The Complete 2016 Sundance Film Festival Lineup

PREMIERES
A showcase of world premieres of some of the most highly
anticipated narrative films of the coming year.
"Agnus Dei" / France, Poland (Director: Anne Fontaine,
Screenwriters: Sabrina N. Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer) — 1945 Poland:
Mathilde, a young French doctor, is on a mission to help World War II
survivors. When a nun seeks her assistance in helping several pregnant nuns in
hiding, who are unable to reconcile their faith with their pregnancies,
Mathilde becomes their only hope. Cast:
Lou de Laâge, Agata Kulesza, Agata Buzek, Vincent Macaigne, Joanna Kulig,
Katarzyna Dabrowska. World Premiere
"Ali & Nino" / United Kingdom (Director: Asif Kapadia,
Screenwriter: Christopher Hampton) — Muslim prince Ali and Georgian aristocrat
Nino have grown up in the Russian province of Azerbaijan. Their tragic love
story sees the outbreak of the First World War and the world’s struggle for
Baku’s oil. Ultimately they must choose to fight for their country’s
independence or for each other. Cast:
Adam Bakri, Maria Valverde, Mandy Patinkin, Connie Nielsen, Riccardo Scamarcio,
Homayoun Ershadi. World Premiere
"Captain Fantastic" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Matt
Ross) — Deep in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, a father devoted to
raising his six kids with a rigorous physical and intellectual education is
forced to leave his paradise and re-enter society, beginning a journey that
challenges his idea of what it means to be a parent. Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Frank Langella, George MacKay, Kathryn Hahn,
Steve Zahn, Ann Dowd. World Premiere
"Certain Women" / U.S.A. (Director: Kelly Reichardt,
Screenwriter: Kelly Reichardt based on stories by Maile Meloy) — The lives of
three woman intersect in small-town America, where each is imperfectly blazing
a trail. Cast: Laura Dern, Kristen
Stewart, Michelle Williams, James Le Gros, Jared Harris, Lily Gladstone. World
Premiere
"Complete Unknown" / U.S.A. (Director: Joshua Marston,
Screenwriters: Joshua Marston, Julian Sheppard) — When Tom and his wife host a
dinner party to celebrate his birthday, one of their friends brings a date
named Alice. Tom is convinced he knows her, but she’s going by a different name
and a different biography—and she’s not acknowledging that she knows him. Cast: Rachel Weisz, Michael Shannon, Kathy
Bates, Danny Glover. World Premiere
"Frank & Lola" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Matthew
Ross) — A psychosexual noir love story—set in Las Vegas and Paris—about love,
obsession, sex, betrayal, revenge and, ultimately, the search for redemption. Cast: Michael Shannon, Imogen Poots, Michael
Nyqvist, Justin Long, Emmanuelle Devos, Rosanna Arquette. World Premiere
"The Fundamentals of Caring" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:
Rob Burnett) — Having suffered a tragedy, Ben becomes a caregiver to earn
money. His first client, Trevor, is a hilarious 18-year-old with muscular
dystrophy. One paralyzed emotionally, one paralyzed physically, Ben and Trevor
hit the road, finding hope, friendship, and Dot in this funny and touching
inspirational tale. Cast: Paul Rudd, Craig
Roberts, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Ehle, Megan Ferguson, Frederick Weller. World Premiere. CLOSING NIGHT FILM
"The Hollars" / U.S.A. (Director: John Krasinski, Screenwriter:
Jim Strouse) — Aspiring New York City artist John Hollar returns to his Middle
America hometown on the eve of his mother’s brain surgery. Joined by his
girlfriend, eight months pregnant with their first child, John is forced to
navigate the crazy world he left behind. Cast:
John Krasinski, Anna Kendrick, Margo Martindale, Richard Jenkins, Sharlto
Copley, Charlie Day. World Premiere
"Hunt for the Wilderpeople" / New Zealand (Director and
screenwriter: Taika Waititi) — Ricky is a defiant young city kid who finds
himself on the run with his cantankerous foster uncle in the wild New Zealand
bush. A national manhunt ensues, and the two are forced to put aside their
differences and work together to survive in this heartwarming adventure comedy.
Cast: Julian Dennison, Sam Neill, Rima Te
Wiata, Rachel House, Oscar Kightley. World Premiere
"Indignation" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: James Schamus)
— It’s 1951, and among the new arrivals at Winesburg College in Ohio are the
son of a kosher butcher from New Jersey and the beautiful, brilliant daughter
of a prominent alum. For a brief moment, their lives converge in this
emotionally soaring film based on the novel by Philip Roth. Cast: Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon, Tracy
Letts, Linda Emond, Danny Burstein, Ben Rosenfield. World Premiere
"Little Men" / U.S.A. (Director: Ira Sachs, Screenwriters:
Mauricio Zacharias & Ira Sachs) — When 13-year-old Jake’s grandfather dies, his family
moves back into their old Brooklyn home. There, Jake befriends Tony, whose
single Chilean mother runs the shop downstairs. As their friendship deepens,
however, their families are driven apart by a battle over rent, and the boys
respond with a vow of silence. Cast: Greg
Kinnear, Jennifer Ehle, Paulina Garcia, Theo Taplitz, Michael Barbieri. World
Premiere
"Love & Friendship" / Ireland, France, Netherlands (Director
and screenwriter: Whit Stillman) — From Jane Austen’s novella, the beautiful
and cunning Lady Susan Vernon visits the estate of her in-laws to wait out
colorful rumors of her dalliances and to find husbands for herself and her
daughter. Two young men, handsome Reginald DeCourcy and wealthy Sir James
Martin, severely complicate her plans. Cast:
Kate Beckinsale, Chloë Sevigny, Xavier Samuel, Emma
Greenwell, Tom Bennett, Stephen Fry. World Premiere
"Manchester by the Sea" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:
Kenneth Lonergan) — After his older brother passes away, Lee Chandler is forced
to return home to care for his 16-year-old nephew. There he is compelled to
deal with a tragic past that separated him from his family and the community
where he was born and raised. Cast: Casey
Affleck, Michelle Williams, Lucas Hedges, Kyle Chandler. World Premiere
"Mr. Pig" / Mexico (Director: Diego Luna, Screenwriters: Augusto
Mendoza, Diego Luna) — On a mission to sell his last remaining prize hog and
reunite with old friends, an aging farmer abandons his foreclosed farm and
journeys to Mexico. After smuggling in the hog, his estranged daughter shows
up, forcing them to face their past and embark on an adventurous road trip
together. Cast: Danny Glover, Maya
Rudolph, José María Yazpik, Joel Murray, Angélica Aragón, Gabriela Araujo.
