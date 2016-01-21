Berlinale 2016's Complete Competition Lineup Announced: Only 9% Directed By Women

The 2016 Berlin Film Festival has released its full competition lineup. Now that we can take stock of all the directors screening films in the festival’s most prominent category, we must report that very few women will be competing for the prestigious Golden Bear. Of 23 films up for the top honor, a mere two are directed by women, amounting to just under 9% of the slate: "24 Weeks" by Anne Zohra Berrached and "Things to Come" by Mia Hansen-Løve. Last year, female helmers accounted for 16% of the fest’s highest-profile section.

The festival has also announced more information about its Gala, Special and Panorama sections.

Only one of the six films featured in the Galas category is directed by a woman: Pernilla August’s "A Serious Game." Both of the films in the Special section hail from female filmmakers: Sonia Kennebeck’s "National Bird" and co-director Tilda Swinton’s "The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger."

But in the Panorama division of the fest — whose mission it is to build bridges between commercial interests and artistic vision — women are familiarly outnumbered. Of 22 narrative films selected to screen, just three are helmed by a woman: Doris Dörrie’s "Fukushima, mon Amour," Aslı Özge’s "All of a Sudden" and Anna Muylaert’s "Don’t Call me Son." And just three of the 14 documentaries in this section are directed by women: "Kiki" by Sara Jordenö, "Strike a Pose" co-directed by Ester Gould and "Zona Norte" by Monika Treut.

The Berlinale also announced that Christine Vachon, one of the producers behind "Carol," will receive a Special Teddy Award for her contributions to queer and U.S. independent cinema. The Teddy Award, an offshoot of the Panorama, has been awarded since 1987 and celebrates shorts, docs and features with a connection to queer culture. A press release for the festival notes that a dozen of Vachon’s films have been shown in Berlinale programs.

Here are the women-directed films announced for the Competition, Berlinale Special Galas, Berlinale Special and Panorama marked in bold. Lists adapted from press materials and ScreenDaily:

COMPETITION

24 Wochen (24 Weeks)

Germany

By Anne Zohra Berrached (Two Mothers)

With Julia Jentsch, Bjarne Mädel, Johanna Gastdorf, Emilia Pieske

World premiere



Chang Jiang Tu (Crosscurrent)

People’s Republic of China

By Yang Chao (Passages)

With Qin Hao, Xin Zhi Lei

World premiere



Chi-Raq

USA

By Spike Lee (Malcom X, Do the Right Thing)

With Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson, Angela Bassett, John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson

International premiere – Out of competition



Des nouvelles de la planète Mars (News from planet Mars)

France / Belgium

By Dominik Moll (Lemming, Harry, He’s Here to Help)

With François Damiens, Vincent Macaigne, Veerle Baetens, Jeanne Guittet, Tom Rivoire

World premiere – Out of competiton



Inhebbek Hedi (Hedi)

Tunisia / Belgium / France

By Mohamed Ben Attia

With Majd Mastoura, Rym Ben Messaoud, Sabah Bouzouita, Hakim Boumessoudi, Omnia Ben Ghali

World premiere – First feature



Mahana (The Patriarch)

New Zealand

By Lee Tamahori (The Devil’s Double, Die Another Day, Once Were Warriors)

With Temuera Morrison, Akuhata Keefe, Nancy Brunning, Jim Moriarty, Regan Taylor, Maria Walker

World premiere – Out of competiton



Saint Amour

France / Belgium

By Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern (Mammuth, Le grand soir)

With Gérard Depardieu, Benoît Poelvoorde, Vincent Lacoste, Céline Sallette

World premiere – Out of competiton



Soy Nero

Germany / France / Mexico

By Rafi Pitts (The Hunter, It’s Winter)

With Johnny Ortiz, Rory Cochrane, Aml Ameen, Darell Britt-Gibson, Michael Harney

World premiere



As announced in previous press releases, the program also includes:



Alone in Berlin by Vincent Perez (Germany / France / United Kingdom)

