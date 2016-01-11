Vote for Indiewire’s Project of the Year

[Editors Note: Project of the Day is presented in partnership with Blackmagic Design, one of the world’s leading innovators and manufacturers of creative video technology.]
Every Monday through Thursday here on Indiewire, we select a Project of the Day. Some days, it’s a feature-length documentary, other times it’s an experimental short or a web series pilot. This year, we even featured a few transmedia projects.
Now, after all of those worthy endeavors have been narrowed down from numbering in the hundreds to just twelve, the opportunity to participate in the crowning of the 2015 crowd favorite is here.
Below, you’ll find the twelve winners from Indiewire’s Project of the Month contest for the 2015 calendar year.
Amy Jo Johnson’s "The Space Between" took home the prize for 2014. You can stream "Know How" (which won alongside "Sleepwalkers" at the close of 2013) right now from the comfort of your own home. And the 2012 winner, "Dear White People," went on to become a Sundance hit and Indie Spirit nominee.
As with last year’s contest, the audience-selected project will be given a spot at Tribeca Film Institute’s Filmmaker and Industry Meetings at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. The 2015 Project of the Year winner will also receive a Blackmagic URSA Mini 4k (further details on this digital camera can be found here).
With both physical and invaluable resources on the line, now it’s your turn to help decide this year’s winner.
The ballot is at the bottom of this post.
Here are the nominees (with descriptions courtesy of the filmmakers):
January – Big Sonia – A feature documentary about 89-year old, 4’8" Sonia Warshawski — Diva, businesswoman, and Holocaust survivor living in suburban Kansas City. She still drives herself to work every day at her late husband’s tailor shop — John’s Tailoring — in the corner of a giant dead mall. Sonia can barely see over the steering wheel of her giant pink Buick, but customers come from far and wide just to be in her presence. And she just so happens to be my grandmother.
February – Swim Team – "Swim Team" chronicles the overwhelming struggles and extraordinary triumphs of three young competitive swimmers with autism and their swim team that brings hope to a community. It’s a film about how sports transcends disability and not giving up on your kid.
March – Almost Adults – Two best friends, Cassie and Mackenzie, are in their final year of college. Cassie (a straight girl) and Mackenzie (a giant lesbian) have found themselves heading in different directions, like emotionally. Cassie is struggling with her career path, while Mackenzie is struggling with her sexuality. It’s a (platonic) love story about two best friends. Think "Thelma and Louise" without all of the killing and cliff jumping.
April – The Devil on Wheels – "Duel" fans from all over the world regularly visit the film locations in the desert next to Los Angeles. They can quote every line of dialogue. Forty-odd years later, Steven Spielberg’s first known work has become an iconic piece of filmmaking and its influence is still fresh to this day. How come this tiny film, made cheaply and quickly for TV, has generated such a passionate, international and undying cult? "The Devil On Wheels" will look deep into the "Duel" phenomenon and in doing so, it will explore the power and fascination of films on people.
May – To the Edge of the Sky – A documentary about parents fighting to stop Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy before it kills their sons. New drugs are on the horizon to treat this deadly disease, but they are stalled at the FDA. With access to the families, legislators, and FDA, we present the daily strategizing required to get the government and public to pay attention to Duchenne. We depict the tireless battles that parents fight to protect their kids. These parents will do anything to save their sons. They’ll go to the ends of the earth, to the edge of the sky.
June – High Cotton – Revenge is not always sweet. "High Cotton" is a Southern Gothic in the vein of "Mud" or "Undertow." The film centers on two unlikely friends: Les, a southern misfit man-child, and Bulldog, a transplant from England. Their lives are forever changed by the news of a dead woman. The ensuing tragedy that follows forces Les to question his allegiance to his stubborn mate and mentor Bulldog.
July – The Interpreter – "The Interpreter" follows Farooq Haqmali, an Afghan interpreter who is promised a visa by the U.S. Government after the Taliban threatens to kill him for assisting the U.S. Army with its operations in the country. The clock is ticking for Farooq and his family. They will die at the hands of the Taliban if they don’t make it out of Afghanistan before the departure of the U.S. Army platoon that Farooq once lent his skills to. When Farooq decides to take matters into his own hands, the platoon’s leader, Lt. Spade tries to help. But will it be too late?