World Premiere
"Sing Street" / Ireland (Director and screenwriter: John Carney)
— A boy growing up in Dublin during the ’80s escapes his strained family life
and tough new school by starting a band to win the heart of a beautiful and
mysterious girl. Cast: Ferdia
Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton, Jack Reynor, Aidan Gillen, Mark McKenna. World
Premiere
"Sophie and the Rising Sun" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:
Maggie Greenwald) — In a small Southern town in the autumn of 1941, Sophie’s
lonely life is transformed when an Asian man arrives under mysterious
circumstances. Their love affair becomes the lightning rod for long-buried
conflicts that erupt in bigotry and violence with the outbreak of World War ll.
Cast: Julianne Nicholson, Margo
Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Takashi Yamaguchi, Diane Ladd, Joel Murray.
World Premiere. SALT LAKE CITY GALA
FILM
"Wiener-Dog" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Todd Solondz) —
This film tells several stories featuring people who find their life inspired
or changed by one particular dachshund, who seems to be spreading comfort and
joy. Cast: Greta Gerwig, Kieran Culkin,
Danny DeVito, Ellen Burstyn, Julie Delpy, Zosia Mamet. World Premiere
DOCUMENTARY
PREMIERES
Renowned filmmakers and films about far-reaching subjects
comprise this section highlighting our ongoing commitment to documentaries.
"Eat That Question—Frank Zappa in His Own Words" / France, Germany (Director: Thorsten
Schütte) — This entertaining encounter with the premier of sonic avant-garde is
acidic, fun-poking, and full of rich and rare archival footage. This
documentary bashes favorite Zappa targets and dashes a few myths about the man
himself. World Premiere
"Film Hawk" / U.S.A. (Directors:
JJ Garvine, Tai Parquet) — Trace Bob Hawk’s early years as the young gay child
of a Methodist minister to his current career as a consultant on some of the
most influential independent films of our time. World Premiere
"LO AND BEHOLD, Reveries of the Connected World" / U.S.A.
(Director: Werner Herzog) — Does the internet dream of itself? Explore the
horizons of the connected world. World
Premiere
"Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures" / U.S.A. (Directors: Fenton
Bailey, Randy Barbato) — This examination of Robert Mapplethorpe’s outrageous
life is led by the artist himself, speaking with brutal honesty in a series of
rediscovered interviews about his passions. Intimate revelations from friends,
family, and lovers shed new light on this scandalous artist who ignited a
culture war that still rages on. World
Premiere
"Maya Angelou And Still I Rise" / U.S.A.
(Directors: Bob Hercules, Rita Coburn Whack) — The remarkable story of Maya
Angelou — iconic writer, poet, actress and activist whose life has intersected
some of the most profound moments in recent American history. World Premiere
"Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall" / U.S.A.
(Director: Spike Lee) — Catapulted by the success of his first major solo
project, Off the Wall, Michael Jackson
went from child star to King of Pop. This film explores the seminal album, with
rare archival footage and interviews from those who were there and those whose
lives its success and legacy impacted. World
Premiere
"Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You" / U.S.A. (Directors:
Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady) — How did a poor Jewish kid from Connecticut bring
us Archie Bunker and become one of the most successful television producers
ever? Norman Lear brought provocative subjects like war, poverty, and prejudice
into 120 million homes every week. He proved that social change was possible
through an unlikely prism: laughter. World
Premiere. DAY ONE FILM
"Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper" / U.S.A.
(Director: Liz Garbus) — Gloria Vanderbilt and her son Anderson Cooper each
tell the story of their past and present, their loves and losses, and reveal
how some family stories have the tendency to repeat themselves in the most
unexpected ways. World Premiere
"Resilience" / U.S.A. (Director: James Redford) — This film
chronicles the birth of a new movement among pediatricians, therapists,
educators, and communities using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles
of violence, addiction, and disease. These professionals help break the cycles
of adversity by daring to talk about the effects of divorce, abuse, and
neglect. World Premiere
"Richard Linklater—dream is destiny" / U.S.A. (Directors: Louis
Black, Karen Bernstein) — This is an unconventional look at a fiercely
independent style of filmmaking that arose in the 1990s from Austin, Texas,
outside the studio system. The film blends rare archival footage with journals,
exclusive interviews with Linklater on and off set, and clips from "Slacker," "Dazed and Confused," "Boyhood," and more. World Premiere
"Under the Gun" / U.S.A. (Director: Stephanie Soechtig) — The
Sandy Hook massacre was considered a watershed moment in the national debate on
gun control, but the body count at the hands of gun violence has only
increased. Through the lens of the victims’ families, as well as pro-gun
advocates, we examine why our politicians have failed to act. World Premiere
"Unlocking the Cage" / U.S.A. (Directors: Chris Hegedus, Donn
Alan Pennebaker) — Follow animal rights lawyer Steven Wise in his unprecedented
challenge to break down the legal wall that separates animals from humans. By
filing the first lawsuit of its kind, Wise seeks to transform a chimpanzee from
a "thing" with no rights to a "person" with basic legal
protection. World Premiere
U.S. DRAMATIC
COMPETITION
Presenting the world premieres of 16 narrative feature
films, the Dramatic Competition offers Festivalgoers a first look at
groundbreaking new voices in American independent film.
"As You Are" / U.S.A. (Director: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte,
Screenwriters: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, Madison Harrison) — As You Are is the telling and retelling of a relationship between
three teenagers as it traces the course of their friendship through a
construction of disparate memories prompted by a police investigation. Cast: Owen Campbell, Charlie Heaton, Amandla
Stenberg, John Scurti, Scott Cohen, Mary Stuart Masterson. World Premiere
"The Birth of a Nation" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Nate
Parker) — Set against the antebellum South, this story follows Nat Turner, a
literate slave and preacher, whose financially strained owner, Samuel Turner,
accepts an offer to use Nat’s preaching to subdue unruly slaves.
