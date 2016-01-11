‘Concussion’ Adds to Will Smith’s Growing List of Recent Box Office Disappointments. What’s Going On?

"Concussion" is on track to become maybe Will Smith’s weakest box office performer (films in which he’s the star specifically). The film has been in theaters for almost 3 weeks, and has grossed just under $31 million as of this weekend. It holds the title of the lowest box office opening weekend for any Will Smith movie (again, films he’s specifically the star of), with $10.5 million. You’d have to go back to 1993 to "Six Degrees of Separation" which opened with just $53,000, although it should be noted that the film debuted on just 2 screens nationwide, while "Concussion" opened on over 2800 screens – more than a significant difference.
At this rate, I seriously doubt that "Concussion" will gross anywhere near $100 million. Reviews have been ok, so it’s not that it’s a bad movie. Unfortunately, I just couldn’t get through it without chuckling almost every time Will Smith spoke with his "Nigerian accent" and put on the kind of earnestness on his face that screams, "I’m a serious actor; this is a serious scene; I want that Oscar." I just didn’t *believe* his performance, and ultimately wished he’d cast someone else in the lead role, and played a supporting character. But the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score is at a decent 62%, with the consensus stating: "’Concussion’ lands a solid, well-acted hit on its impressively timely subject matter, even if its traditional sports drama structure is a little too safe to deserve a full-on dance in the end zone."
I read that sentence and immediately remembered Adam Thompson’s piece on this blog 3 years ago on Will Smith’s "strategic aversion to controversial roles." Although "Concussion" presented an opportunity at controversy, given the subject matter, and the attention it received from the NFL for obvious reasons. However, it’s still a very "safe" movie, and very much in keeping with Smith’s usual appetite.
It’s been years since he’s starred in what you’d call a blockbuster movie. For an actor whose name was long synonymous with $100+ million grossers, Smith’s most recent offerings have been disappointments, relatively speaking: "Concussion," "Focus," "After Earth," and "Seven Pounds." Although there was "MIB 3" in 2012 which did do well, but I’d argue that it was already an established franchise that was going to draw audiences anyway.
But Smith had a very good run for several years with box office smash after smash, which officially began with the first "Bad Boys" movie in 1995; "Independence Day" is usually what most think of as his big screen box office breakout, since it was such a massive hit. But I’d credit "Bad Boys" which came before it by a year, as the start (although he’d already charmed his way into America’s hearts and minds as the Fresh Prince (the rapper) and of "Bel Air"). That is not to say that he’s in any way done. I think Will Smith’s name is still a veritable international brand that will continue to draw attention, but some are of course wondering whether his best days as a Hollywood sure-thing are behind him.
Smith himself isn’t at all worried; why should he be? He’s made truckloads of money over the years, and has cemented himself as a bona fide international movie star earning his way into the history books, especially as a black actor – something that’s still very rare. But maybe more importantly, his so-called "decline" could be all by design.
To wit, check out this quote from Smith lifted from an interview he gave to Digital Spy, while doing press for "After Earth" in the UK a few years ago, which maybe telegraphed to the audience what was to come in terms of the kind of work he would do: "There’s something about making movies that just really gets me excited… I love people being wrapped in a story and being able to deliver that emotional punchline at the end. It’s been an absolute necessity that the movie be a blockbuster, but I think I’m going to start moving out of that and finding more danger in my artistic choices."
He suggested that he’d start making films more for himself, than for the audience he has long entertained, and that his choices would essentially reflect that. So we can assume that what followed (films like "Focus" and "Concussion" and the bit part he had in "Winter’s Tale") were all a reflection of a changed Will Smith strategy – one that’s counter to what he’s previously said were his early plans when he first entered the movie business (in short, he surveyed the highest grossing movies up until then, realizing what kinds of films tend to do well at the box office, and then sought out projects that were similar).
And more danger in his artistic choices is something we here at S&A have been hoping for, for some time. I remember when it was announced that he was Quentin Tarantino’s first choice to play Django, and all the discussion that followed about whether Will was *courageous* enough to take on such a controversial project like that.