August – Delinquent – Joey, a kid from the wrong side of the tracks looks up to his father, Rich, and his father’s crew. They pull small-time, bullshit robberies around their rural town. When one of Rich’s crew gets injured, Joey becomes their de facto look out for the night. The robbery goes wrong and the owner of the shop is killed. The town being as small as it is the owner is Joey’s childhood best friend’s father. Joey is caught between the disintegrating crew, the impending polices, his responsibilities to his younger siblings, his conscious and a renewed interest in his former friend.
October – As Far As The Eye Can See – In the land of Van Cliburn, where classical piano holds pride of place, Jack Ridge is a former prodigy who has withdrawn to his family’s North Texas farmland. His wife has left him, and the week of the county piano competition he puts his fist through a wall, threatening to derail his performance and disappoint his entire home town. When the local corporate farm ratchets up the pressure on him to sell his land, his only allies are Phillip, the cantankerous, elderly owner of the local Mexican restaurant and Alyssa, a teenage spitfire with dreams of being a farmer.
November – The S Word – Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. Every 13 minutes someone dies by suicide in this country. The amazing thing is that suicide is preventable. But, it is topic that has long been silenced and buried with the lives it’s claimed. Our documentary will shine a light on this topic and open the the much needed national conversation. "The S Word" is a film about humanity — people giving voice to their struggles in the hope that those intimate stories will help prevent further suicides. Amidst all the pain, these stories are really about life.
Vote below – polls will close this Friday, January 15th at 5 PM EST.
Note: Votes are confirmed by email. Indiewire nor PollDaddy will use your email address after the confirmation, but if you do want to sign up for our newsletter, that can easily be done here!
Want your early shot at the 2016 Project of the Year? Submit to Project of the Day here!
Project of the Month: Blackmagic Design will award Indiewire’s Project of the Month winners (November, December, January) with one (1) Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 12 License each. DaVinci Resolve 12 combines professional non-linear video editing with the world’s most advanced color corrector so now you can edit, color correct, finish and deliver all from one system.
Project of the Year: Blackmagic Design will award Indiewire’s Project of the Year winner (announced in January) with one (1) Blackmagic URSA Mini 4k, the world’s first high end digital film camera designed to revolutionize workflow on set.
For more information about Blackmagic please visit their website right here.
Comments
Almost Adults
Thank you for the all…
Almost adults
The devil on wheels
omg almost adults yeeeeeeeeeeeeeessssssssssss!! gotta love gay women channel and the fabulous carmilla co-stars…they make youtube a better place, y’all
the interpeter
Endo What??
Endometriosis is a chronic debilitating disease that can change a womens life. So many women have had their lives ripped apart due to the constant pain, fatigue and depression. So many doctors still do not understand how to treat a woman with Endometriosis.
Having suffered with Endometriosis since I was 18 I have fallen victim to the lack of knowledge and information provided not only to the sufferer and their family but also to the health care professionals who still have very little knowledge of this disease.
Living with daily excruciating pain,isolation,exhaustion,continual worry,fettilty problems to name just a few has become normal for so many of us.
Enoughs enough!!
Endo What ?
Yeah Justin and his lovely co-stars.
My daughter struggles fiercely to live a productive life with the devastating effects of endometriosis. It is one of the "invisible" diseases that causes its sufferers even more pain as they are not taken seriously, even by medical professionals. The word must get out!
Endo what?
Endo what?
endo what? gets my vote!
Endo what
Thè devil on wheels
Almost Adults!!
Vote Endo what?
Endo What?
don’t forget to confirm your vote via email!