After witnessing countless atrocities against fellow slaves, Nat devises a plan
to lead his people to freedom. Cast: Nate
Parker, Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, Jackie Earle Haley, Gabrielle Union, Mark
Boone Jr. World Premiere
"Christine" / U.S.A. (Director: Antonio Campos, Screenwriter:
Craig Shilowich) — In 1974, a female TV news reporter aims for high standards
in life and love in Sarasota, Florida. Missing her mark is not an option. This
story is based on true events. Cast:
Rebecca Hall, Michael C. Hall, Maria Dizzia, Tracy Letts, J. Smith-Cameron.
World Premiere
"Equity" / U.S.A. (Director: Meera Menon, Screenwriter: Amy Fox)
— A female investment banker, fighting to get a promotion at her competitive
Wall Street firm, leads a controversial tech IPO in the post-financial-crisis
world, where regulations are tight but pressure to bring in big money remains
high. Cast: Anna Gunn, James Purefoy,
Sarah Megan Thomas, Alysia Reiner. World
Premiere
"The Free World" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jason Lew)
— Following his release from a brutal stretch in prison for crimes he didn’t
commit, Mo is struggling to adapt to life on the outside. When his world
collides with Doris, a mysterious woman with a violent past, he decides to risk
his newfound freedom to keep her in his life. Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Elisabeth Moss, Octavia Spencer, Sung Kang, Waleed
Zuaiter. World Premiere
"Goat" / U.S.A. (Director: Andrew Neel, Screenwriters: David
Gordon Green, Andrew Neel, Michael Roberts) — Reeling from a terrifying
assault, a 19-year-old boy pledges his brother’s fraternity in an attempt to
prove his manhood. What happens there, in the name of "brotherhood,"
tests both the boys and their relationship in brutal ways. Cast: Nick Jonas, Ben Schnetzer, Virginia Gardner, Danny Flaherty,
Austin Lyon. World Premiere
"The Intervention" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Clea
DuVall) — A weekend getaway for four couples takes a sharp turn when one of the
couples discovers the entire trip was orchestrated to host an intervention on
their marriage. Cast: Melanie Lynskey,
Cobie Smulders, Alia Shawkat, Clea DuVall, Natasha Lyonne, Ben Schwartz. World
Premiere
"Joshy" / U.S.A.
(Director and screenwriter: Jeff Baena) — Josh treats what would have been his
bachelor party as an opportunity to reconnect with his friends. Cast: Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, Alex
Ross Perry, Nick Kroll, Brett Gelman, Jenny Slate. World Premiere
"Lovesong" / U.S.A. (Director: So Yong Kim, Screenwriters: So
Yong Kim, Bradley Rust Gray) — Neglected by her husband, Sarah embarks on an
impromptu road trip with her young daughter and her best friend, Mindy. Along
the way, the dynamic between the two friends intensifies before circumstances
force them apart. Years later, Sarah attempts to rebuild their intimate
connection in the days before Mindy’s wedding. Cast: Jena Malone, Riley Keough, Brooklyn Decker, Amy Seimetz, Ryan
Eggold, Rosanna Arquette. World Premiere
"Morris from America" / U.S.A., Germany (Director and
screenwriter: Chad Hartigan) — Thirteen-year-old Morris, a hip-hop loving
American, moves to Heidelberg, Germany, with his father. In this completely
foreign land, he falls in love with a local girl, befriends his German
tutor-turned-confidant, and attempts to navigate the unique trials and
tribulations of adolescence. Cast:
Markees Christmas, Craig Robinson, Carla Juri, Lina Keller, Jakub Gierszał,
Levin Henning. World Premiere
and screenwriter: Chris Kelly) — A struggling comedy writer, fresh from
breaking up with his boyfriend, moves to Sacramento to help his sick mother.
Living with his conservative father and younger sisters, David feels like a
stranger in his childhood home. As his mother worsens, he tries to convince
everyone (including himself) he’s "doing okay." Cast: Jesse Plemons, Molly Shannon, Bradley Whitford, Maude Apatow,
Zach Woods, June Squibb. World
Premiere. DAY ONE FILM
"Southside With You" /
U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Richard Tanne) — Southside With You is a chronicle of the summer afternoon in 1989
when the future president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, wooed
his future First Lady on an epic first date across Chicago’s South Side. Cast: Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers, Vanessa
Bell Calloway. World Premiere
"Spa Night" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:
Andrew Ahn) — A young Korean-American man works to reconcile his obligations to
his struggling immigrant family with his burgeoning sexual desires in the
underground world of gay hookups at Korean spas in Los Angeles. Cast: Joe Seo, Haerry Kim, Youn Ho Cho, Tae
Song, Ho Young Chung, Linda Han. World Premiere
"Swiss Army Man" / U.S.A. (Directors and screenwriters: Daniel
Scheinert, Daniel Kwan) — Hank, a hopeless man stranded in the wild, discovers
a mysterious dead body. Together the two embark on an epic journey to get home.
As Hank realizes the body is the key to his survival, this once-suicidal man is
forced to convince a dead body that life is worth living. Cast: Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. World Premiere
"Tallulah" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Sian Heder) — A
rootless young woman takes a toddler from a wealthy, negligent mother and
passes the baby off as her own in an effort to protect her. This decision
connects and transforms the lives of three very different women. Cast: Ellen Page, Allison Janney, Tammy Blanchard,
Evan Jonigkeit, Uzo Aduba. World Premiere
"White Girl" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Elizabeth Wood)
— Summer, New York City: A college student goes to extremes to get her drug
dealer boyfriend out of jail. Cast:
Morgan Saylor, Brian ‘Sene’ Marc, Justin Bartha, Chris Noth, India Menuez,
Adrian Martinez. World Premiere
U.S. DOCUMENTARY
COMPETITION
Sixteen world-premiere American documentaries that
illuminate the ideas, people, and events that shape the present day.
"Audrie & Daisy" / U.S.A. (Directors: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk)
— After two high school girls in different towns are sexually assaulted by boys
they consider friends, online bullying leads each girl to attempt suicide.