Although I should note that he has since revealed what his reasons were for not taking the part, and they had nothing to do with fear of controversy, which I thought was a good sign of things to come.
So, here we are. Will Smith, per the above quote, is/has been ready to make a shift from primarily family-friendly action adventure fare, to more "dangerous" if personal, adult-oriented projects.
Although, looking at his upcoming slate, I can’t say there’s anything on it that I would consider especially different than what he’s done in the past. There certainly could be a project or two being packaged right now that has yet to be announced.
I suppose the reported vampiric twist on the Cain & Abel story from the bible, "The Redemption of Cain," could be controversial, if only because it’s based on a story from the bible. The vampiric twist, if it turns out to be true, might be considered sacrilege by some. But there’s been no movement on that project for a few years, and it may be dead.
There is also a thriller called "The Accountant," which follows a government accountant who doubles as an assassin. At one time, when it was at Warner Bros, the Coen brothers were being considered to direct. But the project now sits at Media Rights Capital, with Sony attached to finance and distribute. It’s not clear where the project stands as of today (Smith became attached to it in 2013), but if the Coen brothers were once interested in it, I’d say that it’s probably as close to "dangerous" as Will has ever gotten. When it was set up at Warner Bros, Mel Gibson was to direct, but he’s no longer involved. In it, Smith would play a government accountant who doubles as an assassin. Could be "dangerous."
There is also film that was initially announced 6 years ago, when Sony Pictures and Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment picked up the movie rights to the story of an ex-Marine who orchestrated the rescue of hundreds of his neighbors during the Hurricane Katrina disaster. John Lee Hancock was to write and direct the project, titled "The American Can." At the time of the initial announcement, I fully expected Will Smith to star in the film, although it wasn’t stated. 2 years later, it was reported that Smith would instead be working behind the camera, with an offer to Denzel Washington to star instead. At the time, I wondered about that choice, since the lead character would have be aged to accommodate Denzel, who was in his 50s at the time (Keller is closer to Will Smith’s age); also, Denzel isn’t 6-ft-7 and 260 pounds (which Keller is), but I assumed that they’d make changes to the script to accommodate Denzel. Skip ahead another 2 years, to the announcement that Will Smith was back in the lead role, and was courting Ed Zwick ("The Last Samurai," "Blood Diamond") to direct the film, from a script penned by both John Lee Hancock and Adetoro Makinde – a multi-hyphenate (actor, director, writer, producer, casting director, more) who co-produced Dennis Dortch’s feature film debut, "A Good Day to Be Black & Sexy." She’s also listed as producer on "The American Can." IMDB still lists them all as attached to the project. But no updates.
Smith also has a drama titled "Collateral Beauty" in which he stars alongside Helen Mirren as a New York ad man on a downward spiral after a tragic event. David Frankel, director of "The Devil Wears Prada" is directing.
There was the film adaptation of "Flowers for Algernon," a science fiction story written by Daniel Keyes. Although that might be dead. It’s a project that was first announced in 2009, so it’s been a while. The novel was published in 1966 and was joint winner of that year’s prestigious Nebula Award for Best Novel. The titular Algernon is a laboratory mouse that has undergone surgery to increase its intelligence by artificial means. The story is told as a series of progress reports written by Charlie, the first human test subject for the surgery, and touches upon many different ethical and moral themes such as the treatment of the mentally disabled.
Essentially, a man surgically accelerates his own IQ levels, based on his mouse research, ultimately making himself a genius, but then becomes a social outcast for that reason; and unfortunately, what he didn’t count on was that Algernon, the mouse he used in his research, would eventually experience significant decelerated IQ levels, a result of the experiment, as he himself experiences the same mental deterioration.
"Flowers for Algernon" has been adapted several times since it was originally published, most famously Ralph Nelson’s "Charly," which won Cliff Robertson (the star) an Academy Award in 1969. And I’m sure Will would eventually like to have his own Oscar as well. But the project is likely dead.
