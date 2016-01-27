How They Edited the Oscar-Nominated ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

This came in very handy during a difficult two-year post period when Warner Bros. wanted to see if the filmmakers could make the film work without them. But Sixel conceded that they couldn’t. As a result, for the first year of post they didn’t have the opening and closing Citadel scenes that bracket the immersive adventure of Max (Tom Hardy) and Furiosa (Charlize Theron).

"As George’s editor, I am in a unique position as I can be honest without fear of being fired," said Sixel, the wife of "Fury Road" director George Miller — who wanted her sense of rigor, fluidity, and elegance for the project despite their different sensibilities. "But he has taught me that if I am going to be critical I should offer up a solution. So I never criticize unless I feel I have a better way of doing something. I have become a good problem solver."

"Most days we would get between eight [and] 20 hours of material: endless footage of vehicles traveling, at the most 40 kph [25 mph], and you have to turn it into a thrill ride," the editor continued. "It was a delicate balancing act, neither to shortchange sequences nor exhaust an audience. I gave each moment its best shot and only once I had a very refined cut did I feel justified in dropping material."

However, pushing back the release date gave Sixel a second wind and the stamina to keep plugging away. "There was pressure to cut the film down to 100 minutes, but I didn’t want to cut too deeply and brutally where logic and the musicality of sequences were sacrificed.

"The first attack by the ‘buzzards’ or ‘spikey cars’ was initially more extensive, as I had such great footage and felt obliged to incorporate the best of it. We also had really dynamic shots of the War Boys on The War Rig throwing ‘thunderheads,’ yelling, and screaming, but ultimately I felt that we were overcooking the sequence and decided to shorten it. I was always conscious that the third act was to be an 18-minute chase/race sequence and didn’t want the audience to be tired of cars smashing into each other right at the climax of the film."

It wasn’t a question of balancing the action with quieter moments but pruning the action sequences down to their "correct" lengths. Sixel said viewers always liked the middle section of the film, especially the scene where we meet the Vuvalini for the first time. But the response suggested there too much action — that it was overwhelming.

"I constantly examined the film, questioning each shot and each moment," Sixel recalled. "Over time the cut grew tighter and more muscular. In early versions even the pre-storm sequence where we intercut the approaching War Party, the Doof Warrior, Furiosa, her henchman Ace, and Nux the War Boy, had many more loops. We eliminated a few scenes with the Immortan Joe and Miss Giddy here as well, as it felt long-winded and repetitive. I wanted to get to the moment in the storm when Max decides to break free as soon as I could. We couldn’t keep our main character bound and gagged for too long.