Tragically, one dies. Assault in the social media age is explored from the
perspectives of the girls and boys involved, as well as their torn-apart
communities. World Premiere
"Author: The JT LeRoy Story" / U.S.A. (Director: Jeff Feuerzeig)
— As the definitive look inside the mysterious case of 16-year-old literary
sensation JT LeRoy—a creature so perfect for his time that if he didn’t exist,
someone would have had to invent him—this is the strangest story about story
ever told. World Premiere
"The Bad Kids" / U.S.A. (Directors: Keith Fulton, Lou Pepe) — At
a remote Mojave Desert high school, extraordinary educators believe that
empathy and life skills, more than academics, give at-risk students command of
their own futures. This coming-of-age story watches education combat the
crippling effects of poverty in the lives of these so-called "bad
kids." World Premiere
"Gleason" / U.S.A. (Director: Clay Tweel) — At the age of 34,
Steve Gleason, former NFL defensive back and New Orleans hero, was diagnosed
with ALS. Doctors gave him two to five years to live. So that is what Steve chose
to do: Live—both for his wife and newborn son and to help others with this
disease. World Premiere
"Holy Hell" / U.S.A. (Director: undisclosed) — Just out of
college, a young filmmaker joins a loving, secretive, and spiritual community
led by a charismatic teacher in 1980s West Hollywood. Twenty years later, the
group is shockingly torn apart. Told through two decades of the filmmaker’s
archival materials, this is their story. World
Premiere
"How to Let Go of the World (and Love All the Things Climate Can’t
Change)" / U.S.A. (Director: Josh Fox) — Do we have a chance to stop the
most destructive consequences of climate change, or is it too late? Academy
Award-nominated director Josh Fox (Gasland)
travels to 12 countries on six continents to explore what we have to let go
of—and all of the things that climate can’t change. World Premiere
"Jim" / U.S.A. (Director: Brian Oakes) — The public execution of
American conflict journalist James Foley captured the world’s attention, but he
was more than just a man in an orange jumpsuit. Seen through the lens of his
close childhood friend, Jim moves
from adrenaline-fueled front lines and devastated neighborhoods of Syria into
the hands of ISIS. World Premiere
"Kate Plays Christine" / U.S.A. (Director: Robert Greene) — This
psychological thriller follows actor Kate Lyn Sheil as she prepares to play the
role of Christine Chubbuck, a Florida television host who committed suicide on
air in 1974. Christine’s tragic death was the inspiration for Network, and the mysteries surrounding
her final act haunt Kate and the production. World Premiere
"Kiki" / U.S.A., Sweden
(Director: Sara Jordenö) — Through a strikingly intimate and visually daring
lens, Kiki offers a riveting, complex
insight into a safe space created and governed by LGBTQ youths of color, who
are demanding happiness and political power. The film is an exciting
coming-of-age story about agency, resilience, and the transformative art form
of voguing. World Premiere
"Life, Animated" /
U.S.A. (Director: Roger Ross Williams) — Owen Suskind, an autistic boy who
could not speak for years, slowly emerged from his isolation by immersing
himself in Disney animated movies. Using these films as a roadmap, he
reconnects with his loving family and the wider world in this emotional
coming-of-age story. World Premiere
"Newtown" / U.S.A. (Director: Kim A. Snyder) —
After joining the ranks of a growing club no one wants to belong to, the people
of Newtown, Connecticut, weave an intimate story of resilience. This film
traces the aftermath of the worst mass shooting of schoolchildren in American
history as the traumatized community finds a new sense of purpose. World Premiere
"NUTS!" / U.S.A. (Director: Penny Lane) — The mostly true story
of Dr. John Romulus Brinkley, an eccentric genius who built an empire with his
goat-testicle impotence cure and a million-watt radio station. Animated
reenactments, interviews, archival footage, and one seriously unreliable
narrator trace his rise from poverty to celebrity and influence in 1920s
America. World Premiere
"Suited" / U.S.A. (Director: Jason Benjamin) — Bindle & Keep,
a Brooklyn tailoring company, makes custom suits for a growing legion of
gender-nonconforming clients. World
Premiere
"Trapped" / U.S.A. (Director: Dawn Porter) — American abortion clinics are in a
fight for survival. Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers (TRAP) laws are
increasingly being passed by states that maintain they ensure women’s safety
and health, but as clinics continue to shut their doors, opponents believe the
real purpose of these laws is to outlaw abortion. World Premiere
"Uncle Howard" /
U.S.A., United Kingdom (Director: Aaron Brookner) — Howard Brookner’s first film, "Burroughs: The Movie," captured the cultural revolution of downtown
New York City in the early ’80s. Twenty-five years after his promising career
was cut short by AIDS, his nephew sets out to discover Howard’s
never-before-seen films to create a cinematic elegy about his childhood idol. World Premiere
"Weiner" / U.S.A. (Directors: Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg) —
With unrestricted access to Anthony Weiner’s New York City mayoral campaign,
this film reveals the human story behind the scenes of a high-profile political
scandal as it unfolds, and offers an unfiltered look at how much today’s
politics is driven by an appetite for spectacle. World Premiere
WORLD CINEMA
DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Twelve films from emerging filmmaking talents around the
world offer fresh perspectives and inventive styles.
"Belgica" / Belgium, France, Netherlands (Director: Felix van
Groeningen, Screenwriters: Felix van Groeningen, Arne Sierens) — In the midst
of Belgium’s nightlife scene, two brothers start a bar and get swept up in its
success. Cast: Stef Aerts, Tom Vermeir,
Charlotte Vandermeersch, Hélène De Vos. World Premiere. DAY ONE FILM
"Between Sea and Land" / Colombia (Directors: Manolo Cruz, Carlos del
Castillo, Screenwriter: Manolo Cruz) — Alberto, who suffers from an illness
that binds him into a body that doesn’t obey him, lives with his loving mom,
who dedicates her life to him. His sickness impedes him from achieving his
greatest dream of knowing the sea, despite one being located just across the
street. Cast: Manolo Cruz, Vicky
Hernandéz, Viviana Serna, Jorge Cao, Mile Vergara, Javier Sáenz. World Premiere
"Brahman Naman" / United Kingdom, India (Director: Q,
Screenwriter: S. Ramachandran) — When Bangalore University’s misfit quiz team
manages to get into the national championships, they make an alcohol-fueled,
cross-country journey to the competition, determined to defeat their
arch-rivals from Calcutta while all desperately trying to lose their virginity.
