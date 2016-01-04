Watch: 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Teaches Us How to Manage Expectations for the New Year

READ MORE: Watch: Seth Rogen Helps John Oliver Take Down Daily Fantasy Sports on ‘Last Week Tonight’

To celebrate the beginning of 2016, John Oliver saw fit to give audiences this web exclusive, in which he instructs us on how not to feel the inevitable disappointment of failing at all of our New Year’s resolutions. His advice: Either lower them to a level where it becomes impossible not to achieve them, or raise them to an impossible level so when you don’t achieve them you won’t care. Perhaps Oliver has been tuning into a recent positive psychology study which asserts that low expectations is a key to happiness. Or he used this entire bit to tell a joke about mice in a hot tub.

Either way, while "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" will be back on HBO on February 14, until then this clip will have to do.

READ MORE: Watch: ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ On Why Freedom from Prison Isn’t As Freeing As TV Tells Us