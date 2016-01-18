Kosovo Gets First Oscar Nomination with Short Film 'Shok'

With the short film "Shok," the Eastern European Kosovo has earned its very first film Oscar nomination from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science , marking this the biggest achievement in Kosovo’s film industry to date.

Written and directed by Jamie Donoughue the film has been nominated among 4 other films in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 88th edition of the awards.

"Shok"

is a short film set in Kosovo during the occupation of the 90’s, where the friendship of two boys is tested to its limits as they struggle to survive

during Kosovo war.

The film is a co-production between Kosovo and UK, produced by Eshref Durmishi and Harvey Ascott, supported by the Kosovo Cinematography Center.

This is the hugest success in Kosovo’s film history to date. "Shok" has now opened doors for Kosovan films to garnered attention at one of the most important award ceremonies in the film world.

The other nominated films are "Ave Maria," "Day One," "Everything Will Be Okay," and "Stutterer"

.