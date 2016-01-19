Christopher Wells Joins Quad Cinema as Director of Repertory Programming

Former IFC programmer Christopher Wells has joined Cohen Media Group’s (CMG) Quad Cinema as Director of Repertory Programming. Wells was able to build his career around all aspects of New York’s IFC Center throughout his 10 years there.

Founder and CEO of CMG, Charles S. Cohen, has tremendous faith in Wells’ skill as a programming veteran, as well as the boost in status Quad Cinema will achieve with his name now added to the roster. Cohen is adamant that Wells’ affluence in the world of programming will benefit the company, mainly because "[Wells] is a true film lover whose taste, intelligence, and passion will help make the new Quad Cinema a prime destination for filmgoers in New York City."

Wells’ work at Quad Cinema will primarily involve programming the multiplex’s dedicated repertory screenings and advising on the programming of first-run titles. The Cohen Film Collection is home to a library of 800-plus titles to its name, featuring works by Buster Keaton, Alfred Hitchcock and Jean-Luc Godard.

The Greenwich Village movie house, which CMG acquired in 2014, is currently undergoing renovations and modernization so that it can become a platform for a wide range of both new and old films.

