the experience of blindness and documenting his discovery of "a world beyond sight." Project includes a mobile VR experience. Cast: Dan Skinner, Simone Kirby. World Premiere NEW FRONTIER INSTALLATIONS "Double Conscience" Artist: Kahlil Joseph; Key Collaborator: Kendrick Lamar Cast: Bijan Faby, Shenelle Bullock, Chris Lewis, Rykeis Tyson, Jordan Dupree, Kamr Bailey. "Escape Pod" Artist: Jonathan Monaghan "Giant" Artists: Milica Zec, Winslow Porter; Key Collaborators: E.A. Donahue, Jack Caron, Todd Bryant Cast: Zoë Winters, Clem Mcintosh, Jordana Rose. "The Holo-Cinema" Artist: ILMxLab; Key Collaborators: John Gaeta, Hilmar Koch, Nick Rasumussen Cast: Mat Brady, Peter Bogatsky, Frank La Monaca, Meghan Mowery, Rachel Rose. "In the Eyes of the Animal" Artists: Barnaby Steel, Robin McNicholas "Inextinguishable Fire" Artist: Cassils "The Leviathan Project" Artists: Alex McDowell, Bradley Newman; Key Collaborator: World Building Media Lab It’s 1895, and you’re in a scientific lab inside a massive flying whale. This augmented-reality-to-VR setting, based on Scott Westerfield’s best-selling trilogy Leviathan, lets participants engage physically and emotionally with the setting and with human and animal characters. The best part is the ability to fabricate a brand-new creature. Cast: Gildart Jackson, Isabella Schloss, Austin Nimnict, A.J. Helfet, Ellis Greer, Alex Ho. Using techniques borrowed from Hollywood stunts, Cassils experiences the very real terror of being lit on fire. A 360-degree virtual reality experience presented on sculptural headsets, this work is an artistic interpretation of the sensory perceptions of three British animal species. Immerse yourself into this world from the forest floor to the tops of trees, and tread carefully as you observe through the eyes of the animals. This new scenic design and experience theatre allows participants to step into iconic story moments while spatially perceiving the performing characters and exploring worlds. As they portal inside a fully immersive media environment, they experience 4-D viewing as if walking through film sets in the real world. Trapped in an active war zone, two parents struggle to distract their young daughter by inventing a fantastical tale. Inspired by true events, this immersive VR experience transports the viewer to the family’s makeshift basement shelter. As the bombs draw closer and closer, the parents’ fairy tale intensifies. This seamlessly looped computer animated film chronicles a golden deer through glossy environments of wealth, power, and authority through one continuous tracking shot. The journey imagines a new reality devoid of humans, left only with material desires and ambitions. A lush portrait of contemporary Compton, California, set to a booming soundtrack by Kendrick Lamar, depicts everyday moments of black life suffused with creativity, joy, and sadness. From buoyant adolescent moments to ominous nighttime scenes, reality and fantasy dance to a haunting soundscape flashed across two screens.