Almost Adult
Almost adults has my vote��
��
Almost adults
This movie will help to shed more awareness on this very hard to diagnos debilitating disease
All of the film makers and those that contributed to the films did a fantastic job! I have had endometriosis since I was 12. I was lucky enough to have a daughter- though so many women have not been as fortunate. I’m imploring everyone to please vote for endo what? This disease has been the catalyst to so many other health issues. As it stands, there are only a few treatment options and they do not last. One of the options us chemotherapy. I chose that option when I was 18 and I now have many terrible chronic health issues- one of which includes osteoporosis. I am 34. I am always sick and in chronic pain. We need a platform and this our chance. I realize that all of these films touch on extremely important and life altering issues- however, the endometriosis community has not had a chance to have a voice… Until now. Please VOTE FOR ENDO WHAT?.
Rooting for Endo What? ��
Awesome!!!!
I’m gay and I’m here 4 da Elise Bauman and da Natasha negovanlis
<3
Please add my vote for ENDO WHAT? I’ve tried voting a couple of times, but the email never comes through, and yes I’ve checked the junk mail folder.
Amazing
VOTE FOR ALMOST ADULTS
This short covers an important and overlooked issue for many women.
The best
Almost Adults!!!
Sorry but I think the poll might me broke. I’ve tried to vote but it’s saying that an email confirmation has been sent to an email address that isn’t mine. Which means that someone else is receiving these email confirmations.
ggg
The most important film. 1 in 10 women have the disease endometriosis. So you know women with it. But their suffering is silenced due to ignorance, even amongst doctors – Too many still tell women they are making up the debilitating pain or they should just put up with the pain. It is called "the cancer that doesn’t kill" because it behaves like a cancer. It is incurable because research is underfunded. And it receives little serious support because it only affects women – friends, mothers, wives, girlfriends, sisters, daughters – with severe pain, fatigue, terrible side effects from cancer meds they are given to just try to stop it being active for a while & if it isn’t diagnosed early enough, organ damage wherever it grows, mobility issues (yes some women end up house/bedbound.) It is no joke. It is very serious & costs at least 1 in 10 women any kind of normal life, career even family. So vote for EndoWhat, end this ignorance & what one newspaper has called "unnecessary suffering". Thank you.
Endo needs to
I hope Endo What can win it.
I am going to be tested for endometriosis…My heart is so happy that the topic of this uncurable disease is being brought to light ! It’s sad to think that this can happen to any woman and there’s no easy way to fest you for it or get rid of the killing pain than surgery.
Fabulous
Ende What
It’s important to raise awareness
J
Toda lucha es poca.
I was diagnosed with this. It would help a lot of people if it was made more known to everyone.
:)
Almost Adults! Can’t wait!
<3
Hilarious!!
A very important subject to bring to a conscious level
Endo what shows a real problem most people don’t know and it is encouraging for all women to do something about it
Very good
Forza Ragazzi!!!
Please vote for "The Devil on Wheels"
The best Project. Good luck!!!
Vaiiii Pintaaaa!!!
The devil on wheels
頑張ったね��
Its about time Endometriosis made it to the main stream. It is not ok that 10% of women world wide spend many many fays od their lives in uncontrolable pain and mental agony. We deserve better.
To support families of kids with disabilities
We need more info. out there about Endo for the general public and more research to help US!!!!
It looks amazing Film!
Great stuff!! Vote vote vote :))))
Sitting in pain as i vote right now from a surgery i had 2 days ago for endometriosis. This disease is awful and very debilitating
Very nice project
gambatte
gambatte��
love”DOW”
love ”DOW”
kaori’s friend
kaori’s friend
Kevin is smart!
gambatte from kaori’s friend
Endometriosis can be a horrendous disease and there are 176 MILLION women world-wide that have it and, yet, their is so little known about the disease and women are suffering in such pain on a daily basis! It is more prevalent than diabetes and yet there is so little known about the disease. Please vote for the EndoWhat film so we can spread awareness! Thank you!
none
The interpreter is based on many real stories. The sad fate of many army interpreters.
lets wake up US!
The Interpreter is an important story not just for Afghanistan. This should be part of the discussion on immigration.
thanks
Endo What! A film about a health concern that deserves more time, focus and money than it currently gets.
(:
This film is timely and focused on a rapidly growing health concern.
I have seen footage of this film- it is inspirational and filled with hope.