Cast: Shashank Arora, Tanmay Dhanania,
Chaitanya Varad, Vaiswath Shankar, Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, Sid Mallya. World
Premiere
"A Good Wife" / Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia (Director: Mirjana Karanovic, Screenwriters:
Mirjana Karanovic, Stevan
Filipovic, Darko Lungulov) — When 50-year-old Milena finds out about the
terrible past of her seemingly ideal husband, while simultaneously learning of
her own cancer diagnosis, she begins an awakening from the suburban paradise
she has been living in. Cast: Mirjana
Karanovic, Boris Isakovic, Jasna Djuricic, Bojan Navojec, Hristina Popovic,
Ksenija Marinkovic. World Premiere
"Halal Love (and Sex)" / Lebanon, Germany, United Arab Emirates (Director
and screenwriter: Assad Fouladkar) — Four tragic yet comic interconnected
stories come together in this film, which follows devout Muslim men and women
as they try to manage their love lives and desires without breaking any of
their religion’s rules. Cast: Darine
Hamze, Rodrigue Sleiman, Zeinab Khadra, Hussein Mokadem, Mirna Moukarzel, Ali
Sammoury. International Premiere
"The Lure" / Poland (Director: Agnieszka Smoczynska,
Screenwriter: Robert Bolesto) — Two mermaid sisters, who end up performing at a
nightclub, face cruel and bloody choices when one of them falls in love with a
beautiful young man. Cast: Marta Mazurek,
Michalina Olszanska, Jakub Gierszal, Kinga Preis, Andrzej Konopka, Zygmunt
Malanowicz. International Premiere
"Male Joy, Female Love" / China (Director and screenwriter: Yao
Huang) — Portrays an unlimited cycle of love stories. Cast: Nan Yu, Daizhen Ying, Xiaodong Guo, Yi Sun. World Premiere
"Mammal" / Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands (Director: Rebecca
Daly, Screenwriters: Rebecca Daly, Glenn Montgomery) — After Margaret, a
divorcée living in Dublin, loses her teenage son, she develops an unorthodox
relationship with Joe, a homeless youth. Their tentative trust is threatened by
his involvement with a violent gang and the escalation of her ex-husband’s
grieving rage. Cast: Rachel Griffiths,
Barry Keoghan, Michael McElhatton. World Premiere
"Mi Amiga del Parque" / Argentina, Uruguay (Director: Ana Katz,
Screenwriters: Ana Katz, Inés Bortagaray) — Running away from a bar without
paying the bill is just the first adventure for Liz (mother to newborn Nicanor)
and Rosa (supposed mother to newborn Clarisa). This budding friendship between
nursing mothers starts with the promise of liberation but soon ends up being a
dangerous business. Cast: Julieta
Zylberberg, Ana Katz, Maricel Álvarez, Mirella Pascual, Malena Figó, Daniel
Hendler. International Premiere
"Much Ado About Nothing" / Chile (Director: Alejandro Fernández,
Screenwriters: Alejandro Fernández, Jerónimo Rodríguez) — An upper-class kid
gets in trouble with the one percent.
Cast: Agustín Silva, Alejandro Goic, Luis Gnecco, Paulina García, Daniel
Alcaino, Augusto Schuster. World Premiere
"Sand Storm" / Israel (Director and screenwriter: Elite Zexer) —
When their entire lives are shattered, two Bedouin women struggle to change the
unchangeable rules, each in her own individual way. Cast: Lamis Ammar, Ruba Blal-Asfour, Hitham Omari, Khadija Alakel,
Jalal Masrwa. World Premiere
"Wild" / Germany (Director and screenwriter: Nicolette Krebitz) —
An anarchist young woman breaks the tacit contract with civilization and
fearlessly decides on a life without hypocrisy or an obligatory safety net. Cast: Lilith Stangenberg, Georg Friedrich.
World Premiere
WORLD CINEMA
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Twelve documentaries by some of the most courageous and
extraordinary international filmmakers working today. Eleven documentaries are listed below, and a twelfth will be
announced in the weeks ahead.
"All These Sleepless Nights" / Poland (Director: Michal Marczak)
— What does it mean to be
truly awake in a world that seems satisfied to be asleep? Kris and
Michal push their experiences of life and love to a breaking point as they
restlessly roam the streets of Warsaw in search for answers. World Premiere
"A Flag Without a Country" / Iraq (Director: Bahman Ghobadi) —
This documentary follows the very separate paths of singer Helly Luv and pilot
Nariman Anwar from Kurdistan, both in pursuit of progress, freedom, and
solidarity. Both individuals are a source of strength to their society, which
perpetually deals with the harsh conditions of life, war, and ISIS attacks. North American Premiere
"Hooligan Sparrow" / China, U.S.A. (Director: Nanfu Wang) —
Traversing southern China, a group of activists led by Ye Haiyan, a.k.a.
Hooligan Sparrow, protest a scandalous incident in which a school principal and
a government official allegedly raped six students. Sparrow becomes an enemy of
the state, but detentions, interrogations and evictions can’t stop her protest
from going viral. World Premiere
"The Land of the Enlightened" / Belgium (Director: Pieter-Jan De
Pue) — A group of Kuchi children in Afghanistan dig out old Soviet mines and
sell the explosives to child workers in a lapis lazuli mine. When not dreaming
of an Afghanistan after the American withdrawal, Gholam Nasir and his gang
control the mountains where caravans are smuggling the blue gemstones. World Premiere
"The Lovers and the Despot" / United Kingdom (Directors: Robert
Cannan, Ross Adam) — Following the collapse of their glamorous romance, a
celebrity director and his actress ex-wife are kidnapped by movie-obsessed
dictator Kim Jong-il. Forced to make films in extraordinary circumstances, they
get a second chance at love—but only one chance at escape. World Premiere
"Plaza de la Soledad" / Mexico (Director: Maya Goded) — For over 20 years, photographer Maya Goded has intimately documented the lives of a close community of prostitutes in Mexico City. With dignity and humor, these women now strive for a better life — and the possibility of true love. World Premiere
"The Settlers" / France, Canada, Israel, Germany (Director:
Shimon Dotan) — The first film of its kind to offer a comprehensive view of the
Jewish settlements in the West Bank, The
Settlers is a historical overview, geopolitical study, and intimate look at
the people at the core of the most daunting challenge facing Israel and the
international community today. World
Premiere
"Sky
Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang" / U.S.A. (Director: Kevin Macdonald) —
Having reached the pinnacle of the global art world with his signature
explosion events and gunpowder drawings, world-famous Chinese contemporary
artist Cai Guo-Qiang is still seeking more. We trace his rise from childhood in
Mao’s China and his journey to attempt to realize his lifelong obsession, Sky
Ladder. World Premiere.
