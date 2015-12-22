Watch: Ja’Tovia Gary’s Award-Winning 'Cakes Da Killa: No Homo' Now Streaming Online

Christmas (if you celebrate it) has come early.

Ja’Tovia Gary’s documentary “Cakes Da Killa: No Homo,” which

we’ve covered numerous times here on S&A, is now available online, for free, for all

audiences to see.

If you’re unfamiliar, as the filmmaker herself describes the work: “Cakes

Da Killa: No Homo” is an electrifying portrait of a young artist determined to

live life on his own terms. Born Rashard Bradshaw, Cakes Da Killa is a 22-year-old

hip hop artist. As an openly gay man he is not your run of the mill rapper, but

he just might be your new favorite."

The film has been traveling the film festival circuit for

the past two years, including at the BlackStar Film Festival, New Voices in

Black Cinema, the Pan African Film Festival, and New Fest LGBT Film Festival, to

name only a few, and won the 2014 Audience Award at the Ann Arbor Film

Festival.

“Cakes” is a transfixing profile that gets better with each

viewing. Check it out below. And read more about Ja’Tovia Gary on her website jatovia.com.