Watch: U.S. Trailer For Arnaud Desplechin's 'My Golden Days' Starring Mathieu Amalric

Spinoffs or revamps aren’t solely the domain of blockbuster fare. For his latest film, “My Golden Days,” director Arnaud Desplechin (“A Christmas Tale,” “Kings And Queen“) has revisited the characters of Paul and Esther from his 1996 film, “My Sex Life,” and dropped them into his new movie, which our critic in Cannes called “a real return to form” following its debut. Now it’s coming stateside, and a new U.S. trailer has landed.

Starring Quentin Dolmaire, Lou Roy-Lecollinet, and Mathieu Amalric, the story follows an anthropologist who reflects back on the events of his life after returning Paris following years of living in Tajikistan. Here’s the official synopsis:

MY GOLDEN DAYS is the story of Paul Dédalus, an anthropologist preparing to leave Tajikistan (played in his middle age by Matheiu Amalric). Reflecting on his life, he has a series of flashbacks starting from his childhood in Roubaix, his mother’s attacks of madness, his father’s alienating depression. He remembers a student trip to the USSR, where a clandestine mission led him to offer up his own identity for a young Russian, whom he considered a phantom twin for the remainder of his life. He remembers university life, and returning to his hometown to party with his sister and her best friend, his shifting circle of friends and their casual betrayals. And most of all he remembers Esther, the beautiful, rude, haughty soul and love of his life.

Winner of the Directors’ Fortnight SACD Prize, “My Golden Days” opens on March 18th. Watch below.