Of course there’s "Suicide Squad" which will be out this year, but it’s not a Will Smith movie per say; he’s part of an ensemble cast, and it’s based on a comic book series. It’s rare that he’s part of an ensemble cast, which maybe is in keeping with his new strategy, breaking away from the past – although not entirely, because the rest of his upcoming slate comprises of mostly sequels – "Bad Boys 3" and "Bad Boys 4", and there has even been talk of a "Men In Black 4," which I pray doesn’t happen.
So maybe he’s attempting to make a transition and enter a new stage in his career (as he suggests in the above quote), but, ultimately, profits still do matter to Hollywood studios, and, despite his wide appeal, they may be less and less willing to cough up the big dollars for Smith to take on more personal and "dangerous" projects, especially if the films themselves aren’t box office hits. Maybe that explains all the sequels – essentially do one for them; do one for himself, as he ages to become one of our so-called elder statesmen.
One thing I’d love to see Will Smith do more of is get behind up-and-coming black filmmakers who have demonstrated that they have talent. His name still carries weight after all. He could produce.
Also, will Smith attaching himself to star in a film that’s to be directed by a young black filmmaker is something that just doesn’t happen enough! In fact, it’s never happened! Actually, outside of a few episodes of "Fresh Prince Of Bel Air," throughout his movie acting career, Will Smith has never worked with a black director – whether up-and-coming, or veteran.
Does he have to? Depends on who you ask, I suppose. But given his position as one of a small handful of mega-watt stars with power and reach, who, by the way, also happens to be black, as well as the dearth of black filmmakers working consistently within the Hollywood studio system – especially on tent-pole projects – accompanied by the annual onslaught of articles lamenting the industry’s lack of diversity, I think it’s quite unfortunate that he’s never been directed by a black filmmaker on any film.
He was attached to Universal’s adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s novel "Brilliance," which Julius Onah (a young black filmmaker) is tapped to direct and is currently still in the scripting stage. But Smith exited the project. A matter of timing/scheduling was the reason given.
Reviews of the novel call it a "breakneck thriller" with "shrewd social commentary;" a "gripping tale of a world fundamentally different and yet horrifyingly similar to our own, where being born gifted can be a terrible curse."
The project is said to have "tent pole potential," which will of course be a great thing for Onah. There aren’t exactly a lot of black directors helming tent pole movies; and there aren’t exactly a lot of black directors helming tent pole movies with black actors starring in them. So "Brilliance" would’ve been an exception.
All that said, I’m not at all worried about Will Smith; I’m sure he’ll be just fine, blockbusters or not.
Comments
@ Sandra, I admire your subtle approach. Ol’ Farida was about to get my full out negrotroid push-back. But then I thought I’d let you take the lead on this one.I didn’t want to waste my time on… well… you know, she may be one of those Joe Blow types who just happened to drive by the blog. Then, obviously lost and not knowing who’s inside, she thought she’s cause a little controversy by letting foolishness fall from her mouth. So I gave her a pass. But if I’m wrong (she might be legitimately concerned) she’ll come back and reply to you. I’m betting we daint gonna see her no more. Bet?
@Farida – There are loads of actors and industry folks who comment on here, in addition to Joe Blow movie lovers. Would you have the role of movie critic eliminated altogether or just on this blog?
I dont’t know who Mr Obenson is and what he does for living apart from making critics. I personally would like another actors to critisised about how actors act etc etc. At least they know what they criticising about. But individuals like us (non actors), what do we know? Acting is the hardest job of all jobs. Would you (non actors) be able to act? If so , then you all will be hired as actors, right? and earn fucking load of money, instead of criticising!
Funny how Will Smith is willing to do Bad Boys 3 and 4 but wouldn’t do Independence Day 2. I think it was mistake to price himself out of ID2, it could have been a nice jumpstart he needed. He’s trying to hard with these "serious" films. I bet he thinks of himself of the Black Tom Cruise. But Tome Cruise does a lot of action films, and is milking those MI films for all its worth. I would like to see Will Smith do something like Hitch agaian.