Boris sans Béatrice (Boris without Béatrice) by Denis Côté (Canada)

Cartas da guerra (Letters from War) by Ivo M. Ferreira (Portugal)

Ejhdeha Vared Mishavad! (A Dragon Arrives!) by Mani Haghighi (Iran)

Fuocoammare (Fire at Sea) by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy / France) – documentary

Genius by Michael Grandage (United Kingdom / USA) – First feature

Hail, Caesar! by Joel and Ethan Coen (USA / United Kingdom) – Out of competition

Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis (A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery) by Lav Diaz (Philippines / Singapore)

Kollektivet (The Commune) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands)

L’avenir (Things to Come) by Mia Hansen-Løve (France / Germany)

Midnight Special by Jeff Nichols (USA)

Quand on a 17 ans (Being 17) by André Téchiné (France)

Smrt u Sarajevu / Mort à Sarajevo (Death in Sarajevo) by Danis Tanović (France / Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Zero Days by Alex Gibney (USA) – documentary

Zjednoczone Stany Miłosci (United States of Love) by Tomasz Wasilewski (Poland / Sweden)

Berlinale Special Galas

A Quiet Passion (UK-Belgium)

Terence Davies (Distant Voices, Still Lives, Sunset Song)

With Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Ehle, Keith Carradine, Jodhi May, Catherine Bailey, Emma Bell, Duncan Duff

World premiere

Creepy (Japan)

Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Journey to the Shore, Tokyo Sonata)

With Hidetoshi Nishijima, Yuko Takeuchi, Teruyuki Kagawa, Haruna Kawaguchi, Masahiro Higashide

World premiere

A Serious Game (Den allvarsamma leken) (Swe-Den-Nor)

Pernilla August (The Legacy –TV series, Beyond)

With Sverrir Gudnason, Karin Franz Körlof, Liv Mjönes, Michael Nyqvist, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard

World premiere

Miles Ahead (US)

By Don Cheadle (debut)

With Ewan McGregor, Don Cheadle, Keith Stanfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, Austin Lyon

International premiere

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble – doc (US)

Morgan Neville

European premiere

Where To Invade Next – doc (US)

Michael Moore

European premiere

Berlinale Special

National Bird – doc (US)

Sonia Kennebeck

World premiere

The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger- doc (UK)

Dirs: Colin MacCabe, Christopher Roth, Bartek Dziadosz, Tilda Swinton

World Premiere

Panorama

Aloys – Swiss / France

By Tobias Nölle

With Georg Friedrich, Tilde von Overbeck

World premiere

El rey del Once (The Tenth Man) – Argentina

By Daniel Burman

With Alan Sabbagh, Julieta Zylberberg, Usher Barilka, Elvira Onetto

World premiere

Goat – USA

By Andrew Neel

With Ben Schnetzer, Nick Jonas, James Franco

International premiere

Grüße aus Fukushima (Fukushima, mon Amour) – Germany

By Doris Dörrie

With Rosalie Thomass, Kaori Momoi

World premiere

Indignation – USA

By James Schamus

With Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon

International premiere – debut

Jonathan – Germany

By Piotr J. Lewandowski

With Jannis Niewöhner, André Hennicke, Julia Koschitz, Thomas Sarbacher, Barbara Auer

World premiere – debut

Kater (Tomcat) – Austria

By Händl Klaus

With Lukas Turtur, Philipp Hochmair

World premiere

La helada negra (The Black Frost) – Argentina

By Maximiliano Schonfeld

With Ailín Salas, Lucas Schell, Benigno Lell

World premiere

Lantouri – Iran

By Reza Dormishian

With Navid Mohammadzadeh, Maryam Palizban, Baran Kosari

International premiere

Little Men – USA

Cross-Section Generation

By Ira Sachs

With Jennifer Ehle, Greg Kinnear, Paulina Garcia, Alfred Molina

International premiere

Ranenyy Angel (The Wounded Angel) – Kazakhstan / France / Germany

By Emir Baigazin

With Nurlybek Saktaganov, Madiar Aripbai, Madiar Nazarov, Omar Adilov

World premiere

While the Women Are Sleeping – Japan

By Wayne Wang

With Beat Takeshi, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Shioli Kutsuna, Sayuri Oyamada, Lily Franky

