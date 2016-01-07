Shakespeare Heads Back to Boarding School in 'Love's Labours Lost'

Love’s Labour’s Lost

Logline: Four boarding school boys, distracted by four enchanting exchange students, struggle to keep a vow of chastity in this new adaptation of Shakespeare’s bawdy comedy.

Elevator Pitch:

Ferdinand, student president of Navarre Academy, convinces his three classmates to commit to a chastity vow in pursuit of their studies. But we soon see that “young blood doth not obey an old decree.” With the arrival of four new girls at their school, the boys quickly fall for each of their new classmates. Meanwhile, their bombastic Spanish teacher, caught in a love triangle with the pothead janitor, lusts for the school’s sultry nurse. From secret parties in the woods to Russian disguises, the students’ and teachers’ wild antics come to life in this modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s bawdy comedy!

Production Team:

Directors: Jennifer Sturley, Jake O’Hare

Executive Producers: Alexandra Malick, Andrea Ogden, Genie Ratcliff

Co-Producers: Jake O’Hare, Jennifer Sturley

Supervising Producer: Michael Dolan ("Dance with the One")

Cinematographer: Tom Rosenberg ("Nothing Human")

Editor: Grey Ellis

About the Film:

When we first discovered Love’s Labour’s Lost, we were inspired by how much we connected to this story written 400 years ago. We believe Shakespeare is still important and relevant today. This film highlights the ridiculous characters who have the same hopes and dreams as all of us…namely to get laid. Shakespeare was a raunchy poet, and we’re bringing that raunchy humor to life! Love’s Labour’s Lost will make Shakespeare comfortable for you if you’ve always been Bard-phobic, and fun for you if you’re bored of the Shakespeare you studied in English classes. There’s something here for everyone to love!

Current Status: Our initial Indiegogo campaign raised over $29,000 for production. Now we’re crowdfunding for the second half of our post-production and distribution budget.