Big Willy will be fine without an Oscar nom! Will has an opportunity to get his own franchise from the Suicide Squad with his role as Dead Shot. If Will really want to be successful at dramatic films, I think Will should consider doing some Broadway plays to help him get into character some more. I think it will help him with his acting. Both Denzel and Viola did Broadway. I think they have become better actors because of it.
It is absolutely NOT over for Big Willy. He has his brand. He’s just going through a long rough patch. He WILL bounce back. I’m not as big a fan as I once was during the Bad Boys days, but it’s clear that he’s got star power and alist presence that is awaiting the right material. I can see him starting a new franchise any day now. Just like Tom Cruise.
I’m sure that Will and James Lassiter, will do just fine in the monthsa and years to come.
You people are sick. This was an excellent movie and Will deserved to be nominated for an Oscar I am completed confused as to how he could not be nominated for his performance. He was phenomenal. Vesterdouglas go to hell!
@vesterdouglas Oh, the irony of your comments. Very ignorant, racist, and superiority-complex laden. The arrogant are always the most blind.
Look. The movie isn’t bad. He’s great in it. It just came out at the wrong time & wasn’t marketed great….. It came out around the same time as Star Wars……. STAR WARS.
Will should have passed on playing the lead in Concussion. He should have just be the Executive Producer and let Denzel Washington, Idris Elba, Jeffery Wright , Don Cheadle or Laurance Fisahburne play the lead. Will is no character actor! I bet he must have spent over 2 years trying to get that accent down! Like I said before, if Will wants to do character roles, he needs to focus on the inside and then work on the outside. He always seems too focus on starting with the outside and then working on the inside. He did the samething with Ali and I was never convince he was Ali!
Actually Will Smith is worried, talked about it not that long ago. After tovie with his son failed and then an immediatail afte, he talked aboiut not being able to think anymore. He said he was too nervous and had panic attacks about doing another lead role anytime soon.
His movie before this, Focus did pretty well at the box office and it was a smaller movie. There was just too many other movies people wanted to see when this came out. Star Wars came out the week before and five other movies came out on Christmas. If this was released before Thanksgiving or October it’ll be a different story. That’s on the studio.
Quote: "You see, Americans do not relate to Africans well." Yeah, they don’t relate to Afro-Americans either.
I agree with Josh about this movie being Oscar bait for Will Smith. It seems that he chooses movies if they fall in only 2 categories: blockbuster or Oscar. For those of us who appreciate acting craftsmen (Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Chiwetel Ejiofor, et al) the Smith approach is unappealing. I’ve seen many of his movies but never in the theater. I don’t think his "acting" is worth my money.
Who is Will Smith’s fan base? They dont line up to see him in a drama. A bigger point is why hasnt he brought under his wing any black actors or filmmakers. The good news is there are a lot more black actors and filmmakers where we dont feel obligated to see a Will Smith movie. The fear being if we dont support his films there wont be opportunities for other black talent. The rub has always been he hasnt been visible supporting that same talent. You would think at the very least he couldve worked with Steve McQueen. Point being people have moved past Will Smith. Theres also his brief hiatus a few years back. Will still young so he will always be around. SciFi, Horror and adventure will always be there. Just wished he wouldve worked more with the Ryan Coogler’s, Justin Semian and any blk female directors.
Well, on the one hand you have Concussion which, while it was a good movie, was clearly also Oscar Bait to get Will nominated for Best Actor. On the otherhand, it was competing against Star Wars.
Playing a African was a stretch; its not his fault americans do not like African accents; how many Respectable African accents do you hear American television? To YOU and other africans, Will sound fake; to non Continental Africans and Americans, he sound African; I liked the African guy he portrayed; I knew Americans would not like this movie; You see, Americans do not relate to Africans well; never has; But they loves them some Ghetto Kneegrows; They go to Africa to; well you know
This was mention on this site a long time ago about it being a wrap for Will as a box office star and him only being able to do big box office numbers in ensemble pieces , franchises, and that he is not that good of an actor to do the meaty roles like Denzel. Is his career over? No, he will just not be the big star that he once was.
Will is great in Concussion and it’s really not a bad film. The movie just doesn’t pack the punch people were expecting.