"Sonita"
/ Germany, Iran, Switzerland (Director: Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami) — If
18-year-old Sonita had a say, Michael Jackson and Rihanna would be her parents
and she’d be a rapper who tells the story of Afghan women and their fate as
child brides. She finds out that her family plans to sell her to an unknown
husband for $9,000. North American
Premiere
"We Are X" / United Kingdom, U.S.A., Japan (Director: Stephen
Kijak) — As glam rock’s most flamboyant survivors, X Japan ignited a musical
revolution in Japan during the late ’80s with their melodic metal. Twenty years
after their tragic dissolution, X Japan’s leader, Yoshiki, battles with physical
and spiritual demons alongside prejudices of the West to bring their music to
the world. World Premiere
"When Two Worlds Collide" / Peru (Directors: Heidi Brandenburg,
Mathew Orzel) — An indigenous leader resists the environmental ruin of
Amazonian lands by big business. As he is forced into exile and faces 20 years
in prison, his quest reveals conflicting visions that shape the fate of the
Amazon and the climate future of our world. World
Premiere
NEXT
Pure, bold works distinguished by an innovative,
forward-thinking approach to storytelling populate this program. Digital
technology paired with unfettered creativity promises that the films in this
section will shape a “greater” next wave in American cinema. Presented by
Adobe.
"THE 4TH" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Andre Hyland) —
It’s the Fourth of July in Los Angeles, and Jamie, a broke illustrator who is
behind on his rent, tries to throw a cookout while his overbearing roommate is
out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. Cast: Andre Hyland, Johnny Pemberton, Eliza Coupe, Yasmine Kittles,
Anna Lee Lawson, Paul Erling Oyen. World Premiere
"Dark Night" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Tim Sutton) — A
suburban landscape plays witness to the inevitable, unfolding events that
culminate in a Cineplex massacre. Over the course of one day, from sunrise to
midnight, six strangers—the shooter among them—share in this new American
nightmare. Cast: Robert Jumper, Anna
Rose, Rosie Rodriguez, Karina Macias, Aaron Purvis, Eddie Cacciola. World Premiere
"The Eyes of My Mother" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:
Nicolas Pesce) — A young, lonely woman is consumed by her deepest and darkest
desires after tragedy strikes her quiet country life. Cast: Kika Magalhães, Will Brill, Paul Nazak, Flora Diaz, Clara Wong,
Diana Agostini. World Premiere
"First Girl I Loved" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Kerem
Sanga) — Seventeen-year-old Anne just fell in love with Sasha, the most popular
girl at her L.A. public high school. But when Anne tells her best friend,
Clifton—who has always harbored a secret crush on her—he does his best to get
in the way. Cast: Dylan Gelula, Brianna
Hildebrand, Mateo Arias, Jennifer Prediger, Tim Heidecker, Pamela Adlon. World
Premiere
"The Fits" / U.S.A., Italy (Director: Anna Rose Holmer,
Screenwriters: Anna Rose Holmer, Saela Davis, Lisa Kjerulff) — In this
psychological portrait, Toni, an 11-year-old tomboy, is assimilating into a
tight-knit dance team in Cincinnati’s West End when a mysterious outbreak of
fainting spells plagues the team, and her desire for acceptance is twisted. Cast: Royalty Hightower, Alexis Neblett,
Da’Sean Minor, Lauren Gibson, Makyla Burnam, Inayah Rodgers. North American
Premiere
"How
To Tell You’re A Douchebag" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:
Tahir Jetter) — This romantic comedy follows a misogynist who falls in love. Cast: Charles Brice, DeWanda Wise, William
Jackson Harper, Alexander Mulzac, Jenna Williams, Tonye Patano. World Premiere
"Jacqueline (Argentine)" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter:
Bernardo Britto) — A young French woman hires a man to document her
self-imposed political asylum in Argentina after supposedly leaking highly
confidential government secrets. Cast:
Camille Rutherford, Wyatt Cenac, James Benson, Martin Anderson, Sarah Willis,
Enrique Dura. World Premiere
"The Land" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Steven Caple Jr.)
— Four teenage boys devote their summer to escaping the streets of Cleveland,
Ohio, by pursuing a dream life of professional skateboarding. But when they get
caught in the web of the local queenpin, their motley brotherhood is tested,
threatening to make this summer their last. Cast:
Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Moises Arias, Rafi Gavron, Ezri Walker, Erykah Badu,
Michael K. Williams. World Premiere
"Operation Avalanche" / U.S.A., Canada (Director: Matt Johnson,
Screenwriters: Matt Johnson, Josh Boles) — In 1967, four undercover CIA agents
were sent to NASA posing as a documentary film crew. What they discovered led
to one of the biggest conspiracies in American history. Cast: Matt Johnson, Owen Williams, Josh Boles, Ray James. World
Premiere
"Sleight" / U.S.A. (Director: JD Dillard, Screenwriters: JD
Dillard, Alex Theurer) — After a young street magician is left to care for his
little sister following their mother’s passing, he turns to dealing drugs, but
quickly runs into trouble with his supplier. When his sister gets kidnapped, he
must rely on his smarts and sleight of hand to save her. Cast: Jacob Latimore, Dulé Hill, Seychelle Gabriel, Storm Reid, Sasheer
Zamata, Cameron Esposito. World Premiere
MIDNIGHT
"Antibirth" / U.S.A. / (Director and screenwriter: Danny Perez) —In a desolate community full of drug-addled marines and rumors of kidnapping, a wild-eyed stoner named Lou wakes up after a crazy night of partying with symptoms of a strange illness and recurring visions. As she struggles to get a grip on reality, the stories of conspiracy spread. Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Chloë Sevigny, Mark Webber, Meg Tilly, Maxwell McCabe-Lokos. World Premiere
"The Blackout Experiments" / U.S.A. (Director: Rich Fox) — A group of friends discover the dark underworld of the ultra-scary, psychosexual horror experience called Blackout. But what starts as a thrill ride through the unknown becomes deeply personal, developing into an obsession that hijacks their lives and blurs the line between reality and paranoid fantasy. World Premiere
"Carnage Park" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Mickey Keating) — The year is 1978. A team of wannabe crooks botch a small-town bank heist and flee with their hostage deep into the California desert, where they inexplicably find themselves in a harrowing fight for survival against a psychotic ex-military sniper. Cast: Ashley Bell, Pat Healy, Alan Ruck, Darby Stanchfield, James Landry Hébert, Larry Fessenden. World Premiere