For the past 35 years Endo has been my constant companion; my chronic pain; my life interrupter; my silent pain! I’ve had numerous Drs tell me my pain is in my head; taken more drugs than any woman should; have had 9 surgeries. If I was not such a tough bitch this would have killed me long ago! Please vote and help find better detection and treatments!
ALMOST ADULTS!!!
A reflection of what is happening in our actual times.
It wouldn’t accept my personal gmail email address for some reason or my school’s email address… I really wanted to vote. I, myself, have endometriosis and think this is a great thing you all have going on!
Come on EndoSisters!
Endo What? is a compelling film that speaks volumes and will change the voice for endometriosis for women everywhere, as well as future generations to come. Endometriosis effects 1 in 10 women worldwide; I am one of those women. Personally, I never imagined that 8 long years of suffering before I was diagnosed, that this disease would drastically change my life. I went from a thriving, ambitious, vivacious 20 year old with what most would say/think was the "perfect life", to 24 years old and having to put my life on hold (post pone law school, jobless, 6 surgeries over the last 3 years, ect.)
In saying this, this video has the potential to change the way this disease is viewed, how patients are treated, and stop the stigma associated with pelvic pain.
Endo What? -extremely important, I am 36 and have had to surgeries in the past four years, battling with endo as a mother of a 6 year old with a full time job. People NEED to know how this chronic disease truely effects us suffering on a day to day basis. Thank you.
Vamos Almost Adults
Please people VOTE for ENDO WHAT?
more than 176 million worldwide are SUPPLICATING for your VOTE because WE ARE TALKING ABOUT SAVING LIVES here.
Please please help us reach out for awareness and treatment for this INCURABLE and CHRONIC disease!!!
THNAKS FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART.
I am an Endo survivor, sterile at 36 and losing my €100k job as Head of Investor Telations and Communications, all due to social misunderstanding on this disease.
Please help… We are DESPERATE FOR A CURE and THIS FILM IS KEY!!!
The Interpreter!
Intreging plot. Can’t wait to see it! Good luck!!!
A like.
Aa
Es un gran proyecto, que, no solo nos informa sino también aporta beneficios a quienes lo necesitan!
We need awareness and a cure!
the only part I hate is that Nat and Elise play as platonic friends which seriously shouldn’t have happened to break my heart lmao
Awesome documentary!
Vote for almost adults!
AWESOME
Awesome
Can’t wait to watch Almost Adults
CAN’T WAIT FOR ALMOST ADULTS.
Can’t wait for
Please vote for endo what! 176 Million women worldwide need it! Remember it could happen to your daughter!
:)
SO proud of everyone at Almost Adults. Almost makes me cry❤️
There needs to be more awareness on edometriosis and I’m excited to see the inniative raising awareness as well as research into find
Enough already.
Shining a light on an overlooked group of people who risk their lives on the battlefield.
pray for ”DOW”
Vote for ENDO WHAT? While the other films are certainly deserving, I believe this film has the most potential to change our world. 176 million people around the world with endometriosis? Painful, debilitating and worst of all, no cure. Funding is decreasing and as endometriosis sufferers, we need to stand up and say enough is freaking enough! We need a cure NOW!
Please vote for The Interpreter
OMG! Vote for Almost Adults. It’s the best movie you’ll ever see!
The Interpreter is a story that needs to be told. Our troops can’t do their job without these unsung heroes.
S WORD is such a relevant topic. While I can’t agree it’s "preventable" hopefully by taking discussion out of closet it can minimize and help those victimized families and and friend s after the fact
Rooting for The Interpreter. A compelling story that deserves to be told.
A very interesting topic which isn’t known for most of the people.
Our veterans have given sooo much for all of us – no matter when they served. They deserve our gratitude and assistance in any way they need help. Stop suicides. And stop this from wrecking families and friends.
almost adults
Almost adult
The “S” Word
Such an important topic. We must keep talking to decrease the associated shame and isolation.
Almost Adults
Almost Adults! Such a heart-warming and accurate picture of real life friendships, awkwardness, and relationships without any of the clichés. So much community representation (REAL representation) that is so important. And most of all, a fantastic movie and a really special group of people.