World premiere

Antes o tempo não acabava (Time Was Endless) – Brazil / Germany

By Sérgio Andrade, Fábio Baldo

With Anderson Tikuna, Rita Carelli, Begê Muniz, Emanuel Aragão

World premiere



Auf Einmal (All of a Sudden) – Germany / Netherlands / France

By Aslı Özge

With Sebastian Hülk, Julia Jentsch, Hanns Zischler, Sascha Alexander Gerşak

World premiere



Aquí no ha pasado nada (Much Ado About Nothing) – Chile

By Alejandro Fernández Almendras

With Agustín Silva, Paulina García, Alejandro Goic, Luis Gnecco, Daniel Alcaíno

European premiere



Jug-yeo-ju-neun Yeo-ja (The Bacchus Lady) – Republic of Korea

By E J-yong

With Youn Yuh-jung, Chon Moo-song, Yoon Kye-sang, An A-zu, Choi Hyun-jun

World premiere



La Route d’Istanbul (Road to Istanbul) – Algeria / France / Belgium

With Rachid Bouchareb

Mit Astrid Whettnall, Pauline Burlet, Patricia Ide, Abel Jafri

World premiere



Mãe só há uma (Don’t Call me Son) – Brazil

By Anna Muylaert

With Naomi Nero, Dani Nefussi, Matheus Natchergaele, Daniel Botelho, Luciana Paes

World premiere



Nunca vas a estar solo (You’ll Never Be Alone) – Chile

By Alex Anwandter

With Sergio Hernández, Andrew Bargsted, Jaime Leiva

World premiere



San Fu Tian (Dog Days) – Hong Kong, China / People’s Republic of China

By Jordan Schiele

With Huang Lu, Tian Mu Chen, Luo Lan Shan

World premiere



Shelley – Denmark / Sweden

By Ali Abbasi

With Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Cosmina Stratan, Peter Christoffersen

World premiere



Shepherds and Butchers – South Africa / USA / Germany

By Oliver Schmitz

With Steve Coogan, Andrea Riseborough, Garion Dowds

World premiere

Panorama Dokumente

Der Ost-Komplex (The GDR Complex) – Germany

By Jochen Hick

World premiere

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures – USA / Germany

By Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato

With Edward Mapplethorpe, Debbie Harry, Patti Smith, Gloria von Thurn und Taxis

International premiere

Mariupolis – Lithuania / Germany / France / Ukraine

By Mantas Kvedaravicius

World premiere

Uncle Howard – United Kingdom / USA

By Aaron Brookner

With Jim Jarmusch, Sara Driver, Tom DiCillo, Brad Gooch, Robert Wilson, William S Burroughs, Frederic Mitterand

European premiere

Brüder der Nacht (Brothers of the Night) – Austria

By Patric Chiha

World premiere



Curumim – Brazil

By Marcos Prado

World premiere

Europe, She Loves – Swiss / Germany

By Jan Gassmann

World premiere

Inside the Chinese Closet – Netherlands

By Sophia Luvarà

International premiere



Kiki – Sweden / USA

By Sara Jordenö

European premiere



Strike a Pose – Netherlands

By Ester Gould, Reijer Zwaan

World premiere



The Lovers and the Despot – United Kingdom

By Rob Cannan, Ross Adam

European premiere



WEEKENDS – Republic of Korea

By Lee Dong-ha

World premiere



Who’s Gonna Love Me Now? – Israel / United Kingdom

By Tomer Heymann, Barak Heymann, Alexander Bodin Saphir

World premiere



Wu Tu (My Land) – People’s Republic of China

By Fan Jian

European premiere



Zona Norte – Germany

By Monika Treut

World premiere

[via press materials and ScreenDaily]