"The Greasy Strangler" / U.S.A. (Director: Jim Hosking, Screenwriters: Jim Hosking, Toby Harvard) — When Big Ronnie and his son Brayden meet lone female tourist Janet on Big Ronnie’s Disco Walking Tour—the best and only disco walking tour in the city—a fight for Janet’s heart erupts between father and son, and the infamous Greasy Strangler is unleashed. Cast: Michael St. Michaels, Sky Elobar, Elizabeth De Razzo, Gil Gex, Jesse Keen, Joe David Walters. World Premiere
"Outlaws and Angels" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: JT Mollner) — With a notorious bounty hunter closing in on their trail, a gang of cold-blooded outlaws invades the home of a seemingly innocent frontier family, where an unexpected game of cat and mouse ensues throughout the night, leading to seduction, role reversal, and ultimately bloody revenge. Cast: Chad Michael Murray, Francesca Eastwood, Luke Wilson, Teri Polo, Madisen Beaty, Nathan Russell. World Premiere
"Trash Fire" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Richard Bates Jr.) — When Owen is forced to confront the past he’s been running from his whole adult life, he and his girlfriend, Isabel, become entangled in a horrifying web of lies, deceit, and murder. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll be scarred for life. Cast: Adrian Grenier, Angela Trimbur, AnnaLynne McCord, Fionnula Flanagan, Matthew Gray Gubler, Ray Santiago. World Premiere
"Under the Shadow" / United Kingdom, Jordan (Director and screenwriter: Babak Anvari) — Tehran, 1988: As the Iran-Iraq War rumbles into its eighth year, a mother and daughter are slowly torn apart by the bombing campaigns on the city coupled with the country’s bloody revolution. As they struggle to stay together amidst these terrors, a mysterious evil stalks through their apartment. Cast: Narges Rashidi, Avin Manshadi, Bobby Naderi, Ray Haratian, Arash Marandi. World Premiere
"Yoga Hosers" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Kevin Smith) — Colleen Collette and Colleen McKenzie are teenage besties from Winnipeg who love yoga and live on their smartphones. But when these sophomores get invited to a senior party by the school hottie, the Colleens accidentally uncover an ancient evil buried beneath their Canadian convenience store. Cast: Lily-Rose Depp, Harley Quinn Smith, Johnny Depp, Justin Long, Austin Butler, Tyler Posey. World Premiere
"Affections" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Bridey Elliott) — This comedy about isolation and loneliness follows a young woman who is adrift and seeking intimacy in the most unlikely places.
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILMS
ANIMATED SHORT FILMS
SPOTLIGHT
Regardless of where these films have played throughout the
world, the Spotlight program is a tribute to the cinema we love.
"Cemetery of Splendor" / Thailand (Director and screenwriter:
Apichatpong Weerasethakull) — A lonesome middle-aged housewife tends to a
soldier with sleeping sickness and falls into a hallucination that triggers
strange dreams, phantoms, and romance. Cast:
Jenjira Pongpas, Banlop Lomnoi, Jarinpattra Rueangram.
"Embrace of the Serpent"/ Colombia (Director: Ciro Guerra,
Screenwriters: Ciro Guerra, Jacques Toulemonde Vidal) — This blistering, poetic
story is inspired by the original journals of scientists Theodor Koch-Grünberg
and Richard Evans Schultes, who meet lone survivor Karamakate, an Amazonian
shaman. Over 40 years, they develop a friendship while traveling through the
Colombian Amazon in search of the sacred, psychedelic yakruna plant. Cast: Jan Bijvoet, Brionne Davis, Antonio
Bolivar, Nilbio Torres, Miguel Dionisio Ramos.
"Green Room" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jeremy
Saulnier) — This wickedly fun horror-thriller tells a story about the owner of
a neo-Nazi club who squares off against an unsuspecting but resilient young
punk band after they witness a horrific act of violence. Cast: Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole, Callum
Turner, Patrick Stewart.
"Land of Mine" / Denmark (Director and screenwriter: Martin
Zandvliet) — At the end of World War II, a group of young German POWs captured
by the Danish army are forced to defuse and clear landmines from the Danish
coastline with no training. Inspired by real events, the film exposes the
untold story of one tragic moment in Denmark’s history. Cast: Roland Møller, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Louis Hofmann, Joel Basman,
Emil Belton, Oskar Belton. U.S. Premiere
"The Lobster" / Ireland, United Kingdom, Greece, France
(Director: Yorgos Lanthimos, Screenwriters: Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis
Filippou) — In a dystopian near future, single people are obliged to find a
mate in 45 days or else be transformed into an animal of their choice and be
released into the woods. Cast: Colin
Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, John C. Reilly, Olivia Colman.
"Maggie’s Plan" / U.S.A. (Director: Rebecca Miller,
Screenwriters: Rebecca Miller, based on a story by Karen Rinaldi) — A young
woman’s determination to have a child catapults her into a nervy love triangle
with a heart-throb academic and his eccentric critical-theorist wife. Cast: Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke, Julianne
Moore, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, Travis Fimmel.
"Miles Ahead" / U.S.A. (Director: Don Cheadle, Screenwriters: Don
Cheadle, Steven Baigelman) — Inspired by events in Miles Davis’s life, this is
a wildly entertaining, impressionistic, no-holds-barred portrait of one of
twentieth-century music’s creative geniuses. Cast: Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Lakeith Lee
Stanfield, Michael Stuhlbarg.
"Rams"/ Iceland (Director and screenwriter: Grímur Hákonarson) —
In a remote Icelandic farming valley, two brothers who haven’t spoken in 40
years have to come together to save what’s dearest to them—their sheep. Cast: Sigurður Sigurjónsson, Theodór
Júlíusson.
"Viva" / Ireland (Director: Paddy Breathnach, Screenwriter: Mark
O’Halloran) — In contemporary Cuba, a father and son struggle to escape from
each other’s expectations, duty, and the burden of past sins. Cast: Héctor Medina, Jorge Perugorría, Luis
Alberto García.
SUNDANCE KIDS
This section of the Festival is especially for our youngest
independent film fans. Programmed in cooperation with Utah Film Center which
presents the annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival, Utah’s premiere film festival
for children and youth.
