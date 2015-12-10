‘The Leftovers’ Season 3 Picked Up by HBO, But It Will Be the Last Season

We will return to Miracle, but only for a limited time.
HBO President Michael Lombardo announced the renewal of Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta’s acclaimed drama via a statement Thursday afternoon. The series — which follows the Garvey family as they recover from a global crisis in which 2 percent of the world’s population mysteriously disappeared — will end after the upcoming season.
“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome back Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta and the extraordinary talent behind ‘The Leftovers’ for its third and final season,” Lombardo said. “This show has proven to be one of the most distinctive HBO series and we are extremely proud of its unrivaled originality, which has resulted in such a passionate following by our HBO viewers. We admire and fully support Damon’s artistic vision and respect his decision to bring the show to its conclusion next season.”
In a statement issued to the press, Lindelof promised a “wildly ambiguous but hopefully mega-emotional” ending to the series many have come to regard among the best that television has to offer.
“I have never, ever experienced the level of creative support and trust that I have received from HBO during the last two seasons of ‘The Leftovers,'” Lindelof said in the same statement. “Tom, myself and our incredible team of writers and producers put tremendous care into designing those seasons as novels unto themselves…with beginnings, middles and ends. As we finished our most recent season, it became clear to us that the series as a whole was following the same model…and with our beginning and middle complete, the most exciting thing for us as storytellers would be to bring ‘The Leftovers’ to a definitive end. And by ‘definitive,’ we mean ‘wildly ambiguous but hopefully mega-emotional,’ as all things related to this show are destined to be.”
It’s important to note that both statements frame the decision to end the series after Season 3 as Lindelof’s, not the network’s. In an interview with Variety that ran shortly after the Season 2 finale, Lindelof said simply that he wanted “there to be more ‘Leftovers.'” Tom Perrotta said something equally ambiguous, in terms of how much longer they wanted to keep the series running, when he spoke with Indiewire a few weeks ago. “We have some vague ideas, but we don’t even know if there will be a Season 3,” Perrotta said when asked if he wanted a third season. “That’s the question we’re waiting to get answered.
After a first season with relatively low ratings and no real awards traction, many worried “The Leftovers” might not make it to Season 2. When it did, Lindelof and Perrotta made the most of their opportunity, delivering one of the finest seasons of television in recent memory. They will undoubtedly approach the final season with a similar vigor and, one would hope, courage.
Comments
I watched season one and two these past two days. I love the show and look forward to seeing the final season three. Wonderful story line and a perfect cast. Good job HBO!
This is so sad, why is the show ending so soon? It’s such a great show :(
The best TV series I’ve seen since Breaking Bad. I am so hooked on this show. It truly has me so captivated each episode as I watch…to where I can’t take my eyes off the screen.
There Absolutely has to be more than season 3..Please
I am so happy HBO renewed for a 3rd season, but equally sad that it will be the last. I think this is the best show I have ever had the pleasure to watch
…it actually makes sense…with such incredible creative story lines, amazing acting, and an awesome musical score in support of this truly unique and memorable production, this is WAY TOO GOOD for TV as we know it today!!!!…They should make this a motion picture series…just a masterpiece all the way around…all involved should be extremely proud and know that you provided great entertainment and inspiration to many of us!!
Honestly at first it was hard for me to understand the show but once it got ahold of me I wAs hooked . It saddens me to know there won’t be anymore seasons . But season 2 ended interesting but another season would be even better to explain more in debt what is going on in there world.
I need more than one more season!!!
While I extend the utmost gratitude for this incredibly moving and emotional story of the human condition, I must say that I am deeply saddened by the news that season three will be the last. It is seldom that I watch television, however I was fortunate enough to stumble upon "The Leftovers". I was immediately hooked while watching the pilot episode and eagerly awaited each episode and season. Bravo!!! And, thank you, thank you, thank you for this brilliant story and cast.
I’m just wanting to know the reason behind the frequent earthquakes happening. ..can you explain that please?
Very bittersweet news. I have no doubt that it will be phenomenal, but it’s going to be hard to let this one go.
I love this series. It didn’t get enough advertising out though. I only found out and binged watch both seasons this year. No one I told about it so far even heard of it. Sad to hear it’s the last season but thankful you are giving it an ending. It drives me crazy when TV series just drop off. Try advertising all seasons and having available on demand. I bet it would get more viewers, it’s that mind twistingly good :)
When is it back, all I want to know.
Just as The Dig and Now The Leftovers
This is the best series show I’ve watched and I’ve seen quite a few. I’ve never had so much feel for a show It’s crazy. I’m so sad I looked this up.