"Queen Rose Family (da Stories)" Artist: Kalup Linzy Cast: Kalup Linzy, Michael Stipe, Leo Fitzpatrick, Tunde Adebimpe, Hank Willis Thomas, James Everett Stanley. "Real Virtuality: Immersive Explorers" Artists: Sylvain Chagué, Caecilia Charbonnier; Key Collaborators: Bart Kevelham, David Hodgetts Cast: Gilles Jobin, Susana Panades Diaz. "The Treachery of Sanctuary" Artist: Chris Milk; Key Collaborators: Brian Chasalow, Aaron Meyers, James George "Walden, a Game" Artist: Tracy Fullerton; Key Collaborators: Todd Furmanski, Lucas Peterson, Michael Sweet Cast: Emile Hirsch. In this game simulation of Henry David Thoreau’s experiment in living at Walden Pond from 1845 to 1847, players walk in Thoreau’s virtual footsteps, attend to the tasks of a self-reliant existence, discover the beauty of a virtual landscape, and engage in the ideas and writings of this unique philosopher. VIRTUAL REALITY "#100humans" Artists: Daniel Schechter, Linc Gasking, Rainer Gombos; Key Collaborators: Preya McMahon, Alexander Burke, Christina Webber #100humans is the story of the first humans who walked through 8i’s doors to help invent a new medium. Using 3-D video technology to record real people for VR, this story explores a new level of emotional connections and sense of presence that brings viewers the most lifelike intimate experience. Cast: Ashley Martin Scott, Logan Paul, Young Guru, Denise Garcia, Brent Bushnell. "6×9: An Immersive Experience of Solitary Confinement" Artists: Francesca Panetta, Lindsay Poulton "The Abbot’s Book" Artists: Michael Conelly, Lyndon Barrois; Key Collaborators: Keith Goldfarb, William Telford Cast: JB Blanc. "Across the Line" Artists: Nonny de la Peña, Brad Lichtenstein, Jeff Fitzsimmons Cast: Samantha Collier, Kristina Nailen, Raegan McDonald-Mosley MD, Charles Gilbert, Lee Sherman, Joe Spence. "theBlu: Encounter" Artists: Jake Rowell, Neville Spiteri, Ben Vance "Cardboard Crash" Artists: Vincent McCurley, Loc Dao "Collisions" Artist: Lynette Wallworth Cast: Nyarri Nyarri Morgan, Curtis Taylor. "Condition One" Artists: Danfung Dennis, Casey Brown, Phil McNally; Key Collaborators: Jay Brown, Andrew Delpit, Chris McClanahan "Defrost" Artist: Randal Kleiser; Key Collaborator: Tanna Frederick Cast: Carl Weathers, Bruce Davison, Tanna Frederick, Christopher Atkins, Ethan Rains, Clinton Valencia. "fabulous wonder.land" Artists: Toby Coffey, Lysander Ashton, Ollie Lindsey; Key Collaborator: Mahdi Yahya Cast: Hal Fowler. "Hard World for Small Things" Artist: Janicza Bravo Cast: Keith Stanfield, Brandon Scott, Hannah Heller, Idara Victor, Jodie Smith. A day in the life of a tight-knit community in South Central Los Angeles. "A History of Cuban Dance" Artist: Lucy Walker Cast: Ballet de la Televisión Cubana. "Irrational Exuberance" Artist: Ben Vance; Key Collaborators: Sam Bird, Joel Corelitz "Job Simulator" Artists: Alex Schwartz, Devin Reimer "Kiya" Artist: Nonny de la Peña; Key Collaborator: Emblematic Group Cast: Lee Sherman, Toyin Moses, Tripp Pickell, Diana Toshiko. "The Martian VR Experience" Artists: Robert Stromberg, Ridley Scott; Key Collaborators: Fox Innovation Lab, RSA Films, VRC "Nomads: Maasai" Artists: Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael; Key Collaborator: Stephane Rituit "Nomads: Sea Gypsies" Artists: Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael; Key Collaborators: Stephane Rituit, Jean-Pascal Beaudoin "Notes on Blindness—Into Darkness" Artists: Arnaud Colinart, Amaury Laburthe, Peter Middleton, James Spinney; Key Collaborators: Arnaud Desjardins, Béatrice Lartigue, Fabien Togman After losing his sight in 1983, John Hull began to record an audio-diary documenting his discovery of "a world beyond sight." Hull’s original recordings form the basis of this interactive documentary, which uses real-time 3-D, virtual reality, and binaural sound to explore the world of the blind. Cast: John Hull. In this episode of Nomads, viewers share the Bajau tribe’s nomadic existence on crammed houseboats that sway to the motion of river waters. Watch as the families travel with fellow boat-dwelling relatives, always sharing a communal spirit. Witness the Maasai tribe’s living heritage in the village of Enkutoto, Kenya, through repeated walkabout visuals in the Great Rift Valley. Watch jumping-dance competitions, the men’s unmatched hunting abilities, and the women’s skills in building mud houses, long-distance water collection, and bead artwork. Step into the shoes of astronaut Mark Watney as he performs tasks that will facilitate his chances for survival and rescue. Viewers can fly