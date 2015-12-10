'The Leftovers' Season 3 Picked Up by HBO, But It Will Be the Last Season

We will return to Miracle, but only for a limited time.

HBO President Michael Lombardo announced the renewal of Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta’s acclaimed drama via a statement Thursday afternoon. The series — which follows the Garvey family as they recover from a global crisis in which 2 percent of the world’s population mysteriously disappeared — will end after the upcoming season.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome back Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta and the extraordinary talent behind ‘The Leftovers’ for its third and final season,” Lombardo said. “This show has proven to be one of the most distinctive HBO series and we are extremely proud of its unrivaled originality, which has resulted in such a passionate following by our HBO viewers. We admire and fully support Damon’s artistic vision and respect his decision to bring the show to its conclusion next season.”

In a statement issued to the press, Lindelof promised a “wildly ambiguous but hopefully mega-emotional” ending to the series many have come to regard among the best that television has to offer.

“I have never, ever experienced the level of creative support and trust that I have received from HBO during the last two seasons of ‘The Leftovers,'” Lindelof said in the same statement. “Tom, myself and our incredible team of writers and producers put tremendous care into designing those seasons as novels unto themselves…with beginnings, middles and ends. As we finished our most recent season, it became clear to us that the series as a whole was following the same model…and with our beginning and middle complete, the most exciting thing for us as storytellers would be to bring ‘The Leftovers’ to a definitive end. And by ‘definitive,’ we mean ‘wildly ambiguous but hopefully mega-emotional,’ as all things related to this show are destined to be.”