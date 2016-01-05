ANIME TRAILER: Makoto Shinkai's "Your Name"

Check out the beautiful mood-evoking trailer for Your Name (Kimi no Na wa), the upcoming anime theatrical feature from writer/director Makoto Shinkai (The Garden Of Words).

The film revolves around Mitsuha – a female high school student living in a rural town in the mountains, yearning for a life in cosmopolitan Tokyo – and Taki, a male high school student living in central Tokyo. One night the two, hundreds of miles apart, share a vision of each other and their lifestyle. The film explores the mystery behind their unique personal phenomenon.

Masashi Ando (Spirited Away, When Marnie Was There) is supervising the production as its animation director. Masayoshi Tanaka (The Anthem Of The Heart) is the character designer.

The film is set for a Tokyo release in August 2016.