onto the surface of Mars, steer at zero gravity through space, and drive a rover, deepening the experience of key scenes from Ridley Scott’s hit film, "The Martian." In this harrowing virtual reality story of a real-life domestic violence homicide, two sisters engage in a doomed struggle to save the third from being shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Utilizing audio and imagery captured at the real event, this piece transforms the audience from viewers to active witnesses. This experience of manning an office cubicle is a unique blend of storytelling, comedy, and intuitive game mechanics that focuses on micro-interactions. Pick up a tomato, smash a glass, and explore a sandbox world with childlike wonder, while ignoring established gaming systems. Uniquely designed for room-scale VR, this interactive art experience gives the viewer an intimate connection to the possibilities and wonders of space, where mysterious phenomena, hidden beauty, and the infinite await. Organic, spontaneous, sexy dances progress chronologically through Afro-Cuban Santería rumba, mambo, cha-cha-chá, salsa, breakdancing, and reggaeton, with optional audio tracks reflecting the broader story of Cuban history as revealed in the moves. This live-action virtual reality documentary was filmed on location in Cuba and features Ballet de la Televisión Cubana. Fall down the rabbit hole and experience the magical and vibrant digital world of the Royal National Theater’s wonder.land stage show. Watch and listen with VR technology as the Cheshire cat hovers above like a magnificent holographic airship while serenading you to "Fabulous," a song from the show. In this futuristic, sci-fi virtual reality adventure, viewers are put in the seat of a woman who wakes up after being frozen for nearly 30 years to reunite with her family. The reunion is bittersweet, as the passage of time has caused her loved ones to become strangers. Encounter a majestic jaguar deep in the jungle, lie with a nesting sea turtle on a windy beach, and fly with monarch butterflies, all before they disappear. This powerful virtual reality experience is a glimpse into the habitats of Earth’s endangered species. Journey to a remote desert in western Australia that is home to indigenous leader Nyarri Morgan and the Martu tribe. Nyarri’s first contact with Western culture was in the 1950s via a dramatic collision between his traditional world view and the cutting edge of modern technology. A virtual reality experiment questions the ethics of artificial-intelligence algorithms in self-driving cars when they are faced with difficult decisions during an unavoidable crash event. Given varied cultural and individual ethics, who should be designing these algorithms, and how should they be chosen? Encounter an 80-foot blue whale while experiencing the awe, wonder, and majesty of underwater habitats, designed as beautiful moments in passing or a collection of memories. This immersive VR experience puts the audience on the scene with anti-abortion extremists trying to intimidate patients seeking sexual and reproductive health care at Planned Parenthood. Using documentary footage and a montage of real audio, viewers gain intimate knowledge of the harassment outside and compassion inside health centers across the country. Four generations of an Italian noble family are cursed by the corrupt power of an ancient book unearthed from the catacombs beneath their estate. Rich with traditional gothic-inspired mythology, the story follows a scion of this cursed family attempting to shield his heirs from the inevitable darkness. Right now, more than 80,000 people are locked in tiny concrete boxes where every element of their environment is controlled. They are confined to spaces with no human contact, and the sensory deprivation they endure causes severe psychological damage. These people are invisible to us—and eventually to themselves. A large-scale interactive triptych, this story of birth, death, and transfiguration uses projections of the participants’ own bodies to unlock a new artistic language. A multiuser immersive platform that combines motion capture with virtual reality headsets allows users to move freely within the physical space, interact with objects and other participants, and virtually visit 3-D interactive environments. The story of the fictitious Queen Rose family is told through episodic videos, collages, and a multimedia installation based on the “Pepper’s ghost” technique. Experience the melodrama often seen in primetime soap operas presented in an art installation.