"The Eagle Huntress" / U.S.A. (Director: Otto Bell) — Step aside,
Daenerys and Katniss—Aisholpan is a real-life role model on an epic journey in
a faraway world. Follow this 13-year-old nomadic Mongolian girl as she battles
to become the first female to hunt with a golden eagle in 2,000 years of
male-dominated history. World Premiere
"Little Gangster" / Netherlands (Director: Arne Toonen,
Screenwriter: Lotte Tabbers) — Rik Boskamp wants a life where he’s not
constantly bullied. When he and his family move, the people in their new town
think his father is a Mafia boss, and everybody treats them with respect—until
a bully from Rikkie’s past turns up. How long can he keep up his lie? Cast: Thor Braun, Henry Van Loon, Rene Van
‘T Hof, Meral Polat, Fedja Van Huêt, Maas Bronkhuyzen. North American Premiere
"Snowtime!" / Canada (Directors: Jean-François Pouliot, François
Brisson, Screenwriters: Normand Canac-Marquis, Paul Risacher) — To amuse
themselves during their winter break from school, the kids in a small village
have a massive snowball fight. But what starts out as pure youthful fun and
enthusiasm deteriorates into a more serious conflict as the children learn the
role that love and friendship play in their lives. Cast: Sandra Oh, Ross Lynch, Angela Gallupo, Lucinda Davis, Don
Shepherd, Sonja Ball. North American Premiere
SPECIAL EVENTS
One-of-a-kind moments highlighting new independent works
that add to the unique Festival experience. An evolving section, this year
includes episodic work, short films and live post-screening discussions.
"11.22.63" / U.S.A. (Director: Kevin Macdonald, Screenwriter:
Bridget Carpenter, Executive Producers: J.J. Abrams, Stephen King, Kevin
Macdonald, Bridget Carpenter, Bryan Burk) — On November 22, 1963, three shots
rang out in Dallas, President Kennedy was killed, and the world changed. What
if you could change it back? Take a journey to find out in this genre-busting,
epic new nine-hour event series. The Festival will debut the two-hour premiere
of the series, followed by
an extended Q&A. Cast: James
Franco, Sarah Gadon, Daniel Webber, George MacKay, Josh Duhamel, Chris Cooper.
World Premiere
"Behind the Scenes of ‘Anomalisa’" / U.S.A. (Directors:
Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson, Screenwriter: Charlie Kaufman) — Michael
Stone—husband, father and respected author—is crippled by the mundanity of his
life. On a business trip, he checks into the Fregoli Hotel. He’s amazed to
discover a possible escape from his desperation in an unassuming woman, who may
or may not be the love of his life. The Festival will present a screening of the film followed by a
Q&A with the creators. Separately, they will speak on a Festival panel
explaining their creative process and how they brought their extraordinary film
to life. Cast: Jennifer Jason
Leigh, Tom Noonan, David Thewlis.
"Chelsea Does" / U.S.A. (Director: Eddie Schmidt) — This
four-part documentary series features Chelsea Handler as she explores topics of
personal and universal fascination: marriage, racism, Silicon Valley, and
drugs. The Festival will
premiere one installment of the series with clips from the other three
installments, followed by an extended Q&A with Chelsea Handler,
Director Eddie Schmidt, and Executive Producer Morgan Neville. World Premiere
"The Girlfriend Experience" / U.S.A. (Directors and
screenwriters: Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, Executive Producers: Steven
Soderbergh, Philip Fleishman, Lodge Kerrigan, Amy Seimetz, Gary Marcus, Jeff
Cuban) — Law student Christine Reade is introduced to the world of
transactional relationships in this original anthology series. Providing
"The Girlfriend Experience" (an emotional and sexual relationship
offered at a high price) gives Christine a rush of control and intimacy, but
she soon finds herself juggling two very different lives. The Festival will
premiere four episodes of the series, followed by an extended Q&A. Cast: Riley Keough, Paul Sparks, Mary Lynn
Rajskub, James Gilbert, Kate Lyn Sheil. World Premiere
"The New Yorker Presents" / U.S.A. (Executive Producers: Alex
Gibney, Kahane Cooperman, Showrunner: Kahane Cooperman) — A groundbreaking new
series that brings America’s most award-winning magazine, The New Yorker, to the screen with documentaries, short narrative
films, comedy, poetry, animation, and cartoons from the hands of acclaimed
filmmakers and artists. The
Festival will premiere the first two episodes of the series, followed by an
extended Q&A. World Premiere
"O.J.: Made in America" / U.S.A. (Director: Ezra Edelman) — This
is the story of O.J. Simpson, one of the most polarizing people of the
twentieth century, and the city in which he lived for much of his life, Los
Angeles. The film explores Simpson’s rise and fall, centered around two of
America’s greatest fixations—race and celebrity. The Festival will premiere the full 7.5-hour documentary,
followed by an extended Q&A. World
Premiere
"The Skinny" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Jessie
Kahnweiler) — Follow feminist and wannabe YouTube star Jessie as she struggles
to live, love, and get over her bulimia. The Festival will premiere six
10-minute episodes, followed by an extended Q&A with Kahnweiler. Cast: Jessie Kahnweiler, Illeana Douglas,
Spencer Hill, Ryan Pinkston, Megan Ferguson, Sadie Calvano. World Premiere
"United Shades of America" / U.S.A. (Executive Producers: Jimmy
Fox, W. Kamau Bell, Star Price) — Political comedian W. Kamau Bell explores the
racial subcultures of America. In this original series premiere, he uses humor
to challenge Klansmen looking to rebrand their message. The screening will
include an extended Q&A. World
Premiere
NEW FRONTIER FILMS AND PERFORMANCE
By exposing her role behind the camera, Johnson reaches into the vast trove of footage that she has shot over decades around the world. What emerges is a visually bold memoir and a revelatory interrogation into the power of the camera. World Premiere
"The Illinois Parables" / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Deborah Stratman) — This suite of Midwestern parables about faith, force, technology, and exodus questions the role belief plays in national identity. In our desire to make sense of the inscrutable, who do we end up blaming or endorsing? Cast: C. Felton Jennings II, Anna Toborg, Joshua Frieman, José Oubrerie, Daniel Verdier, David Gatten. World Premiere
"Notes on Blindness" / United Kingdom, France (Directors and screenwriters: Peter Middleton, James Spinney)
After losing his sight, John Hull knew that not understanding blindness would destroy him. In 1983, he began to keep an audio diary. His recordings represent a unique testimony of loss, rebirth, and renewal, excavating the experience of blindness and documenting his discovery of "a world beyond sight." Project includes a mobile VR experience. Cast: Dan Skinner, Simone Kirby. World Premiere
NEW FRONTIER INSTALLATIONS
VIRTUAL REALITY
"A History of Cuban Dance"
