Watch: Ja’Tovia Gary’s Award-Winning ‘Cakes Da Killa: No Homo’ Now Streaming Online

Christmas (if you celebrate it) has come early.
Ja’Tovia Gary’s documentary “Cakes Da Killa: No Homo,” which
we’ve covered numerous times here on S&A, is now available online, for free, for all
audiences to see.
If you’re unfamiliar, as the filmmaker herself describes the work: “Cakes
Da Killa: No Homo” is an electrifying portrait of a young artist determined to
live life on his own terms. Born Rashard Bradshaw, Cakes Da Killa is a 22-year-old
hip hop artist. As an openly gay man he is not your run of the mill rapper, but
he just might be your new favorite."
The film has been traveling the film festival circuit for
the past two years, including at the BlackStar Film Festival, New Voices in
Black Cinema, the Pan African Film Festival, and New Fest LGBT Film Festival, to
name only a few, and won the 2014 Audience Award at the Ann Arbor Film
Festival.
“Cakes” is a transfixing profile that gets better with each
viewing. Check it out below. And read more about Ja’Tovia Gary on her website jatovia.com.
Comments
I saw Cakes for the first time perform at Afropunk last year and was very impressed. He’s talented and definitley has bars. I call him my favorite gay rapper lol. You can’t deny his talent.