"Perspective 2: The Misdemeanor" Artists: Rose Troche, Morris May; Key Collaborator: Charles Ottaway Cast: Shemar Jonas, Javon Jones, Joey Auzenne, Johnny Tchaikovsky. "The Rose and I" Artists: Eugene Chung, Jimmy Maidens, Alex Woo; Key Collaborators: Terry Kaleas, Ryan Shore, Nick Sung Cast: Rachael Bigelow. "Sequenced" Artists: Emilie Joly, Sylvain Joly, Michaël Martin; Key Collaborators: Maria Beltran Reyes, John Howe, Richard Johnson Cast: Peter Coyote, Morgan Burch. "Sisters" Artists: Robyn Gray, Andrew Goldstein, Michael Murdock; Key Collaborator: Philip Eberhart Cast: Julia Chalker, Greg Vogt. "Sonar" Artists: Philipp Maas, Dominik Stockhausen When a drone receives a faint distress call emerging from an unknown asteroid, it journeys to locate the source of the signal and ventures into a deep, ancient labyrinth that holds a secret even darker than space itself. Be careful where you look because someone or something doesn’t want you here. Otherworld presents two chapters in their popular horror series. Experience two sets of thrills and chills as you physically walk through a haunted house and experience a virtual reality ghost story that will scare your pants off. A teenage girl becomes guardian of the last city on Earth to change its fate by fusing her instinctive knowledge of nature with an AI’s benevolence, analysis, and foresight. This interactive animated series made for virtual reality relies on your focus for the story to evolve. An immersive, animated VR film crafted by the artists, hackers and storytellers of Penrose Studios, The Rose and I is about loneliness, friendship, love, and loss. Come meet a lonely Rose living in the unlikeliest of places, and be transported into a brand new universe. When two men are stopped by a police officer, a simple misdemeanor spirals out of control, turning the situation rapidly antagonistic. With each party suspecting the other, no one is able to stop the chain of events that follows.

"Stonemilker" Artist: Andrew Thomas Huang; Key Collaborator: Björk Guðmundsdóttir A virtual reality collaboration between Vrse works creator Andrew Thomas Huang and Björk explores the possibilities that VR holds for performance platforms outside of the traditional music video world. Cast: Björk.

"Surge" Artist: Arjan van Meerten "The Unknown Photographer" Artists: Loic Suty, Osman Zeki, Claudine Matte; Key Collaborators: Catherine Mavrikakis, François Lafontaine Cast: Julian Casey, François Papineau. "Viens! (Come!)" Artists: Michel Reilhac, Carl Guyenette; Key Collaborators: Mélanie Le Grand, Xavier Servas, Sebastian Shorter Cast: Amador Jojo, Ayoti, Christophe De La Pointe, De La Fouquette, Flozif, Yumie Volupté. "Waves" Artists: Benjamin Dickinson, Reggie Watts, Luis Blackaller; Key Collaborators: Anthony Batt, Neville Spiteri Reggie Watts weaves a virtual reality story that is a dream-within-a-dream meta-ride down the rabbit hole, where the only constants seem to be his philosophical musings, comedic insights, and musical genius. Cast: Reggie Watts, Nathalie Emmanuel. Three women and four men, all naked, appear out of nowhere in the white, sunny space of a bright room outside of time. They meet, touch, share their energy, and are transformed spiritually; they let themselves become one with the world. This immersive documentary unveils a journey into the heart of the First World War through hundreds of photographs that were found in the abandoned workshop of a country house in Quebec, Canada. An abstract meditation on the evolutionary process and its relentless march towards complexity, this virtual reality music video was produced over the course of a year, with Arjan van Meertan creating all of the music, animation, and code himself.