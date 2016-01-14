Concept Trailer for Urban Legend Horror Feature “The Bubbleheads: Legend of Carrico Road”

There is great news from the ever-expanding segment
of independent horror films from African diaspora directors and producers…and
of new Black filmmakers from St. Louis like Michael Larnell (“Cronies”).
Filmmaker Jeffrey Thompson is in full
pre-production on his horror feature film "The Bubbleheads: Legend of
Carrico Road." In the film, a fugitive and a news reporter’s night take a
deadly turn for the worse as they stumble upon a family of bloodthirsty
cannibals in backwoods Missouri.
The cannibal family is based on an urban legend from Thompson’s hometown
of Saint Louis, Missouri.
Thompson gained notoriety in 2014 when his concept
trailer for “The Bubbleheads,” shot and edited on an iPhone, was the number one
story on the popular Horror Society website for almost a week. It was viewed over 37,000 times, and
sustained over 2000 shares and likes on Facebook, according to Mitchell Wells, editor-in-chief
of Horror Society. Wells goes on to
say that the popularity of the trailer is also based on recent horror movie
trends of, “reality or true event stories that filmmakers are coming up with…movies
like “The Conjuring,” “Paranormal Activity” and other similar films. “
According to The Riverfront Times and the St.
Louis Paranormal Research Society, the legend of the “Bubbleheads” themselves
are: either “a family who took experimental drugs that caused their heads to
swell to the size of large pumpkins,” and the government (or some big pharmaceutical
company) hid them away on the isolated Carrico Road (colloquially called
‘Bubblehead Road’) just south of the Missouri River, or they are an old
generation St. Louis family who through years of inbreeding, “have descendants
of the original settlers developed hydrocephaly, or "water on the brain,"
which caused their heads to be oversized, hence the term
"bubblehead."”
Either way, that sounds crazy creepy.
Thompson, who has a history in comic book
writing and video game development, tells us that in addition to speaking to
executives at major film companies, he has also secured commitments from key
crew members, including, co-writer Bernard Kenney, cinematographer Dan Kneece
(“The Confession”) who has also worked with auteur David Lynch, producer John
Anderson III, and SFX expert Tony Rosen, designer of the Annabelle doll from
“The Conjuring.”
Check out the concept trailer and stay tuned
to S&A for more on Jeffrey Thompson and “The Bubbleheads: Legend of Carrico
Road.”
Curtis Caesar John is a longtime contributor
to Shadow And Act, for which he created the feature ‘This Week in Black Television.’ Currently the Film Editor for Bold As
Love Magazine, he is also a producer on the upcoming doc BlaxploITALIAN, and the
founder and executive director of the forthcoming Brooklyn, NY microcinema The Luminal
Theater. Follow him on Twitter at @MediaManCurt.
That trailer was horrible. Tells me nothing. Makes no sense. Cut a good trailer that tells mini story – with a beginning middle and at least. Ooh a foot.
Why y’all bitching about a movie that’s putting a little history of Florissant Missouri out there…even if it is a urban legend….its the same as u dumb fucks watching channel 2 news which is only what the government want u to know….I grew up about 2-3 miles from there and I don’t see anything wrong with history being put out there.. I bet all of u are white and since this is a black man doing this u all have an attitude….white people can do what ever and UR type will think the shits cool…..I think its good that history isnmade into a movie and the idiot said it themself…..the legend won’t go away
Keep calm people it’s just a movie . Get over yourself Theresa !
I can tell you as a teen i knew of that legend and lived in the area some 26+ years ago. So if it has not gone away by now i doubt it will. Guess its time to move.
I apologize for being a silly teen and disturbing the area looking for adventure, I heard on the radio that there was a family there that suffered from Hydrocephalus which caused water on the brain giving some who has it a bigger head, is there any truth to that? Anyway if that is the case I feel terrible.
Erin My dad was the security guard that rode in the ambulance that use to pick up the "bubbleheads" that lived in that house and I use to be the orderly that transported those people around Barnes Hosp. on Kingshighway so no its not complete bullshit and if you are part of that family then I am sorry for releasing private info but the father was the one that started the urban legend…..
Stop whining and put on a big hat
I did not know that the house I was buying was the Bubbblehead house. I did not go to school here until my junior year and was too scared to go there. I didn’t even know where it was until after I signed the papers. Believe me, I would not have bought this house if I knew it’s history.
This house has been in my family for longer than this legend has been around. There are no "bubbleheads", just hard working people who are sick of having their sleep disrupted by people who are too stupid to realize that this urban legend is complete bullshit.
Ive been there in my teens, and it is a creepy place, but only because of the story. Theresa, knowing the history of that house/road, you should have expected some inconvenience while living there. Too many people know the legend for it to just go away.
Why would you buy a house with that kind of history? This has been an urban legend for so long and a typical teenage hangout for a good scare that you must have known the history before you purchased it.
Did you ever stop to think that the people who live in that house might be affected by your movie? I’ve seen this trailer and talked to the person who put it online. I live in that house and I know you could care less how that affects me and my family. Thank you for can being a complete asshole!!
